Lil Nas X Performs at Rolling Loud in N.Y.C., Plus Colin Kaepernick and Jaden Michael, Kaia Gerber and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff Updated October 29, 2021 12:27 PM

1 of 96

A New York Moment

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

Lil Nas X performs his hits during Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on Oct. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

Seeing Double

Credit: Kevin Winter/WireImage

Colin Kaepernick and Jaden Michael (who plays a young Kaepernick in his first starring role) arrive at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Colin in Black and White at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 28.

3 of 96

Model Mode

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2021 DKMS Gala on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Costar Chat

Credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty

Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson catch up at The Shrink Next Door N.Y.C. premiere at The Morgan Library on Oct. 28.

Advertisement

5 of 96

London Lads

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Tom Hiddleston and Kenneth Branagh enjoy each other's company at the Belfast special screening and cocktail reception, hosted by Eddie Redmayne, at The Londoner on Oct. 28 in London.

6 of 96

'Murder'ing the Competition

Credit: BACKGRID

Selena Gomez heads to NeueHouse to promote Only Murders in the Building in L.A. on Oct. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

Holiday Fun

Credit: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

Bradley Cooper gets into the Halloween spirit on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

Always in Style

Credit: 843/Montse/INSTARimages.com

Sharon Stone is a vision on the red carpet at the 2021 Elle Style Awards in Sevilla, Spain on Oct. 28.

Advertisement

9 of 96

'Colour' Code

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Phoebe Dynevor poses during The Colour Room photocall in London on Oct. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

Super Spouses

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Ben Feldman and wife Michelle Mulitz dress up for the new immersive trick-or-treating experience Cemetery Lane on Oct. 28 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

Living Legends

Credit: Michael Simon

The cast of Warner Bros. Television's DC's Legends of Tomorrow celebrate their 100th episode on set in Vancouver on Oct. 22.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Milestone Moment

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Regina King cements her handprints and footprints during the Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 28 in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Lunch Break

Credit: The Image Direct

Channing Tatum heads to lunch at Balthazar Restaurant in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

Catch Me If You Can

Credit: RACHPOOT/BACKGRID

Lori Harvey zooms on a jet ski at the Michael Kors x 007 event in Miami Beach on Oct. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

New Beginnings

Credit: Vivien Killilea Best

Mom-to-be Jeannie Mai celebrates the launch of her new Macy's collection with friends at Catch in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

Host's Toast

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Elizabeth Banks and host Stephen Colbert toast each other during the Oct. 27 episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

Eva Does Ellen

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Eva Longoria looks radiant during her Oct. 28 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

Dream Team 

Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for AppleTV+/Shutterstock

Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell chat at a special screening of their new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door at The Crosby Hotel on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

Sunny Stroll

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katharine McPhee is seen enjoying an afternoon walk in L.A. on Oct. 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Lots of Laughs

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Newly engaged Teresa Giudice and fiancé Luis 'Louie' Ruelas show support for Giudice's brother Joe Gorga at his comedy show on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

Dinner Date 

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Abigail Spencer and Jordana Brewster pose together at TheRetaility.com dinner celebrating Brewster's collaboration with Apeel, Bragg and Landmark Vineyards in L.A. on Oct. 27. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

Festival Fellows

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Sir Michael Caine and Martin Freeman suit up for the Raindance Film Festival opening night gala at The Dorchester on Oct. 27 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

Model Behavior

Credit: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss coordinate in black and white outfits at W Magazine's Originals Dinner on Oct. 27 at Shun Lee West in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

Two Thumbs Up

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Anthony Hopkins is ready to go on the set of the '80s drama Armageddon Time in Queens, New York, on Oct. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

Red Carpet Cuddle

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Costars Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek lean on each other at the U.K. screening of Eternals at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Oct. 27 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Peace Out 

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Barry Keoghan and Kumail Nanjiani hit the red carpet premiere for their film Eternals on Oct. 27 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

Bright & Bold

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen rocks a bold suit while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

Center Stage

Credit: Katrina Barber

Jimmy Eat World performs at Chain Fest in Irvine, California, on Oct. 23.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

Costars' Night Out

Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Ted Lasso stars Phil Dunster and Juno Temple attend Neiman Marcus' 2021 Fantasy Gift Event in L.A. on Oct. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

You Go, Cowgirl

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo leaves Craig's in West Hollywood in a leather ensemble on Oct. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

Smile for the Cameras

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Kristen Stewart attends the L.A. premiere of Spencer on Oct. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

And the Award Goes to ...

