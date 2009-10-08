Star Tracks: Friday, October 9, 2009
'HIGH' TIMES
Talk about a unique venue! Fergie suits up for departure – and an in-flight performance with her Black Eyed Peas bandmates as part of the inaugural "Mile High Club" series on a V Australia flight from Melbourne to Perth on Friday.
CREATURE COMFORTS
Paris Hilton gets into the festive atmosphere and makes a new friend – a chimp! – during a bash to celebrate Carnival, a new circus-themed club complete with clowns, attractions and more, inside New York's Bowlmor Lanes Thursday night.
IN THE BUFF
Think he'd win a wet T-shirt contest? Absolutely! New Moon hottie Taylor Lautner is soaked to the skin – and bares his buff biceps! – during a photo shoot Thursday in Malibu.
NEED FOR SPEED
Patrick Dempsey prepares to rev up for the Grand Prix of Miami, making the rounds at the Homestead Miami Speedway on Friday before he will jump into the driver's seat on Saturday.
HAPPY REUNION
Kim Kardashian and on-again beau Reggie Bush take their grub to-go Thursday, stopping at a local Subway sandwich shop in Malibu.
RAISING HIS VOICE
Keith Urban riles up a star-studded crowd – including wife Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts (not pictured) – while performing Thursday at New York's Madison Square Garden. During the concert, the Aussie singer dedicated his song "Only You Can Love Me This Way" to his wife.
FAN FAVORITE
After catching the opening of The Royal Family on Broadway, Chris Pine makes time for an impromptu autograph session with fans outside New York's Samuel J. Friedman Theater on Thursday.
IN THE HEIGHTS
Race you to the top! Hugh Jackman reaches new heights during a play date with daughter Ava, 4, at a playground in New York's West Village on Thursday.
A FEW GOOD MEN
Prince William joins his fellow British soldiers Friday at gathering at London's Guildhall. The event marked the end of British combat operations in Iraq.
HUG IT OUT
Shooting on location at the Atlantis resort in the Bahamas on Thursday, an Ugly Betty-d up America Ferrera gets cozy with 16-year-old sea lion Cassie.
BACK TO WORK
After promoting her latest flick Love Happens, Jennifer Aniston suits up (in a cute cardigan) and returns Thursday to the Los Angeles set of her upcoming comedy The Baster.
MASS APPEAL
Kristin Davis causes quite a stir on the street during a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Thursday. The Sex and the City star was on hand to promote her latest comedy, Couples Retreat, which opens in theaters Oct. 9.
PUFF DADDY
After spending some quality time with the family over the weekend, it's back to work for a bundled-up Tom Cruise, who makes his way to the Boston set of Wichita on Thursday.
SPIRIT FINGERS
Whip It star Drew Barrymore complements her multicolored shades with some equally over-the-top hand signals while strolling with a pal through New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
IT'S HER BAG!
A suitcase-toting Rachel McAdams wheels ahead with her afternoon while strolling, luggage in hand, in New York Wednesday afternoon. The actress next stars in Sherlock Holmes, which hits theaters this Christmas.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Embattled reality dad Jon Gosselin leaves his New York City apartment with baked goods in hand on Thursday, en route to a 9th birthday party for his twin daughters Cara and Mady. Though it was set to be a celebration, Gosselin and estranged wife Kate battled over custody arrangements concerning the party on Wednesday.