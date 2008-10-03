Star Tracks - Friday, October 3, 2008
COOLING OFF
Still aglow from her performance in Bermuda, a bikini-clad Beyoncé Knowles heads to the beach Friday during a stop in Miami.
WELL SUITED
Give Hugh Jackman a tip of the hat! The actor looked especially dapper during an outdoor photo shoot Friday in his native Sydney, Australia.
HEADS UP, IT'S HER!
Britney Spears may have enjoyed a high-profile visit to New York City – but the singer tries to stay under wraps as she lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday. During her Big Apple trip, the singer enjoyed Italian food with her friends and made a charitable visit to a school in the Bronx.
IT'S LIKE THAT
Tracy Morgan busts an old-school move Thursday at VH1's Hip-Hop Honors 2008 show in New York City. The 30 Rock star hosted the yearly awards show (airing Oct. 6 on the network), which celebrates hip-hop artists who've made an impact in the genre.
READ BETWEEN THE LINES
Sharon Stone, who made news recently for her child custody battle, makes a casual outing Thursday – with a fashion magazine – while eating alfresco at L.A. bistro Clafoutis.
GOLD STANDARD
The day before, Beyoncé (in Carlos Miele) sparkled during her performance at the Bermuda Music Festival in Hamilton, Bermuda. Trying out new material? The singer recently revealed that she's recorded 70 songs for her upcoming album due out Nov. 18.
MUSIC LOVERS
Michael Cera suits up with costar Kat Dennings at the Los Angeles premiere of their comedy Nick amp Norah's Infinite Playlist on Thursday. The movie hits theaters Friday.
LUNCH DATE
Jennifer Garner shows off her burgeoning belly during a lunch outing with friends Thursday in Beverly Hills. The expectant mom recently returned home to her native West Virginia to attend a charity event and host a reading event at a local library.
EXITING STRATEGY
He's geared up and ready to go! John Mayer grabs his bag and dark shades – and takes off from his New York apartment on Thursday.
BABE IN ARMS
Katie Holmes takes the lead – and totes her daughter's doll – while Suri, 2, and husband Tom Cruise follow close behind as they head out Thursday into the streets of New York City.
IF THE SHOE FITS
Turning heads for fashion and for a good cause, Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester steps out to take a stand against domestic violence Thursday, donating a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes for the Marshall's Shop 'Til It Stops campaign, held at New York's Union Square.
TRéS CHIC
Ooh la la! Natalie Portman makes a dramatic entrance at the Giambattista Valli show Thursday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress is newly single after splitting with folk-rocker boyfriend Devendra Banhart.
EASY READERS
Looking like a big kid himself, LL Cool J is ready for story time Thursday with students celebrating Jumpstart's Read for the Record day at the Bank Street Head Start program in New York City. The campaign aims to break a world record by encouraging thousands of children and adults across the country to read the same book, Corduroy by Don Freeman, on the same day.
DOING GOOD DEEDS
Salma Hayek emphasizes the importance of the tetanus vaccine Thursday during a press event at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The actress – and mom to 1-year-old Valentina – is the spokeswoman for Pampers' initiative with UNICEF to eradicate tetanus in mothers and babies around the world.
BOYS CLUB
American Idol's Randy Jackson and Ryan Seacrest huddle up to RampB singer Ne-Yo during the annual Hennessy artistry concert Wednesday at The Fifth nightclub in Miami Beach, Fla.
RED MY LIPS
Adding a splash of color to her low-key look with bright red lipstick, Hayden Panettiere stays energized with a cool coffee drink Wednesday during a shopping stroll through West Hollywood's Melrose Avenue.