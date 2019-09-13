Rihanna Kicks Off Her Diamond Ball in N.Y.C., Plus SJP & Matthew, Jennifer Garner & More

Don't Stop the Music
Pharrell Williams and Rihanna light up the stage during their performance at her annual Diamond Ball, benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation, at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday in New York City.
Air Kiss
Cardi B takes over the red carpet with sister Hennessy Carolina at Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball on Thursday in New York City.
Couple Goals
Sarah Jessica Parker and Mathew Broderick go for a bike ride in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Empire State of Mind
Jennifer Garner checks out the skyline from the top of the Empire State Building after helping to light the iconic skyscraper red in honor of Save the Children’s Centennial Gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Reaching Out
Mel C of the Spice Girls and Brooklyn Beckham — son of former Spice Girl Victoria — grab hands as they reunite at the DJ booth during the Agent Provocateur campaign launch party, in collaboration with Sink the Pink and Ciroc Vodka, at Annabel’s on Thursday in London.
Best Buds
Sean “Diddy” Combs and pal Jeezy pose together at day one of the Revolt and AT&T Summit on Thursday in Atlanta.
Kiss and Makeup
BFFs Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West show off their best pouts at the KKW Beauty KKWxWinnie dinner at L’Avenue in Saks Fifth Avenue on Thursday in N.Y.C.
The Sweet Life
Tyler James Williams and Sarah Hyland crack up and cut cake on Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of their film The Wedding Year.
Music to Our Ears
John Legend shows off his skills during a performance in Paris on Thursday.
Stranger Studs
Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery reunite at the Chanel dinner celebrarting the new Gabrielle Chanel Essence with Margot Robbie on Thursday at Chateau Marmont in L.A.
Spooky Space
Jordan Peele gears up for the scariest season at Universal Studios’ annual Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday in Universal City, California.
Face to Face
Host Ellen DeGeneres gets up close and personal with guest Brad Pitt on Friday’s taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Star Power
Bruce Springsteen walks the red carpet at the Western Stars premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday.
Everyday Errands
Emma Roberts goes shopping in L.A. on Thursday wearing distressed jeans and leopard-print loafers.
Smiles & Hugs
Camila Cabello sits with beneficiary Hope and her mother Sinuhe Estrabao at the Save the Children’s The Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children on Thursday at The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C.
Foreign Affair
Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne get cozy at the premiere of Her & Him on Thursday at the 26th Oldenburg International Film Festival in Oldenburg, Germany.
Brady Baller
The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams waves to the crowd after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles baseball game on Thursday in Baltimore, Maryland.
Conversing with Kerry
Kerry Washington faces the crowd on Thursday during the “In Conversation With…Kerry Washington” event during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox.
Luxe Lunch
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend A Paley Honors Luncheon celebrating Michael Douglas at The Paley Center for Media in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Happy Face
Meghan Markle happily unveils her Smart Works capsule collection, which aims to help unemployed women regain the confidence they need to succeed at job interviews and return to employment, on Thursday in London.
Guiding 'Light'
Ugly Betty costar America Ferrera is among the stars out to honor Judith Light on Thursday as iconic actress receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sweater Weather
Rose Leslie looks ready for fall on Thursday as she pounds the pavement in London.
Three of a Kind
Dennis Quaid, Amy Brenneman and Billy Bob Thornton attend Build Series to discuss the latest season of Goliath at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Spaced Out
Brad Pitt speaks at the Japanese premiere of his film Ad Astra at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo on Thursday.
Glam Girls
Costars Natalie Portman and Zazie Beetz get glammed up in black gowns for the Lucy in the Sky premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.
She's Got the Juice
Lizzo is ready to #GetJuicy at the Absolut Juice afterparty on Thursday in Miami Beach.
Battle of the BFFs
Reese Witherspoon and host Ellen DeGeneres battle over who is better friends with Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Music Man
John Mayer wows the crowd during his performance at Viejas Arena on Wednesday in San Diego, California.
'Sea' the Change
Ted Danson addresses the crowd during the Oceana 2019 New York Event Gala honoring Diane Lane and engineer Simon Sidamon-Eristoff at The Rainbow Room on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Look of Love
New couple Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa share a sweet moment at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show at the Park Avenue Armory in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Feeling Fall
Jonah Hill steps out in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday dressed in all black with rose-colored sunglasses.
Foot Pop
Coco Rocha and Nina Agdal strike matching poses at Uniqlo U’s Fashion Week 2019 Preview and LifeWear Magazine Launch on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Color Coordinated
Jamie Foxx arrives at the Amazon Original Savage x Fenty show afterparty looking dapper on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Rain or Shine
Charlie Hunnam cheers with fans as he walks the red carpet at the True History of the Kelly Gang premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday.
Power Panel
Jane Fonda sits down with L’Oréal Paris to discuss how women can celebrate each other during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival on Wednesday at Hotel X in Canada.
On the Move
James McAvoy is all smiles as he walks through N.Y.C. on Wednesday, dressed in a suit and tie.
Chic Couple
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson arrive at the boohoo NYFW celebration at the boohoo Mansion on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Killing Late Night
Why Women Kill star Alexandra Daddario pops by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday in L.A.
Blonde Ambition
Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman buddy up on Wednesday in the front row of the Michael Kors Collection show during New York Fashion Week.
Beachy Keen
Sienna Miller smiles on Wednesday as she sees the beach closet dedicated to her during the 45th Deauville American Film Festival in France.
Disney Date
DeMario Jackson and Scheana Shay keep it cozy on Wednesday while at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with the Vanderpump Rules cast.
Street Stylin'
Michelle Williams blends in with the crowd on Wednesday during an outing in Brooklyn, New York.
Glamour Shot
Kate Bosworth greets photographers outside Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Hold the Phone
Ilana Glazer gets in on the action during the annual September 11th charity day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Brain Freeze
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna share a sweet treat during a visit to Shake Shack on Tuesday to promote NBC’s Bring the Funny in West Hollywood.
Eyes on the Prize
Guest star Kris Jenner wins a lawnmower during a “The Price Is Right” segment on Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.