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Simon Rex accepts the Spotlight Award on Oct. 26 during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

Having a Ball

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne share a laugh while watching the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

Hug It Out

Credit: George Thomas Arthur Tewkesbury / MEGA

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — who co-own Wrexham A.F.C., a non-league football club — embrace in Maidenhead, England on Oct. 26 while attending their first game. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96

Onscreen Sisters Reunited

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery reunite to aattend the launch of the new Range Rover at The Royal Opera House on Oct. 26 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 96

Glitz and Glam

Credit: Cedric Ribeiro/Getty

Lily James looks glam at the Giorgio Armani "One Night Only Dubai"  fashion show at the Armani Hotel Dubai on Oct. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 96

Cut It Out

Credit: Rick Kern/Getty

Jay McGraw, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell and Jennifer Pullen cut a ribbon of diapers at the grand opening of their company Hello Bello's first wholly-owned U.S. diaper distribution and manufacturing center in Waco, Texas, on Oct. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 96

Where's the Fire?

Credit: P&P / MEGA

Jenna Dewan dons a firefighter's uniform on the set of The Rookie in L.A. on Oct. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 96

A Round of Applause

Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Drew Barrymore smiles while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 26 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 96

Well Suited

Credit: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Alan Cumming enjoys a drink while attending the release of Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life at L'Avenue on Saks in N.Y.C on Oct. 26. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 96

Set Sighting

Credit: MEGA

David Harbour transforms into his character Ernest on the set of his new movie We Have a Ghost in New Orleans on Oct. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 96

Snoop Session

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Snoop Dogg sits down to chat with SiriusXM's Rock the Bells Radio at SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 26 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 96

Laugh Out Loud

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen has a laugh while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 26.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 96

Mic Check

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Host Issa Rae speaks during Raedio's friends and family dinner at Alta on Oct. 22 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 96

Actors and Authors

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Eugene and Dan Levy pose at their Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek book launch at The Beacon Theatre on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 96

'Wick'ed Times

Credit: KCS Presse / MEGA

Keanu Reeves gets into character on the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Oct. 25 in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 96

Keep It Movin'

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde grabs her bags to hit the road in L.A. on Oct. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 96

Late Night Laughs

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Anderson Cooper chats about fatherhood, Halloween in N.Y.C. and more with host Seth Meyers during his Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance on Oct. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 96

Ask Me Anything

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Ruth Negga fields questions during the Passing Q&A during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 25 in Savannah, Georgia. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 96

Movie Night

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Maggie Gyllenhaal and director Scott Cooper attend Searchlight Pictures' N.Y.C. special screening of Antlers on Oct. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 96

Live Show

Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty

Leon Bridges performs at the GRAMMY Museum on Oct. 25 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 96

Premiere Pals

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie embrace at the Focus Features premiere of Last Night in Soho at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 25 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 96

Glowing in Gold

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Keri Russell looks stunning outside of Good Morning America on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 96

When in Rome

Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty

Angelina Jolie is all smiles at the Eternals photo call at Hotel de la Ville on Oct. 25 in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 96

Brighter Than the Sun

Credit: The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski finds her light during a photo shoot on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 96

Rainy Days

Credit: MEGA

Rachel Weisz films a rainy scene on the set of Larry's Diner in downtown N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 96

The Girls Are Back

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry film season 2 of Tina Fey's Girls5Eva in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 96

'Wonder-ful' Show

Credit: World Red Eye, c/o The Bass

Lynda Carter celebrates the 80th birthday of Wonder Woman at Dara Birnbaum's Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman exhibit at The Bass in Miami on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 96

Flying High

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Getty Images via Disneyland Resort

Eva Longoria and her son Santiago take flight on Dumbo the Flying Elephant at Disneyland Park on Oct. 24 in Anaheim, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 96

Costars on the Carpet

Credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Richard Madden and Gemma Chan reunite on the Eternals red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 96

Lovely Lunch

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

New mom of twins Jamie Chung attends the Net-a-Porter x Mother + Carolyn Murphy lunch at Thorne Family Farm on Oct. 22 in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 96

Paris Preview

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Director Wes Anderson and actress Léa Seydoux attend The French Dispatch screening at Cinema UGC Normandie on Oct. 24 in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63