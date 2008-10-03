Star Tracks - Friday, October 3, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

1 of 16

COOLING OFF

Credit: Splash News Online

Still aglow from her performance in Bermuda, a bikini-clad Beyoncé Knowles heads to the beach Friday during a stop in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

WELL SUITED

Credit: David C. Morgan/Bauer-Griffin

Give Hugh Jackman a tip of the hat! The actor looked especially dapper during an outdoor photo shoot Friday in his native Sydney, Australia.

3 of 16

HEADS UP, IT'S HER!

Credit: Clint Brewer / Splash News Online

Britney Spears may have enjoyed a high-profile visit to New York City – but the singer tries to stay under wraps as she lands at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday. During her Big Apple trip, the singer enjoyed Italian food with her friends and made a charitable visit to a school in the Bronx.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

IT'S LIKE THAT

Credit: Jason DeCrow/AP

Tracy Morgan busts an old-school move Thursday at VH1's Hip-Hop Honors 2008 show in New York City. The 30 Rock star hosted the yearly awards show (airing Oct. 6 on the network), which celebrates hip-hop artists who've made an impact in the genre.

Advertisement

5 of 16

READ BETWEEN THE LINES

Credit: Revolutionpix/INF

Sharon Stone, who made news recently for her child custody battle, makes a casual outing Thursday – with a fashion magazine – while eating alfresco at L.A. bistro Clafoutis.

6 of 16

GOLD STANDARD

Credit: Rob Loud/Getty

The day before, Beyoncé (in Carlos Miele) sparkled during her performance at the Bermuda Music Festival in Hamilton, Bermuda. Trying out new material? The singer recently revealed that she's recorded 70 songs for her upcoming album due out Nov. 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

MUSIC LOVERS

Credit: Matt Sayles/ AP

Michael Cera suits up with costar Kat Dennings at the Los Angeles premiere of their comedy Nick amp Norah's Infinite Playlist on Thursday. The movie hits theaters Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

LUNCH DATE

Credit: Ramey

Jennifer Garner shows off her burgeoning belly during a lunch outing with friends Thursday in Beverly Hills. The expectant mom recently returned home to her native West Virginia to attend a charity event and host a reading event at a local library.

Advertisement

9 of 16

EXITING STRATEGY

Credit: Ahmad Elatab / Splash News Online

He's geared up and ready to go! John Mayer grabs his bag and dark shades – and takes off from his New York apartment on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: Ramey

Katie Holmes takes the lead – and totes her daughter's doll – while Suri, 2, and husband Tom Cruise follow close behind as they head out Thursday into the streets of New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

IF THE SHOE FITS

Credit: RD / Leon / Retna

Turning heads for fashion and for a good cause, Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester steps out to take a stand against domestic violence Thursday, donating a pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes for the Marshall's Shop 'Til It Stops campaign, held at New York's Union Square.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

TRéS CHIC

Credit: Frederic Nebinger/ABACA

Ooh la la! Natalie Portman makes a dramatic entrance at the Giambattista Valli show Thursday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress is newly single after splitting with folk-rocker boyfriend Devendra Banhart.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

EASY READERS

Credit: William Ragozzino/Getty

Looking like a big kid himself, LL Cool J is ready for story time Thursday with students celebrating Jumpstart's Read for the Record day at the Bank Street Head Start program in New York City. The campaign aims to break a world record by encouraging thousands of children and adults across the country to read the same book, Corduroy by Don Freeman, on the same day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

DOING GOOD DEEDS

Credit: Martial Trezzini/ EPA

Salma Hayek emphasizes the importance of the tetanus vaccine Thursday during a press event at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The actress – and mom to 1-year-old Valentina – is the spokeswoman for Pampers' initiative with UNICEF to eradicate tetanus in mothers and babies around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

BOYS CLUB

Credit: Seth Browarnik/Startraks

American Idol's Randy Jackson and Ryan Seacrest huddle up to RampB singer Ne-Yo during the annual Hennessy artistry concert Wednesday at The Fifth nightclub in Miami Beach, Fla.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

RED MY LIPS

Credit: CNB/Finalpixx

Adding a splash of color to her low-key look with bright red lipstick, Hayden Panettiere stays energized with a cool coffee drink Wednesday during a shopping stroll through West Hollywood's Melrose Avenue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff