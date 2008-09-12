Star Tracks - Friday, September 12, 2008
COP TO IT
It's Officer Beyoncé! The singer – who recently flashed her $5 million wedding ring for the first time – flashes a police badge as she patrols her beat Thursday dressed as an NYPD cop on the Harlem, N.Y., set of her video for "If I Were a Boy."
SECRET DELIVERY
Pete Wentz goes undercover with that age-old disguise – a moustache and glasses! – while delivering donuts for Fresh Only Bakery in Hollywood on Thursday.
WINNING DUO
After re-teaming for an episode of Project Runway, host Heidi Klum and season 5 winner Christian Siriano put their fiercest faces forward Thursday while hanging backstage before his spring 2009 show for Mercedez-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.
TAKE COVER
Kanye West touches down Thursday in Hawaii hours after his arrest following a dust-up with a photographer at an airport in Los Angeles. Since then, though, West, who's working on his new album in Hawaii, has said he's "cool with the paparazzi."
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Britney Spears steps out for a business dinner Thursday at Hollywood's Little Door Restaurant while MTV's VMA host – and Spears's promo partner – Russell Brand (not pictured) dined there as well. "He came over to her table and said hello," a source tells PEOPLE. "They were not having dinner together."
ROMANTIC GETAWAY
They're getting hitched! A newly engaged Channing Tatum takes the hand of fiancée Jenna Dewan while relaxing by the pool Thursday during their Hawaiian vacation.
SNAP TO IT
Hilary Swank captures a close-up with fellow fashion lovers John Legend and Diane Kruger Thursday at Tommy Hilfiger's spring 2009 runway show during Fashion Week in New York's Bryant Park.
GAME OVER
What's so funny? Ashanti plays a quick game at the Nintendo DS Spa during Fashion Week at the Bryant Park Hotel in New York on Thursday.
SUPERMARKET SWEEP
Hayden Panettiere shows off her heroically toned arms after stocking up on the essentials at a grocery store Thursday before heading to the gym in Los Angeles.
SKY HIGH
Who's a high jumper? Madonna just can't stay grounded as her Sticky and Sweet tour rolls into her adopted hometown of London for a show Thursday at Wembley Stadium. The night before, the pop star helped hubby Guy Ritchie celebrate his 40th birthday.
SPECTATOR SPORT
Meanwhile, Madonna's pal Gwyneth Paltrow takes in the Material Mom's Wembley Stadium show from a much more comfortable position – seated in the audience – with Kate Hudson by her side.
FRONT-ROW FABULOUS
Enjoying a few laughs, U.S. Open champ Serena Williams finds a fast friend in Tyra Banks Thursday at the Calvin Klein spring 2009 runway show during New York Fashion Week.
RUNNING MATE
Tobey Maguire finds himself racing against a camera-ready fan Thursday during an early morning jog through New York City.
HEAD TURNER
A demure Jessica Simpson continues her media rounds, promoting her new country crossover album Do You Know with a stop Thursday at the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.
ONLY SKIN DEEP
Earning his fair share of bumps and bruises through the magic of movie makeup, Chris Brown hangs in the balance while shooting a scene for his action film Bone Deep Wednesday in Los Angeles.
BUST A MOVE
What's on his playlist? After an appearance at the 2008 MTV VMAs, funny guy Jonah Hill tunes up for a power walk Thursday in West Hollywood.