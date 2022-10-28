01 of 78 Chatting with Colson Dia Dipasupil/Getty Editor Scott Feinberg speaks with Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly, during THR Awards Chatter Live at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 27.

02 of 78 Time to Shine Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock Penélope Cruz sparkles at a photo call for L'immensita at the Italian Cultural Institute Madrid in Spain on Oct. 27.

03 of 78 Purple Reign Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Chaka Khan performs at the Angel Ball 2022, hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 24.

04 of 78 Double Dog Dare The Image Direct Gavin Rossdale has his hands full with two pups in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

05 of 78 Back at It Instarimages.com Rihanna and A$AP Rocky make it a date at the Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.

06 of 78 Mellow Yellow Frazer Harrison/Getty Michael B. Jordan stands out on Oct. 26 at the star-studded Wakanda Forever premiere in Los Angeles.

07 of 78 Forever and Ever Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Also at the Wakanda Forever premiere in L.A. on Oct. 26: Letitia Wright, who pays tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman in her red carpet ensemble.

08 of 78 Cute Couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get all dressed up for the Matrix Awards — where honoree Stefani called husband Shelton her "favorite award ever" — at N.Y.C.'s Ziegfeld Ballroom on Oct. 26.

09 of 78 Gotta Have Faith Jamie McCarthy/Getty Paloma Faith has some fun with her fashion at the world premiere of STARZ's Dangerous Liaisons at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

10 of 78 On Fire Danielle Del Valle/Getty Mary J. Blige brings the heat on Oct. 26 during her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

11 of 78 Ready to Play Unique Nicole/Getty Justine Skye and Stassie Karanikolaou join fashionable forces for the Bratz 21st Birthday Party hosted by Cult Gaia at the legendary Goldstein House in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

12 of 78 Cut It Out The Image Direct Elizabeth Banks keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Oct. 26.

13 of 78 Trophy Life Paras Griffin/Getty A green-clad Nicholas Hoult speaks onstage as he receives the Vanguard Award at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 26.

14 of 78 Sing Thing Jason Kempin/Getty Carly Pearce hits the high notes at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 26.

15 of 78 Total Ballers Michael Simon/Shutterstock Tracy Morgan hangs with Jessica Chastain and her father Michael Hastey as the New York Knicks take on the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 26 at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden.

16 of 78 Crazy Cool BFA Brooke Shields strikes a pose on Oct. 26 at the opening night of Straight Line Crazy at The Shed in N.Y.C.

17 of 78 Park Place Splash News Online Keri Russell and Ato Essandoh film scenes for The Diplomat in London's Green Park on Oct. 26.

18 of 78 Group Think Bruce Glikas/WireImage Kerry Washington, Danielle Brooks, Emayatzy Corinealdi and April Matthis pose for a selfie backstage at The Piano Lesson on Broadway at The Barrymore Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

19 of 78 Side Swipe Stefanie Keenan/Getty Halsey attends a launch party for Tiffany & Co.'s Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Oct. 26.

20 of 78 Lake Living Backgrid Pierce Brosnan kicks back in Lake Como, Italy, during a trip with wife Keely Shaye Smith (not pictured) on Oct. 22.

21 of 78 Crowd Control Rob Kim/Getty Stephen Colbert takes the stage as Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic celebrate the opening of the new David Geffen Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

22 of 78 A Touch of Magic Jono Searle/Getty Terri Irwin and Robert Irwin attend the opening night of Mary Poppins at the Lyric Theatre at QPAC in Brisbane, Australia, on Oct. 27.

23 of 78 Legends Only Dave Benett/Getty Paula Abdul and Janet Jackson unite on Oct. 26 at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Qatar.

24 of 78 Main Squeeze Splash News Online Lea Michele heads to her matinee performance of Broadway's Funny Girl in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

25 of 78 Scare Tactic GC Images Aubrey Plaza looks ready for Halloween while arriving to ABC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 26.

26 of 78 Bros Abroad David Fisher/Shutterstock Bros stars Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring their film to London for a special screening on Oct. 26.

27 of 78 London Calling Tristan Fewings/Getty Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández attends the Corner Office premiere at the 30th Raindance Film Festival in London on Oct. 26.

28 of 78 Georgia Peach Cindy Ord/Getty Miles Teller greets fans on Oct. 25 during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia.

29 of 78 Fierce Fashions Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand out in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 25 as they make their way to the TIME 100 Next Gala.

30 of 78 What You Crave Star Max/GC Images Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up as they celebrate her Cravings baking mixes in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

31 of 78 Color Up Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Chris Martin brings his usual energy to Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour stop at Estadio Mas Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 25.

32 of 78 Prints-ess Diaries Charley Gallay/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow and Gal Gadot link up at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch in Beverly Hills on Oct. 25.

33 of 78 Out of This World Jody Cortes/Getty Book of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen stops for a portrait at the 50th anniversary of the Saturn Awards at The Marriott Burbank Convention Center in California on Oct. 25.

34 of 78 Cool Kids Stefanie Keenan/Getty Colman Domingo and Lupita Nyong'o get together at the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts Reveal at Hollywood Athletic Club on Oct. 25.

35 of 78 Stars Aligned Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Zedd and Maren Morris light the night on Oct. 25 during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

36 of 78 Bump in the Night Jon Kopaloff/Getty Billie Lourd showcases her burgeoning bump at the 2022 WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on Oct. 25.

37 of 78 In the Spotlight Dia Dipasupil/Getty Janelle Monáe gets dramatic on Oct. 25 outside the Lucas Theatre during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival award presentation and gala screening of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Georgia.

