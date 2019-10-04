Penélope Cruz Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Serena Williams, Ryan Reynolds & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 04, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 79

In Full Bloom

Splash News Online

Penélope Cruz receives flowers from fans on Thursday while touching down at New York City’s JFK Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 79

Sideways Glances

Lia Toby/Getty

Lily-Rose Depp attends The King premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday.

3 of 79

Helping Hands

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Serena Williams joins Bonnie Morrison as Williams’ Yetunde Price Resource Center celebrates its Home Bridge Partnership with Apartment List at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 79

World Peace

Neil Mockford/Getty

Camila Cabello shares a sign during a visit to the KISS FM UK Studios in London on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 79

Wild and Free

Craig Barritt/Getty

Free Guy‘s Ryan Reynolds, Lil Rel Howery, Jodie Comer, Shawn Levy, Joe Keery and Utkarsh Ambudkar get together behind-the-scenes at New York Comic Con in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

6 of 79

Penny for Your Thoughts

The Image Direct

Natalie Dormer is unrecognizable as she hits the set of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 79

Tech Talk

Steve Jennings/Getty

Meanwhile, her former Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 79

Fast Friends

John Phillips/Getty

Zack Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf attend The Peanut Butter Falcon premiere on Thursday during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Embankment Gardens Cinema.

Advertisement

9 of 79

Red Carpet Radiant

Amy Sussman/Getty

Longtime Save the Children ambassador Jennifer Garner debuts sleek new bangs at the humanitarian organization’s Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday in Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 79

On Point

Steve Jennings/Getty

Will Smith gets animated while speaking during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 79

Legs for Days

Calzedonia/MEGA

Julia Roberts gives a power pose while modeling for Calzedonia’s Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 legwear campaign on Thursday in Verona, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 79

Mid-Week Treat

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon is all smiles after grabbing coffee on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 79

Proud Mom

Jun Sato/WireImage

Angelina Jolie and her children Zahara and Maddox pose as a family at the Tokyo premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at the Roppongi Hills Arena on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 79

Sky's the Limit

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Jon Hamm chats about his new film Lucy in the Sky at Build Series in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 79

Heating Up

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Costars Lucy Hale and Zane Holtz share a romantic embrace while filming their upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 79

Women in Film

Charley Gallay/Getty

Rosario Dawson and producer Selena Gomez attend the L.A. screening for the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented on Wednesday at the Netflix offices.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 79

On-Set Smiles

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lopez and John Bradley film a scene for their new romantic comedy Marry Me outside of NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 79

Spooky Fun

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Michael Turchin and Lance Bass give their best scowls at the Nights of the Jack Friends & Family Night 2019 on Wednesday in Calabasas, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 79

Over-the-Shoulder Smolder

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Zazie Beetz stuns at the screening of Joker during the 57th annual New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 79

Quiet on the Set

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski hails a cab during a photo shoot for Beats Headphones on Wednesday in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 79

Close Conversation

Santiago Felipe/Getty

The Politician costars Ben Platt and Judith Light pose together before speaking at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 79

Swing in Their Step

Terence Patrick/CBS

Guest stars Jonathan Van Ness and Allison Janney share a laugh backstage at The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 79

Sunset Glow

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Sofia Richie and Olivia Culpo strike a pose in retro-inspired looks at Vince Camuto’s Sunset Soirée on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 79

Broadway Buffs

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady arrive at the Freestyle Love Supreme afterparty on Wednesday at Second in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 79

In Flight

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Elizabeth Olsen takes a seat at the Delta SkyMiles American Express Card relaunch event in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 79

Family Fun

John Lamparski/Getty

Bindi Irwin (right) cracks up alongside fiancé Chandler Powell (left), mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert during a visit to BuzzFeed’s AM to DM show on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 79

Social Scene

Jocko Graves/BFA.com

Chris Rock and Jake Gyllenhaal schmooze with the crowd at the JR: Chronicles opening on Wednesday at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 79

The Fab Four

Lars Niki/Getty

Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Constance Wu and Cynthia Erivo get together on Wednesday at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Women’s Initiative New York luncheon, in partnership with E! Entertainment and with the support of Swarovski, in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 79

Red Carpet Reign

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Gwendoline Christie rules the red carpet on Wednesday at the European premiere of The Personal History of David Copperfield during opening night of the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 79

Two Faced

Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos/Getty

Antonio Banderas poses in front of his likeness during the unveiling of the El Corte Ingles campaign in Malaga, Spain, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 79

Flower Child

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Natalie Portman greets fans outside of Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 79

Backpacks with Shaq

Marcus Ingram/Getty

Shaquille O’Neal surprises students during the Vera Bradley Blessings in a Backpack event at Oakland Elementary School in McDonough, Georgia, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 79

Check, Mate

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Kristen Stewart attends the Seberg premiere during the 15th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 79

Jump On It

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ciara wears a futuristic orange jumpsuit and sunglasses as she wows the crowd with her performance at Sony Hall on Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 79

On the Dot

The Image Direct

Melissa McCarthy is all smiles as she steps out with friends in a polka-dot top and Converse on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 79

Dashing Duo

SplashNews.com

Amal and George Clooney are seen dressed to the nines during a night out in N.Y.C. late Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 79

Couch Chit-Chat

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Lin-Manuel Miranda sits down for Tuesday night’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 79

Suited Stars

Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

Rami Malek and Christian Slater share a laugh on the red carpet at the season 4 premiere of Mr. Robot on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 79

Very 'Amused'

James Devaney/GC Images

Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez joke around while filming Marry Me in Brooklyn’s Coney Island on Tuesday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 79

Grand Entrance

Terence Patrick/CBS

Guest star Michelle Pfeiffer takes the stage during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 79

Close Pals

Jim Spellman/Getty

Tony Hale and Henry Winkler share a sweet embrace at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 79

Open Arms

Noam Galai/Getty

Maggie Rogers channels Stevie Nicks in an all-white ensemble during her concert at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 79

Music on the Mind

SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez smiles as she leaves a recording studio in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 79

Sitting Pretty

Victor Boyko/Getty

Lili Reinhart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw sit by-the-by at the Miu Miu womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 79

Flashy Fashion

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Timothée Chalamet attends an afterparty for the premiere of The King at The Box in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 79

City Sighting

MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone hold hands after having lunch in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 79

High Shine

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a minidress with angular shoulders and a bow on Tuesday in L.A.