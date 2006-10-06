Star Tracks - Friday, October 6, 2006
ON A MISSION
Madonna gets face time with some children during a visit to an orphanage in Malawi on Thursday. The singer is in Africa on a humanitarian tour, and not to adopt a child, according to her rep.
HOLDING ON
Despite their recent split, Eva Longoria reunites with Tony Parker Friday in Paris, where the San Antonio Spurs basketball star decamped for a series of exhibition games.
GIRLS' DAY OUT
After hooking up the day before, Katie Holmes and Victoria Beckham continue their chic tour of Paris as they leave the Ritz Hotel to take in the French runway shows on Friday.
SHADY LADIES
Beckham consults with Holmes at Friday's Chanel show, where they took in the designer's trademark jackets and barely-there skirts. Also in attendance: musicians Lenny Kravitz and Kanye West.
KITTY AND KABOODLE
Following a highly-publicized scuffle with Shanna Moakler at Hyde Lounge the night before, Paris Hilton regroups with some retail therapy in Brentwood on Thursday.
FLIP THE SCRIPT
James Blunt turns the mic on his fans during his Thursday appearance on MuchMusic's MuchOnDemand show in Toronto. The singer's North American tour wraps up in Las Vegas on Nov. 18.
WALKING THE 'LINE'
Sarah Jessica Parker keeps in step at the opening night of A Chorus Line in New York City on Thursday, where the long-running musical is being revived after ending its 14-year run in 1990.
LINENS & THINGS
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Cattrall get coordinated in black at the Thursday opening of the French linens boutique D. Porthault in Paris.
'LOST' AT SEA
Dominic Monaghan takes advantage of a break from his Lost shooting schedule and hits the Pacific Ocean for a few strokes in Hawaii on Thursday.
TEAM SPIRIT
Matthew McConaughey and director McG (left) get pumped up at a Central Florida-Marshall University football game Wednesday in Huntington, W. Va. The pair's new film, We Are Marshall, is based on the real-life story of a 1970 plane crash that killed many of the players from the Marshall U. football team.
WONDER TWIN POWERS
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen strike a serious pose Wednesday during their stay in the City of Light, where the twins hit runway shows for designers Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Dior.
ON THE WAY
Expecting parents Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott are in the mood to celebrate as they head to a party Wednesday night at the XChange in New York. "They're so excited," a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE of their first child together.
FLYING HIGH
Pop star Christina Aguilera gets off to a swinging start recently on the California set of her new video for "Hurt," the latest single from her Back to Basics album.
HUG IT OUT
Valentino's company man Carlos Souza makes a grab for Janet Jackson during a dinner party for the design house at the Ritz Paris on Wednesday.
COSTUME PARTY
Halloween is still weeks away, but Kanye West brings out at least one skeleton from his closet as he joins Sir Paul McCartney at the Stella McCartney runway show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.
STOPPING TRAFFIC
Cameron Diaz takes time out behind the wheel to phone a friend after lunching at Santa Monica's Viceroy Hotel on Wednesday.
HAIRY PROPOSITION
For a mullet-wearing Constantine Maroulis, it's all "business in the front and party in the back" as he performs with the cast of The Wedding Singer on the Today Show Thursday. The former American Idol contestant began his 8-week run in the Broadway musical in early September.