Sandra Oh Is on the Run in Kent, Plus Iris Apfel and Katie Holmes, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated September 10, 2021 12:28 PM

Run For It

Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA

Sanda Oh sprints down the street while filming a scene for Killing Eve on Sept. 8 in Kent, England. 

Belle of the Ball

Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty

Katie Holmes poses with birthday girl Iris Apfel at the fashion icon's 100th birthday party at Central Park Tower on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.  

Back to Life

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Troye Sivan makes his return to live performances during the MTV & EXTRA GUM Present: PUSH to the VMAs concert on Sept. 9 at Terminal 5 in New York City. The star sang his new single "Angel Baby" for the first time, plus artists Tate McRae and EBEN also took the stage.

Flower Power

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse share a laugh at the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week event at Hudson Yards on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C. 

Guest of Honor

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Spike Lee holds up his award at the 46th Chaplin Award Gala honoring his career and legacy on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C. 

Can't Rain on Her Parade

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Megan Fox arrives in a baby blue ensemble for the Moschino SS22 show on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.

Shade Brigade

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Matt Damon arrive wearing sunglasses at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Venice.

Good Enough to Eat

Credit: Andy Manis/AP Images for Farmland

Luke Bryan poses with a statue of himself made entirely of Farmland bacon at his Farm Tour 2021 stop in Marshall, Wisconsin. 

'Dear' Pals

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Julianne Moore and Ben Platt pose together at the Dear Evan Hansen premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9 in Toronto. 

Sign of the Times

Credit: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Silestone brand ambassador Cindy Crawford makes her mark on Sept. 9 at the Cosentino Chicago City Center Grand Opening party.

Meet Cute

Credit: JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has quite the run-in on Sept. 10 at the opening of the Team Hamish Splashpad in Nairn, Scotland.

Comedy Kings

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

David Letterman and Stephen Colbert pose at the opening night arrivals for Neal Brennan's Unacceptable at the Cherry Lane Theatre on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.

Sweet Suits

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Arthur Elgort and son Ansel Elgort pose with Alan Cumming at The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C. 

Smiles at Sea

Credit: VERONESI / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez waves from a boat as she arrives at the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice on Sept. 10. 

Flying High

Credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise is seen paragliding while filming Mission Impossible 7 in England's Lake District on Sept. 9. 

Fashion Forward

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Naomi Watts wears a chic velvet suit while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 9.

Model Walk

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Gigi Hadid heads to the Moschino by Jeremy Scott Spring Summer 2022 fashion show at Bryant Park on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Anne Hathaway is all smiles on the set of Apple TV's WeCrashed on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.

Red-y for Season 2

Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon brings the pep at Apple TV+'s The Morning Show photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Sept. 8.

What a Trek

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Levar Burton and daughter Mica arrive at Paramount+'s 2nd Annual "Star Trek Day' celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center in L.A. on Sept. 8.

One Look Back

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld serves up looks on Sept. 8 while grabbing a taxi in N.Y.C.

Made in the Shade

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their arrival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 8 ahead of the premiere of Affleck's latest film.

Out of the Way!

Credit: James Devaney/GC images

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 to film scenes for their movie, We Crashed.

Front Row Faces

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski and Ciara snap a selfie ahead of the DUNDAS x REVOLVE NYFW Runway Show at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Sept. 8.

Ready to Work

Credit: APEX / MEGA

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee arrives for rehearsals at the Dancing with the Stars studios in L.A. on Sept. 8.

Mom and Dad

Credit: BeautifulSignatureIG/Shutterstock

New parents Halsey and Alev Aydin enjoy a date night at Bella Hadid's party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Read All About It

Credit: Ian West/PA Wire via ZUMA

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci get all dressed up on Sept. 8 for the Women's Prize for Fiction awards ceremony at Bedford Square Garden in London. 

Cool Cat

Credit: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pete Davidson sports a colorful ensemble on Sept. 8 during a visit to The Tonight Show in New York City.

Italian Job

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane hold hands at the red carpet premiere for the movie Freaks Out during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Cynthia Erivo keeps up her style streak on Sept. 8 at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Sing Thing

Credit: Chris Martin

Pacsun celebrates the launch of its first fully dedicated gender-
neutral, eco and sustainable brand, Colour Range, at the company's downtown Los Angeles flagship store on Sept. 8 with a performance by Willow Smith.

