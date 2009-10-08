Star Tracks: Friday, October 9, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

'HIGH' TIMES

Credit: Scott Barbour/Getty

Talk about a unique venue! Fergie suits up for departure – and an in-flight performance with her Black Eyed Peas bandmates as part of the inaugural "Mile High Club" series on a V Australia flight from Melbourne to Perth on Friday.

CREATURE COMFORTS

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Paris Hilton gets into the festive atmosphere and makes a new friend – a chimp! – during a bash to celebrate Carnival, a new circus-themed club complete with clowns, attractions and more, inside New York's Bowlmor Lanes Thursday night.

IN THE BUFF

Credit: Gerallt/Bauer-Griffin

Think he'd win a wet T-shirt contest? Absolutely! New Moon hottie Taylor Lautner is soaked to the skin – and bares his buff biceps! – during a photo shoot Thursday in Malibu.

NEED FOR SPEED

Credit: Ray Nichols/Splash News Online

Patrick Dempsey prepares to rev up for the Grand Prix of Miami, making the rounds at the Homestead Miami Speedway on Friday before he will jump into the driver's seat on Saturday.

HAPPY REUNION

Credit: TheMediaCircuit/MeetTheFamous

Kim Kardashian and on-again beau Reggie Bush take their grub to-go Thursday, stopping at a local Subway sandwich shop in Malibu.

RAISING HIS VOICE

Credit: Charles Sykes/AP

Keith Urban riles up a star-studded crowd – including wife Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts (not pictured) – while performing Thursday at New York's Madison Square Garden. During the concert, the Aussie singer dedicated his song "Only You Can Love Me This Way" to his wife.

FAN FAVORITE

Credit: Walter McBride/Retna

After catching the opening of The Royal Family on Broadway, Chris Pine makes time for an impromptu autograph session with fans outside New York's Samuel J. Friedman Theater on Thursday.

IN THE HEIGHTS

Credit: Mario Magnani/Bauer-Griffin

Race you to the top! Hugh Jackman reaches new heights during a play date with daughter Ava, 4, at a playground in New York's West Village on Thursday.

A FEW GOOD MEN

Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA/Getty

Prince William joins his fellow British soldiers Friday at gathering at London's Guildhall. The event marked the end of British combat operations in Iraq.

HUG IT OUT

Credit: Tim Aylen/Splash News Online

Shooting on location at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas on Thursday, an Ugly Betty-d up America Ferrera gets cozy with 16-year-old sea lion Cassie.

BACK TO WORK

Credit: Kevin Perkins/Gaz Shirley/Pacific Coast News

After promoting her latest flick Love Happens, Jennifer Aniston suits up (in a cute cardigan) and returns Thursday to the Los Angeles set of her upcoming comedy The Baster.

MASS APPEAL

Credit: Richie Buxo/Splash News Online

Kristin Davis causes quite a stir on the street during a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Thursday. The Sex and the City star was on hand to promote her latest comedy, Couples Retreat, which opens in theaters Oct. 9.

PUFF DADDY

Credit: Thornton/Swarbrick/INF

After spending some quality time with the family over the weekend, it's back to work for a bundled-up Tom Cruise, who makes his way to the Boston set of Wichita on Thursday.

SPIRIT FINGERS

Credit: Gardiner Anderson/Carlos Vila/Bauer-Griffin

Whip It star Drew Barrymore complements her multicolored shades with some equally over-the-top hand signals while strolling with a pal through New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

IT'S HER BAG!

Credit: Pacific Coast News

A suitcase-toting Rachel McAdams wheels ahead with her afternoon while strolling, luggage in hand, in New York Wednesday afternoon. The actress next stars in Sherlock Holmes, which hits theaters this Christmas.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Credit: JDH/JCP/WENN

Embattled reality dad Jon Gosselin leaves his New York City apartment with baked goods in hand on Thursday, en route to a 9th birthday party for his twin daughters Cara and Mady. Though it was set to be a celebration, Gosselin and estranged wife Kate battled over custody arrangements concerning the party on Wednesday.

