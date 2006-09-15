Star Tracks - Friday, September 15, 2006
HOLDING STEADY
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie check out British graffiti artist Bansky's Los Angeles gallery show Barely Legal on Thursday. And just who is Bansky? He's the renegade street artist who famously altered 500 Paris Hilton albums in the U.K. to read "Every CD you buy puts me even further out of your league."
'POP' PRINCESS
Beyoncé gets a beefcake for her belated birthday party at Canada's MuchMusic Network, where she appeared on Live@Much Thursday. The B'Day gal – who turned 25 on Sept. 4 – took airborne questions from the fans via a fleet of red balloons.
SWEPT UP
With her chic updo, Drew Barrymore puts her back into it Thursday at Calvin Klein's post Fashion Week afterparty and arrives with attitude to spare.
MIXED SIGNALS?
In a case of he pointed, she pointed, former exes Emilio Estevez and Demi Moore cut up the dance floor at a dinner party for their drama Bobby at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday.
CRACKING UP (ALMOST)
Earlier, Estevez plays it straight, sandwiched between costars Moore and Sharon Stone. And he was in control on the set too: He wrote and directed Bobby.
TRAILER MIX
Nicollette Sheridan raises the roof on her trailer in a stylish white ensemble – one of five outfits the actress wore – on the Los Angeles set of Desperate Housewives on Thursday.
EAU DU HILARY
Pop-star-turned-perfumer Hilary Duff serves up her signature scent, the new fragrance With Love by Hilary Duff, on Thursday at Macy's department store in New York City.
'BLACK' TIE
The night before, Duff and rocker boyfriend Joel Madden are two partners in crime at the New York screening of the true-crime blockbuster The Black Dahlia.
BLUE CRUSH
A sea-faring Kate Hudson is up in arms Wednesday in Maui, where she's been vacationing with son Ryder and pals. Earlier in the trip, her reported beau Owen Wilson stayed in a nearby rented house and joined the group for dinner at Longhi's restaurant, PEOPLE reports.
TO-GO ORDER
Catch him if you can! Back on dry land, Owen Wilson makes a run for it in Brentwood, Calif., on the same day.
MARRYING MAN
Denzel Washington (with costar Lymari Nadal) hears wedding bells Wednesday on the Harlem, N.Y., set of the movie American Gangster. In real life, Washington has been married for more than 20 years to Pauletta Pearson.
BUBBLE WRAPPED
Sarah Michelle Gellar, who attended the Max Azria fashion show earlier in the week, makes another stylish appearance in a lacy bubble frock for a bash in New York's SoHo neighborhood Wednesday.
FUTURE 'RENTS
Christina Aguilera and husband Jordan Bratman double their coverage – with sporty sunglasses and parasols! – Tuesday as they vacation in the Italian sun. But how long will it be just the two of them? "In five years time I'd probably like to start thinking about a child," Aguilera told British morning show GMTV.
DAPPER DIPLOMAT
Global citizen George Clooney makes his case to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to stop the violence in Sudan's Darfur region. "Make no mistake, it is the first genocide of the 21st century," he said. "And if it continues unchecked, it will not be the last." The actor spent five days in the region in April interviewing refugees.
COUNTRY ROOTS
Jessica Simpson – who said, "I think I'm too hard to be in love with" – finds the keys to comfort in country singer Loretta Lynn during an outing in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.