Lil Nas X Performs at Rolling Loud in N.Y.C., Plus Colin Kaepernick and Jaden Michael, Kaia Gerber and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
A New York Moment
Lil Nas X performs his hits during Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on Oct. 28.
Seeing Double
Colin Kaepernick and Jaden Michael (who plays a young Kaepernick in his first starring role) arrive at the L.A. premiere of Netflix's Colin in Black and White at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 28.
Model Mode
Kaia Gerber arrives at the 2021 DKMS Gala on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.
Costar Chat
Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson catch up at The Shrink Next Door N.Y.C. premiere at The Morgan Library on Oct. 28.
London Lads
Tom Hiddleston and Kenneth Branagh enjoy each other's company at the Belfast special screening and cocktail reception, hosted by Eddie Redmayne, at The Londoner on Oct. 28 in London.
'Murder'ing the Competition
Selena Gomez heads to NeueHouse to promote Only Murders in the Building in L.A. on Oct. 28.
Holiday Fun
Bradley Cooper gets into the Halloween spirit on Oct. 28 in N.Y.C.
Always in Style
Sharon Stone is a vision on the red carpet at the 2021 Elle Style Awards in Sevilla, Spain on Oct. 28.
'Colour' Code
Phoebe Dynevor poses during The Colour Room photocall in London on Oct. 28.
Super Spouses
Ben Feldman and wife Michelle Mulitz dress up for the new immersive trick-or-treating experience Cemetery Lane on Oct. 28 in L.A.
Living Legends
The cast of Warner Bros. Television's DC's Legends of Tomorrow celebrate their 100th episode on set in Vancouver on Oct. 22.
Milestone Moment
Regina King cements her handprints and footprints during the Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 28 in Hollywood.
Lunch Break
Channing Tatum heads to lunch at Balthazar Restaurant in N.Y.C. on Oct. 28.
Catch Me If You Can
Lori Harvey zooms on a jet ski at the Michael Kors x 007 event in Miami Beach on Oct. 27.
New Beginnings
Mom-to-be Jeannie Mai celebrates the launch of her new Macy's collection with friends at Catch in L.A.
Host's Toast
Elizabeth Banks and host Stephen Colbert toast each other during the Oct. 27 episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Eva Does Ellen
Eva Longoria looks radiant during her Oct. 28 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Dream Team
Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell chat at a special screening of their new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door at The Crosby Hotel on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.
Sunny Stroll
Katharine McPhee is seen enjoying an afternoon walk in L.A. on Oct. 27.
Lots of Laughs
Newly engaged Teresa Giudice and fiancé Luis 'Louie' Ruelas show support for Giudice's brother Joe Gorga at his comedy show on Oct. 27 in N.Y.C.
Dinner Date
Abigail Spencer and Jordana Brewster pose together at TheRetaility.com dinner celebrating Brewster's collaboration with Apeel, Bragg and Landmark Vineyards in L.A. on Oct. 27.
Festival Fellows
Sir Michael Caine and Martin Freeman suit up for the Raindance Film Festival opening night gala at The Dorchester on Oct. 27 in London.
Model Behavior
Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss coordinate in black and white outfits at W Magazine's Originals Dinner on Oct. 27 at Shun Lee West in N.Y.C.
Two Thumbs Up
Anthony Hopkins is ready to go on the set of the '80s drama Armageddon Time in Queens, New York, on Oct. 27.
Red Carpet Cuddle
Costars Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek lean on each other at the U.K. screening of Eternals at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Oct. 27 in London.
Peace Out
Barry Keoghan and Kumail Nanjiani hit the red carpet premiere for their film Eternals on Oct. 27 in London.
Bright & Bold
Chrissy Teigen rocks a bold suit while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 27.
Center Stage
Jimmy Eat World performs at Chain Fest in Irvine, California, on Oct. 23.
Costars' Night Out
Ted Lasso stars Phil Dunster and Juno Temple attend Neiman Marcus' 2021 Fantasy Gift Event in L.A. on Oct. 26.
You Go, Cowgirl
Lizzo leaves Craig's in West Hollywood in a leather ensemble on Oct. 26.
Smile for the Cameras
Kristen Stewart attends the L.A. premiere of Spencer on Oct. 26.
And the Award Goes to ...
Simon Rex accepts the Spotlight Award on Oct. 26 during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia.
Having a Ball
Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne share a laugh while watching the New York Knicks play the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 26.
Hug It Out
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — who co-own Wrexham A.F.C., a non-league football club — embrace in Maidenhead, England on Oct. 26 while attending their first game.
Onscreen Sisters Reunited
Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery reunite to aattend the launch of the new Range Rover at The Royal Opera House on Oct. 26 in London.
Glitz and Glam
Lily James looks glam at the Giorgio Armani "One Night Only Dubai" fashion show at the Armani Hotel Dubai on Oct. 26.
Cut It Out
Jay McGraw, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell and Jennifer Pullen cut a ribbon of diapers at the grand opening of their company Hello Bello's first wholly-owned U.S. diaper distribution and manufacturing center in Waco, Texas, on Oct. 26.
Where's the Fire?
Jenna Dewan dons a firefighter's uniform on the set of The Rookie in L.A. on Oct. 26.
A Round of Applause
Drew Barrymore smiles while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 26 in N.Y.C.
Well Suited
Alan Cumming enjoys a drink while attending the release of Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life at L'Avenue on Saks in N.Y.C on Oct. 26.
Set Sighting
David Harbour transforms into his character Ernest on the set of his new movie We Have a Ghost in New Orleans on Oct. 25.
Snoop Session
Snoop Dogg sits down to chat with SiriusXM's Rock the Bells Radio at SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 26 in N.Y.C.
Laugh Out Loud
Chrissy Teigen has a laugh while out in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Oct. 26.
Mic Check
Host Issa Rae speaks during Raedio's friends and family dinner at Alta on Oct. 22 in L.A.
Actors and Authors
Eugene and Dan Levy pose at their Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek book launch at The Beacon Theatre on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.
'Wick'ed Times
Keanu Reeves gets into character on the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 on Oct. 25 in Paris.
Keep It Movin'
Olivia Wilde grabs her bags to hit the road in L.A. on Oct. 25.
Late Night Laughs
Anderson Cooper chats about fatherhood, Halloween in N.Y.C. and more with host Seth Meyers during his Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance on Oct. 25.
Ask Me Anything
Ruth Negga fields questions during the Passing Q&A during the 24th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Oct. 25 in Savannah, Georgia.
Movie Night
Maggie Gyllenhaal and director Scott Cooper attend Searchlight Pictures' N.Y.C. special screening of Antlers on Oct. 25.
Live Show
Leon Bridges performs at the GRAMMY Museum on Oct. 25 in L.A.
Premiere Pals
Costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie embrace at the Focus Features premiere of Last Night in Soho at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 25 in L.A.
Glowing in Gold
Keri Russell looks stunning outside of Good Morning America on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.
When in Rome
Angelina Jolie is all smiles at the Eternals photo call at Hotel de la Ville on Oct. 25 in Rome.
Brighter Than the Sun
Emily Ratajkowski finds her light during a photo shoot on Oct. 25 in N.Y.C.
Rainy Days
Rachel Weisz films a rainy scene on the set of Larry's Diner in downtown N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.
The Girls Are Back
Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, Sara Bareilles and Renée Elise Goldsberry film season 2 of Tina Fey's Girls5Eva in N.Y.C.
'Wonder-ful' Show
Lynda Carter celebrates the 80th birthday of Wonder Woman at Dara Birnbaum's Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman exhibit at The Bass in Miami on Oct. 21.
Flying High
Eva Longoria and her son Santiago take flight on Dumbo the Flying Elephant at Disneyland Park on Oct. 24 in Anaheim, California.
Costars on the Carpet
Richard Madden and Gemma Chan reunite on the Eternals red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 24.
Lovely Lunch
New mom of twins Jamie Chung attends the Net-a-Porter x Mother + Carolyn Murphy lunch at Thorne Family Farm on Oct. 22 in Malibu.
Paris Preview
Director Wes Anderson and actress Léa Seydoux attend The French Dispatch screening at Cinema UGC Normandie on Oct. 24 in Paris.