Team Captain

Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty

Derek Jeter gives a speech during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sept. 8 in Cooperstown, New York.

Model Muse

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the red carpet for the movie Halloween Kills during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.

Broadway Is Back

Credit: Courtesy

Kandi Burruss and Samira Wiley celebrate their Broadway producing debut with playwright Keenan Scott II for the play Thoughts for a Colored Man at a party hosted by The Shubert Organization.

Street Cruisers

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. ride bikes on the set of Players in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Spin to Win

Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sir Ian McKellen visits This Morning in London on Sept. 8.

Lady in Red

Credit: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Beanie Feldstein guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

A-list Arrival

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis makes an entrance at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.

Perfect Strike

Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

Simu Liu waves to the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the San Francisco Giants game in San Francisco on Sept. 5. 

Stunning Starlet

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Tiffany Haddish looks stunning as she heads to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 7 in L.A.

Peace & Love

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Gigi Hadid throws up a peace sign as she leaves the Mercer Hotel on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

Fashion Week Fun

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Coco Rocha and Alicia Silverstone have a ball at Christian Siriano's Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7 in N.Y.C.

Waverly Strong

Credit: Leah Puttkammer/Getty

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dennis Quaid pose at the Waverly Strong Concert: A Concert for Disaster Relief at City Winery Nashville on Sept. 7.

Solo Stroll

Credit: MEGA

Zoe Kravitz steps out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

City Chic

Selena Gomez steps out in midtown N.Y.C. on Sept. 7 wearing a black dress paired with black strappy heels.

Summer Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka wears a summery outfit to grab a morning iced coffee in N.Y.C. on Sept. 7.

Out & About

Credit: Backgrid

Kesha holds hands with a mystery man while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Sept. 7.

Style Icon

Credit: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty

Zendaya steals the spotlight in a jaw-dropping Alaïa cutout dress as she arrives at the Dune premiere in Paris on Sept. 6. 

Stewart Talks 'Spencer'

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Kristen Stewart takes the stage after a screening of Spencer on Sept. 6 at the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado.

Smile for the Camera

Credit: Lagencia Press/BACKGRID

Sebastian Stan playfully acknowledges photographers while on an afternoon stroll with his girlfriend Alejandra Onieva in Madrid on Sept. 1. 

Summer Soirée

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller and her mom Jo Miller attend the ATG Summer Party, which she hosted along with Ambassador Theatre Group CEO Mark Cornell to support Sir Sam Mendes and his Theatre Artists Fund at Kensington Palace on Sept. 6 in London. 

Sweat it Out

Credit: SplashNews.com

Jacob Elordi soaks up some sun on a shirtless hike in Malibu on Sept. 6. 

Sugar Rush

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

50 Cent (né Curtis Jackson) celebrates his son Sire's 9th birthday at Sugar Factory on Sept. 6 in L.A. 

So Sweet

Credit: Babak Rachpoot/BACKGRID

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu dons a candy-colored ensemble for a frozen yogurt run in Malibu on Sept. 5.

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Minka Kelly keeps summer going in her flowy yellow dress while out in N.Y.C. on Sept. 6. 

Got Moves?

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Doja Cat performs during the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Sept. 5.

Perfect Pose

Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty

Miley Cyrus channels David Bowie on Sept. 4 while hitting the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California.

Color Wonder

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew make their red carpet debut on Sept. 3 at a drive-in screening performance of the Paramount+ original movie The J Team at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Tongues Wagging

Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in California on Sept. 5.

Brighten Up

Credit: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Brooke Shields stands out on Sept. 5 at the 2021 Hampton Classic Grand Prix in Bridgehampton, New York.

American Made

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Tinashe gets the crowd going on Sept. 5 during day two of the Made in America Music Festival in Philadelphia. 

Reunion in the Rockies

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Former Fifty Shades of Grey costars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson reunite on Sept. 4 at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

Take a Seat

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Helen Mirren goes glam on Sept. 4 while taking five at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. 

Friends for Life

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Jessica Chastain and good friend and costar Oscar Isaac charm the cameras on Sept. 4 at the premiere of their latest, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

