Star Tracks: Friday, October 30, 2009
HORSING AROUND
Kevin Federline takes his tiny tot, son Sean Preston, 4, for a spin around the carousel during a trip to the Pierce College Pumpkin Patch Thursday in Canoga Park, Calif.
HIGH-STRUNG
Did you catch that riff? Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley flexes his musical muscles Thursday night backstage at the Rock amp Roll Hall of Fame 25th anniversary concert in New York City.
BRONX BEAT
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys give it up for New York City before Game 2 of the World Series Thursday night, where they performed their hit "Empire State of Mind" at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Their duet must've been good luck: The Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1.
SHEAR GENIUS
Who needs a haircut? A bearded Jim Carrey gets snippy while promoting his latest flick, A Christmas Carol, at New York's Grand Central Station on Friday. The Disney release is an animated retelling of the classic Charles Dickens tale, which hits theaters on Nov. 6.
COVER GIRL
Ellen DeGeneres debuts her clever Halloween costume – a made-up cover of O Magazine! – during her talk show on Thursday. The comedienne is set to appear alongside Oprah Winfrey on the actual magazine cover in two weeks, but that photo has yet to be revealed.
WHEEL SWEET
Look what cropped up! With a helping hand from some local school kids, First Lady Michelle Obama picks some freshly harvested sweet potatoes from her garden across the White House lawn in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
HELLO KITTY!
Me-wow! DWTS pro Julianne Hough gets into the Halloween spirit, dressing up as one sexy kitten for a bash at L.A. hotspot Voyeur on Thursday.
QUEEN PIN
Looks like she's having a ball! Funny girl Sarah Silverman brings out her best game face at the Project A.L.S. New York Benefit "Tomorrow is Tonight" at Lucky Strike Lanes in Manhattan on Thursday.
EASY RIDERS
How adorable! Pete and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz prepare for lift off during a trip Thursday with 11-month-old son Bronx Mowgli on Disneyland's Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride in Anaheim, Calif.
FLY BOY
New Moon star Robert Pattinson makes his way through Vancouver International Airport Thursday with leading lady Kristen Stewart (not pictured).
RODEO GIRLS
Jessica Alba totes her favorite shopping partner, 16-month-old daughter Honor, during a stroll Thursday down famed Beverly Hills shopping district, Rodeo Drive.
DO GOODER
After breaking ground on her $15 million Raising Malawi Academy for Girls earlier this week, Madonna is still doing good, taking her eager son David Banda and daughters Lourdes and Mercy (not pictured) on a tour of the Mphandula orphanage outside of Lilongwe, Malawi, on Thursday.
RUNNING MAN
Could he be running the New York City Marathon this weekend? Fitness fanatic Matthew McConaughey zips up and prepares for a jog through Central Park Thursday after taking off from his Midtown Manhattan hotel.
VIRTUAL STYLISTS
Rachel Zoe and New Moon star Dakota Fanning pick out the hottest looks of the season Wednesday for their virtual boutiques in the latest game on Nintendo DS and DSi, Style Savvy. in Los Angeles.
LEATHER LADY
Is that a baby bump we spy? Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel – who is expecting her first child with fiancé Jason Hoppy – attends Manhattan restaurant STK's third anniversary party Wednesday night.