38 of 78 Sit Back Vivien Killilea/Getty Tig Notaro takes a seat during the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

39 of 78 Blazer of Glory Backgrid Natalie Portman hits the set of May December in Savannah, Georgia, on Oct. 25.

40 of 78 Bringing the Laughs Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Awkwafina cracks up on Oct. 25 on the New York City set of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

41 of 78 Watch This Courtesy OMEGA Nicole Kidman is among the stars celebrating at the OMEGA One Night in Nashville Gala on Oct. 20.

42 of 78 So Hip Paras Griffin/Getty Jurnee Smollett poses backstage after the Wonder Women Producers panel during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia on Oct. 25.

43 of 78 At the Plate Emma McIntyre/Getty Maybelle Blair steps right up at the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 25.

44 of 78 A Dress to Impress Christopher Peterson/Splash News online Kerry Washington flutters into Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 25.

45 of 78 Sign of the Times Efren Landaos/Sipa USA Paul Rudd signs some pins during his 9th annual All-Star Bowling Benefit for The Stuttering Association for the Young at Bowlero Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

46 of 78 Big Hugs John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock Kate Upton celebrates her husband, pitcher Justin Verlander, after his Houston Astros return to Texas upon defeating the New York Yankees in N.Y.C. on Oct. 23.

47 of 78 Cuffing Season The Image Direct Drew Barrymore stops outside SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24 following her visit to Howard Stern.

48 of 78 Fab Four Rob Kim/Getty Busy Philipps, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Sarah Jones hang backstage at the ACLU & NYCLU 20th Annual Sing Out for Freedom Benefit Concert at Town Hall in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

49 of 78 Sweater Weather Vivien Killilea/Getty Constance Wu attends the 2022 MAKERS conference at the Waldorf-Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, on Oct. 24.

50 of 78 Pattern Maker Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Diane Kruger showcases her fall style sense while arriving to NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

51 of 78 Son-ny Day BFA Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman get together at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Son at the Crosby Street Hotel in N.Y.C. on Oct. 24.

52 of 78 Getting to Work MEGA Billie Eilish heads to a workout in Studio City, California, on Oct. 24.

53 of 78 Set Selfie Backgrid Snoop Dogg takes a lunch break on the set of The Underdoggs in Atlanta on Oct. 24.

54 of 78 Country Crew Raymond Hall/GC Images Wynonna Judd brings the joy to Today in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center on Oct. 24.

55 of 78 Skirt the Issue Backgrid Olivia Rodrigo greets fans in West Hollywood on Oct. 24.

56 of 78 Coffee Walk Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Addison Rae takes a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 24.

57 of 78 Bright Spot The Image Direct JoJo Siwa brightens the day in Los Angeles on Oct. 23.

58 of 78 Lacy Lady MEGA Kim Kardashian heads to her birthday dinner in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

59 of 78 Powerhouse Performance Manny Carabel/Getty Mary J. Blige performs on her Good Morning Gorgeous tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 20.

60 of 78 On a Hi SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Brad Pitt hangs in the pit lane during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

61 of 78 Back Together Leon Bennett/Getty Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite at Netflix's Wendell & Wild Animation Is Film Premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 21.

62 of 78 Holding Court Michael Simon/startraks Bella Hadid roots for her No.1 — the NBA's New York Knicks! — during their game against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 21.

63 of 78 Fest Best Ben Trivett Paramore lights the night at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 23.

64 of 78 Pregnant Pause Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mom-to-be Jenna Johnson glows while out in Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

65 of 78 Heads Together David Livingston/Getty Lily Tomlin and Goldie Hawn attend The National Comedy Center honoring George Schlatter at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood on Oct. 23.

66 of 78 Wheely Fun Day Bierens de Haan/Getty Chloë Grace Moretz gets to work during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

67 of 78 That's Entertainment Jason Kempin/Getty Reba McEntire brings her flair to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 21.

68 of 78 No Frills Splash News Online Queen Latifah makes a grand arrival at The Grio Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

69 of 78 Fab-u-lous Girl Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstoc Skai Jackson joins EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable beauty brand, at their launch in New York City on Oct. 22.

70 of 78 Rock On Kevin Tachman Nile Rodgers and CHIC bring people to their feet in a disco wonderland at TWO x TWO for AIDS and ART 2022 presented by Saks, benefiting amfAR and Dallas Museum of Art in Texas on Oct. 22.

71 of 78 Stylish Stunner Vivien Killilea/Getty for IMDb Janelle Monáe poses in the IMDb Portrait Studio at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Paramount Studios on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles.

72 of 78 Funny Girl Jerritt Clark/Getty for Wearable Art Gala Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California.

73 of 78 Rock Star Status Rick Kern/Getty Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs in concert during the US Formula 1 Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 21.

74 of 78 Birthday Gal Jacob Webster Doja Cat receives a custom ride from Lyft for her masquerade-themed birthday party on Oct. 21 in West Hollywood, and in celebration of the new Lyft Pink launching, scores a lifetime membership to the service.

75 of 78 Three Amigos Gary Miller/Getty Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy and Shaggy attend Williams Racing Presents: DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live at ACL Live & 3TEN on Oct. 21 in Austin, Texas.

76 of 78 Saweet as Can Be Paul Archuleta/Getty for Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host The Single Life Night music celebration experience at Warwick on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles.

77 of 78 Having a Ball Dave Kotinsky/Getty Lea DeLaria attends the Verizon +play red carpet at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks NBA home opener on Oct. 21.