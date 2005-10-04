Star Tracks - Friday, October 7, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 12

GREAT ESCAPE

Credit: Splash

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson stand together at London's Heathrow airport Friday on their way to a vacation getaway – and, perhaps, an escape from recent rumors that they had separated after nearly three years of marriage. (Their reps issued a denial Wednesday.)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

SECOND CHANCE

Credit: BRIAN FLANNERY/Bauer-Griffin

Ashlee Simpson is all smiles Thursday upon arriving at her New York City hotel. The singer is in town rehearsing for her Oct. 8 performance on Saturday Night Live – her first since her lip-synching snafu last year. "I'm excited," she tells PEOPLE. "I've been waiting to go back."

3 of 12

DEVIL MAY CARE

Credit: Steve Sands/Bauer-Griffin

Adrian Grenier gets a hold of Anne Hathaway on Wednesday in New York City, where they are filming an adaptation of the novel The Devil Wears Prada. Grenier plays the love interest of Hathaway's character, a long-suffering magazine assistant.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

URBAN COWGIRL

Credit: Most Wanted Pictures/Zuma

Halle Berry looks ready to head home (on the range) while shopping Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement

5 of 12

FATHER FIGURE

Credit: ANDREA VENTURINI/Bauer-Griffin

Jon Voight reaches out in Rome on Thursday, where he is filming the CBS miniseries Pope John Paul II. Cary Elwes plays the late Karol Wojtyla as a young man; Voight plays him as pontiff. "He had real faith and real fervor, and he was a man of God," Voight has said.

6 of 12

RISQUE BUSINESS

Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Beyoncé and beau Jay-Z take in the scene Thursday at lingerie label Agent Provocateur's Box of Tricks Collection fashion show in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

SIBLING REVELRY

Credit: Tom Marvin; Pham/x17

Paris Hilton kicks up her heels – less than a week after splitting with fiancé Paris Latsis – to help little sister Nicky (right) celebrate her 22nd birthday Wednesday at Los Angeles club Mood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

BEHIND THE SCENES

Credit: Mike Carrillo/ Pacific Coast News

Ryan Phillippe chats with an on-set employee Wednesday between shooting scenes in Los Angeles for his Clint Eastwood-directed World War II movie, Flags of Our Fathers.

Advertisement

9 of 12

FRENCH CONNECTION

Credit: Lebon/GAMMA

Hilary Duff looks très chic while strolling in Paris on Wednesday. The singer-actress is in the City of Light, along with boyfriend Joel Madden, to promote her greatest-hits album, Most Wanted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

DADDY WARBUCKS

Credit: Tsuni /Gamma Press

Standing between daughter Tallulah, 11, and Annie star Marissa O'Donnell, Bruce Willis bears a striking resemblance to that musical's big-hearted, chrome-domed father figure. Willis brought Tallulah to see the production at L.A.'s Pantages Theatre on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

HIGH BIDDER

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Kelly Osbourne proves a determined shopper at a London charity auction Tuesday. On the block: footwear from the Kinky Boots collection, including items designed by Jude Law's ex, Sadie Frost (which Osbourne bid on), Cher, Sting and Trudie Styler. Proceeds benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

STAYING FIT

Credit: RAMEY PHOTO/LUIS GUERRA

Fit-as-a-fiddle Texan Matthew McConaughey prepares for a jog Wednesday through the streets of New York. The actor is in town promoting his new film, Two for the Money, with costar (and according to this week's PEOPLE, "friend for life") Al Pacino.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff