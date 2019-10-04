Penélope Cruz Brightens Up N.Y.C., Plus Serena Williams, Ryan Reynolds & More

In Full Bloom
Penélope Cruz receives flowers from fans on Thursday while touching down at New York City’s JFK Airport.
Sideways Glances
Lily-Rose Depp attends The King premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday.
Helping Hands
Serena Williams joins Bonnie Morrison as Williams’ Yetunde Price Resource Center celebrates its Home Bridge Partnership with Apartment List at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood on Thursday.
World Peace
Camila Cabello shares a sign during a visit to the KISS FM UK Studios in London on Thursday.
Wild and Free
Free Guy‘s Ryan Reynolds, Lil Rel Howery, Jodie Comer, Shawn Levy, Joe Keery and Utkarsh Ambudkar get together behind-the-scenes at New York Comic Con in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Penny for Your Thoughts
Natalie Dormer is unrecognizable as she hits the set of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels on Thursday in L.A.
Tech Talk
Meanwhile, her former Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 on Thursday.
Fast Friends
Zack Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf attend The Peanut Butter Falcon premiere on Thursday during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Embankment Gardens Cinema.
Red Carpet Radiant
Longtime Save the Children ambassador Jennifer Garner debuts sleek new bangs at the humanitarian organization’s Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.
On Point
Will Smith gets animated while speaking during TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 at Moscone Convention Center on Wednesday.
Legs for Days
Julia Roberts gives a power pose while modeling for Calzedonia’s Autumn/Winter 2019/2020 legwear campaign on Thursday in Verona, Italy.
Mid-Week Treat
Reese Witherspoon is all smiles after grabbing coffee on Wednesday in L.A.
Proud Mom
Angelina Jolie and her children Zahara and Maddox pose as a family at the Tokyo premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil at the Roppongi Hills Arena on Thursday.
Sky's the Limit
Jon Hamm chats about his new film Lucy in the Sky at Build Series in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Heating Up
Costars Lucy Hale and Zane Holtz share a romantic embrace while filming their upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Women in Film
Rosario Dawson and producer Selena Gomez attend the L.A. screening for the Netflix docuseries Living Undocumented on Wednesday at the Netflix offices.
On-Set Smiles
Jennifer Lopez and John Bradley film a scene for their new romantic comedy Marry Me outside of NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Spooky Fun
Michael Turchin and Lance Bass give their best scowls at the Nights of the Jack Friends & Family Night 2019 on Wednesday in Calabasas, California.
Over-the-Shoulder Smolder
Zazie Beetz stuns at the screening of Joker during the 57th annual New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center on Wednesday.
Quiet on the Set
Emily Ratajkowski hails a cab during a photo shoot for Beats Headphones on Wednesday in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.
Close Conversation
The Politician costars Ben Platt and Judith Light pose together before speaking at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Swing in Their Step
Guest stars Jonathan Van Ness and Allison Janney share a laugh backstage at The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Sunset Glow
Sofia Richie and Olivia Culpo strike a pose in retro-inspired looks at Vince Camuto’s Sunset Soirée on Wednesday in L.A.
Broadway Buffs
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wayne Brady arrive at the Freestyle Love Supreme afterparty on Wednesday at Second in N.Y.C.
In Flight
Elizabeth Olsen takes a seat at the Delta SkyMiles American Express Card relaunch event in New York City on Wednesday.
Family Fun
Bindi Irwin (right) cracks up alongside fiancé Chandler Powell (left), mom Terri Irwin and brother Robert during a visit to BuzzFeed’s AM to DM show on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Social Scene
Chris Rock and Jake Gyllenhaal schmooze with the crowd at the JR: Chronicles opening on Wednesday at the Brooklyn Museum in Brooklyn, New York.
The Fab Four
Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, Constance Wu and Cynthia Erivo get together on Wednesday at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ Women’s Initiative New York luncheon, in partnership with E! Entertainment and with the support of Swarovski, in N.Y.C.
Red Carpet Reign
Gwendoline Christie rules the red carpet on Wednesday at the European premiere of The Personal History of David Copperfield during opening night of the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
Two Faced
Antonio Banderas poses in front of his likeness during the unveiling of the El Corte Ingles campaign in Malaga, Spain, on Wednesday.
Flower Child
Natalie Portman greets fans outside of Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Backpacks with Shaq
Shaquille O’Neal surprises students during the Vera Bradley Blessings in a Backpack event at Oakland Elementary School in McDonough, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Check, Mate
Kristen Stewart attends the Seberg premiere during the 15th Zurich Film Festival at Kino Corso in Switzerland on Wednesday.
Jump On It
Ciara wears a futuristic orange jumpsuit and sunglasses as she wows the crowd with her performance at Sony Hall on Tuesday in New York City.
On the Dot
Melissa McCarthy is all smiles as she steps out with friends in a polka-dot top and Converse on Tuesday in L.A.
Dashing Duo
Amal and George Clooney are seen dressed to the nines during a night out in N.Y.C. late Tuesday.
Couch Chit-Chat
Lin-Manuel Miranda sits down for Tuesday night’s taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Suited Stars
Rami Malek and Christian Slater share a laugh on the red carpet at the season 4 premiere of Mr. Robot on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Very 'Amused'
Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez joke around while filming Marry Me in Brooklyn’s Coney Island on Tuesday.
Grand Entrance
Guest star Michelle Pfeiffer takes the stage during Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in Los Angeles.
Close Pals
Tony Hale and Henry Winkler share a sweet embrace at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Open Arms
Maggie Rogers channels Stevie Nicks in an all-white ensemble during her concert at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Music on the Mind
Selena Gomez smiles as she leaves a recording studio in L.A. on Tuesday.
Sitting Pretty
Lili Reinhart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw sit by-the-by at the Miu Miu womenswear spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in France.
Flashy Fashion
Timothée Chalamet attends an afterparty for the premiere of The King at The Box in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
City Sighting
Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone hold hands after having lunch in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
High Shine
Elizabeth Olsen steps out in a minidress with angular shoulders and a bow on Tuesday in L.A.