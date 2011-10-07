Star Tracks: Friday, October 7, 2011
SHOE-IN
Decisions, decisions! A well-heeled Demi Lovato debates over booties while shopping with a pal Thursday in West Hollywood.
POWER COUPLES
Double-date night? Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves join Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth as both couples leave their kids at home Thursday for the Art Mere/Art Pere for Livestrong cancer benefit, presented by Corzo Tequila, in L.A.
FASHIONABLE FAMILY
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber and son Sasha, 4, make a stylish statement Thursday in complementary jackets and patterned tops while enjoying New York's fall weather.
YANKEE CHEER
Dad-to-be Jay-Z is in an Empire State of Mind on Thursday night, cheering on his beloved Yankees as they take on the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers beat the Yanks, 3-2, going on to win the series.
GAMMING IT UP
Lady Gaga dares to bare yet again in another hair-raising ensemble Thursday while stepping out in London.
WHITE HOT
Looks like it went well! Ali Larter flashes a big grin after a round of tennis lessons Thursday in Beverly Hills.
GETTING HER KICKS
First Lady Michelle Obama keeps it moving Thursday while playing soccer on the South Lawn of the White House as part of a Let's Move! event in Washington, D.C.
STAR POWER
Christina Aguilera brightens up her all-black outfit with a white top and sparkly clutch during a date night with boyfriend Matthew Rutler in London on Thursday.
ARTIST IN RESIDENCE
Suri Cruise keeps her supplies close while out for a walk with mom Katie Holmes Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pa., where dad Tom Cruise is currently filming One Shot.
WHAT'S BREWING?
Despite swirling rumors of marital drama, Ashton Kutcher puts his best foot forward Thursday, grabbing a cup of java in Beverly Hills.
IVORY COAST
Shirking post-Labor Day style etiquette, Kim Kardashian turns heads in a bright white ensemble Thursday in New York City.
SPIRIT FINGERS
Joe Jonas relays his positive outlook with a thumbs up Thursday after visiting The Wendy Williams Show in New York, where he promoted his upcoming solo album, Fastlife, out Oct. 11.
IN THE NAVY
After taking her sons sightseeing, Britney Spears and boyfriend Jason Trawick (not pictured) enjoy a romantic date night in Paris Thursday.
FLYING HIGH
Still basking in their newlywed glow, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo prepare for takeoff at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.
FEELING GRAY
Single man-about-town Alexander Skarsgard pounds the pavement Thursday in Manhattan.