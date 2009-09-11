Star Tracks: Friday, September 11, 2009
SEEING DOUBLE
Actress-designers Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate serve up some seriously stylish cocktails at Bergdorf Goodman during Thursday's Fashion’s Night Out in N.Y.C.
See more stylish stars at Fashion Week here!
CLAP ON!
Va va voom! A sultry Megan Fox (in Valentino) proves she's got a great pair of gams as she arrives for the premiere of her film, Jennifer's Body, at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday. The horror flick opens Sept. 18.
VISIONARY LOOK
Wanna pucker up to this look? A fashion-savvy Rihanna does as she rocks one stylish pair of shades Thursday at Intermix's Fashion's Night Out celebration in New York City. The bash was part of a worldwide initiative to celebrate fashion and restore consumer confidence.
See more stylish stars at Fashion Week here!
TOTAL TOUCHDOWN
Tim McGraw gets the party started on Thursday, performing at the 2009 NFL Opening Kickoff concert in Pittsburgh, Pa. The country star – joined by the Black Eyed Peas – celebrated the first pro football game of the season, in which the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans, 13-10.
MAKING HER MARK
Also doing her part during Fashion's Night Out, a posh Victoria Beckham, who leaves her mark during an appearance at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City.
See more stylish stars at Fashion Week here!
JAVA RUN
After a quick jog on Thursday, Joe Jonas stops for Starbucks – and gives photographers the thumbs up! – in Toronto, Canada. Jonas and his brothers are up north to film Camp Rock: The Final Jam, a sequel to their 2008 Disney hit, Camp Rock.
BLUE BELLE
Stepping out at the premiere of her new film Broken Embraces on Thursday, Penélope Cruz glows while walking the red carpet at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival.
GOT LEGS
Toting a beautiful bouquet, Lady Gaga sports her signature pantless look while leaving her Paris hotel on Thursday. The singer's next stop is New York City, where she'll perform on the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night.
DESIGN STAR
Gwen Stefani accepts a rousing round of applause on Thursday after presenting the spring 2010 collection of her L.A.M.B. clothing line at New York City's Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
ON THE FLY
Is he phoning home? Soccer stud David Beckham, who helped his England National teammates score a 5-1 victory over Croatia the day before, gets set to jet, arriving for a flight Thursday out of London's Heathrow airport.
MODEL CITIZEN
Flanked by husband Ashton Kutcher and a host of other celebrities, Demi Moore stops by New York City's Times Square on Thursday to announce Cities of Service and I Participate, two new national volunteer initiatives sponsored by the Entertainment Industry Foundation and various U.S. mayors.
GO WITH THE FLOW
Halle Berry keeps her cool with a loose-fitting summer dress while out and about Thursday in Los Angeles.
CAKE WALK
Look who's being bashful on his birthday! Birthday boy Guy Ritchie has his cake – and will eat it too! – as he celebrates his 41st birthday at the U.K. premiere of The Firm at London's Vue West End Cinemas on Thursday.
WALK TALL
John Mayer is dressed for the crisp N.Y.C. air as he leaves his SoHo gym on Thursday. The day before, the singer/songwriter took to Twitter to dispel rumors he'd hooked up with Hills vixen Kristin Cavallari, telling followers, "I'm sure she's a wonderful gal but we have never tasted the Skittles Rainbow together."