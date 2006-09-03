Star Tracks - Friday, September 1, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

'HOLLYWOOD' GUY

A dashing Ben Affleck gets around the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, where his movie Hollywoodland is screening in competition this week. Affleck plays actor George Reeves in the thriller, which examines the mysterious death of TV's original Man of Steel.

HE'S HOOKED!

Affleck impresses Diane Lane and Adrien Brody with his super strength – headlocking their Hollywoodland costar Bob Hoskins before a screening of the film Thursday.

GUEST OF HONOR

The Black Dahlia's Scarlett Johansson makes a splash in Venice on Thursday as she boards fashion designer Alberta Ferretti's one-of-a-kind yacht, Prometej, for an intimate dinner party in her honor. And what was the Venice fest star wearing? Alberta Ferretti, of course.

PATTERNED AFTER MOM

It's quite a holding pattern: A pregnant Heidi Klum and her 2-year-old daughter Leni take a walk on the wild side in their colorful threads during a Beverly Hills shopping trip Thursday.

MENACE TO SOCIETY

Kevin Federline gets ready to flip the script as he takes a break on the set of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation recently. The aspiring rapper is making his acting debut in the hit CBS drama as a menacing teen in the episode "Fannysmackin'".

TOUT LE MONDE

Madonna takes Lourdes, 9, and Rocco, 6, on the go Friday in Paris, where she played this weekend. The Material Girl's Confessions Tour has had a sold-out run across Europe, despite criticism from religious groups over a staged crucifixion scene.

OH BOY!

Three-time mom Sharon Stone shows off her latest addition, 3-month-old Quinn, Thursday, in Beverly Hills. The baby joins two adopted brothers – Roan, 6, and Laird, 15 months.

HUGGING BACK

Amid rumors (and a rep denial) that beau Harry Morton is going to pop the question, Lindsay Lohan gets wrapped up in her guy – and his restaurant Pink Taco's tee (inset) – during a Hawaiian getaway Thursday.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

A pregnant Britney Spears (whose second child is due in October) gets little sis Jamie Lynn in on the scoops during a recent outing in Malibu.

SOMETHING IN COMMON

Nick Lachey and Nicole Richie (in Ralph Lauren) get cozy backstage Thursday at the MTV Video Music Awards before handing out the Moon Man to Pink for best pop video Thursday. The pair, who also danced onstage together, were also both running defense: Lachey was trying to avoid bumping into ex Jessica Simpson, while Richie narrowly missed a run-in with former BFF Paris Hilton.

B'DAY PRESENT

Beyoncé, who scorched the VMAs red carpet in her crystal-encrusted gown, switches into another party frock for her album release party that night at boyfriend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club. B'Day is due Sept. 5, the day after the singer rings in her 25th.

THE NIGHT IS YOUNG

Christina Aguilera trades in her sequined awards show gown for flirty disco duds as she heads out with husband Jordan Bratman Thursday for a night of VMAs partying.

VEILED INTENTIONS

Shakira shakes the stage – and her hips – in her belly-dancing-inspired performance of "Hips Don't Lie" with Wyclef Jean and a bevy of sari-clad beauties.

DO OVER

Jessica Simpson shows off a new short do to fans outside the VMAs; inside she showed off her recovering voice, announcing the best dance video winner the Pussycat Dolls.

A 'Beautiful' Night

British crooner James Blunt and model girlfriend Petra Nemcova are a winning pair Thursday on the VMAs red carpet in New York City. The singer walked away with two Moonmen – including best male video and best

cinematography – for "You're Beautiful."

DR. FEEL GOOD

Scrubs star Donald Faison gets in touch with new gal pal – and Jessica Simpson's former assistant – CaCee Cobb on Thursday after stopping in The Coffee Bean amp Tea Leaf in Hollywood.

THE WINNER IS ...

New Orleans! With results in hand, Brad Pitt suits up Thursday in the city to announce the winner of his Sustainable Design Competition for New Orleans. "There are a lot of great ideas that came across the table," Pitt tells PEOPLE of the program, created to aid Hurricane Katrina victims. "I'm very, very excited about the result."

NO RESERVATIONS

Denise Richards studies her dinner date – Richie Sambora – Wednesday night in Calabasas, Calif. "When Richie and I got together, I couldn't pass it up," she says in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar. "I know how hard it is to meet that great guy."

POUNDING THE PAVEMENT

Gwen Stefani makes a morning jog along New York City's West Side Highway a stylish, no-sweat routine on Thursday. The pop star has been in a sporting mood all week during her visit to the Big Apple – she took budding tennis fan, 3-month-old son Kingston, to the U.S. Open on Monday.

OFF THE CHAIN

Jessica Alba goes leash-free in the Hollywood Hills but remains plugged in to her iPod Shuffle during a Wednesday stroll.

ANY GIVEN WEDNESDAY

John Mayer finds time for a short duet with A-list fan Alicia Keys, who visited the singer after his concert in Jones Beach on Wednesday. Mayer's album, Continuum, drops Sept. 12.

WEATHERING THE STORM

Despite watery conditions, Uma Thurman and her hotelier boyfriend Andre Balazs are geared up for a good time during a getaway to Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday.

By People Staff