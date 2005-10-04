Star Tracks - Friday, October 7, 2005
GREAT ESCAPE
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson stand together at London's Heathrow airport Friday on their way to a vacation getaway – and, perhaps, an escape from recent rumors that they had separated after nearly three years of marriage. (Their reps issued a denial Wednesday.)
SECOND CHANCE
Ashlee Simpson is all smiles Thursday upon arriving at her New York City hotel. The singer is in town rehearsing for her Oct. 8 performance on Saturday Night Live – her first since her lip-synching snafu last year. "I'm excited," she tells PEOPLE. "I've been waiting to go back."
DEVIL MAY CARE
Adrian Grenier gets a hold of Anne Hathaway on Wednesday in New York City, where they are filming an adaptation of the novel The Devil Wears Prada. Grenier plays the love interest of Hathaway's character, a long-suffering magazine assistant.
URBAN COWGIRL
Halle Berry looks ready to head home (on the range) while shopping Wednesday in West Hollywood.
FATHER FIGURE
Jon Voight reaches out in Rome on Thursday, where he is filming the CBS miniseries Pope John Paul II. Cary Elwes plays the late Karol Wojtyla as a young man; Voight plays him as pontiff. "He had real faith and real fervor, and he was a man of God," Voight has said.
RISQUE BUSINESS
Beyoncé and beau Jay-Z take in the scene Thursday at lingerie label Agent Provocateur's Box of Tricks Collection fashion show in Paris.
SIBLING REVELRY
Paris Hilton kicks up her heels – less than a week after splitting with fiancé Paris Latsis – to help little sister Nicky (right) celebrate her 22nd birthday Wednesday at Los Angeles club Mood.
BEHIND THE SCENES
Ryan Phillippe chats with an on-set employee Wednesday between shooting scenes in Los Angeles for his Clint Eastwood-directed World War II movie, Flags of Our Fathers.
FRENCH CONNECTION
Hilary Duff looks très chic while strolling in Paris on Wednesday. The singer-actress is in the City of Light, along with boyfriend Joel Madden, to promote her greatest-hits album, Most Wanted.
DADDY WARBUCKS
Standing between daughter Tallulah, 11, and Annie star Marissa O'Donnell, Bruce Willis bears a striking resemblance to that musical's big-hearted, chrome-domed father figure. Willis brought Tallulah to see the production at L.A.'s Pantages Theatre on Tuesday.
HIGH BIDDER
Kelly Osbourne proves a determined shopper at a London charity auction Tuesday. On the block: footwear from the Kinky Boots collection, including items designed by Jude Law's ex, Sadie Frost (which Osbourne bid on), Cher, Sting and Trudie Styler. Proceeds benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
STAYING FIT
Fit-as-a-fiddle Texan Matthew McConaughey prepares for a jog Wednesday through the streets of New York. The actor is in town promoting his new film, Two for the Money, with costar (and according to this week's PEOPLE, "friend for life") Al Pacino.