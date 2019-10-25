Jason Momoa Reunites with Emilia Clarke, Plus Selena Gomez, Harry Connick Jr. & More

On-Screen Antics
Jason Momoa has Regina King and former Game of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke cracking up on Thursday during a taping of The Graham Norton Show in London.
Car & Driver
Jennifer Garner makes her way through a parking lot in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Star in Stripes
After dropping two new songs in two days, Selena Gomez visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on Thursday.
Work It Out
Kaia Gerber breaks a sweat on Thursday outside of her New York City gym.
Daddy's Girls
Harry Connick Jr. cuddles up with wife Jill Goodacre and their daughters Georgia, Charlotte and Sarah on Thursday as he’s honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Lady in Red
Kendall Jenner makes her way down the runway on Thursday during the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M fashion show in London.
Speaker of the House
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe speaks on stage during the Texas Conference for Women 2019 at the Austin Convention Center on Thursday.
Phone Home
Maya Hawke steps out solo in New York City on Thursday.
Double Trouble
Brothers Scott and Chris Evans raise a glass at the Sell By film screening afterparty during the NewFest LGBTQ Film Festival on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
King Kanye
Kanye West performs for a huge crowd at his Jesus Is King album and film experience on Wednesday at The Forum in L.A.
Women in Power
Little Women writer and director Greta Gerwig (center) poses with leading ladies Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Laura Dern at a special screening of the film on Wednesday in L.A.
Shaken, Not Stirred
We’ll have what he’s having! Jason Momoa attends an afterparty celebrating the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison at Annabel’s in London on Wednesday.
Gal's Night Out
Gal Gadot poses at the afterparty celebrating the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Station Maison at Annabel’s on Wednesday in London.
Color Pop
Naomi Watts and Isla Fisher look radiant at the 8th annual Australians in Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner in L.A. on Wednesday.
Party on the Potty
Wells Adams makes a pit stop at Poo-Pourri’s Giant Poo event on Wednesday in Santa Monica, California.
On Cloud Nine
Tyra Banks looks fierce at the Nine West Pop-Up Experience on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Making Lizzo Proud
Kathryn Hahn sings power anthem “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
King of the Sale
Kit Harington of Game of Thrones flashes a smile while shopping in London’s Notting Hill after grabbing lunch with a pal on Wednesday.
Looking Back
Maggie Gyllenhaal laughs onstage at a SAG-AFTRA Foundations Conversations Career Retrospective honoring her on Wednesday in L.A.
Mama on the Move
Jenna Dewan shows off her baby bump in a flowing orange dress as she steps out with boyfriend Steve Kazee on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Suited Up
Jason Statham looks dapper as he leaves dinner with friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
Pretty in Pink
Lindsay Lohan stops to blow a kiss on Wednesday as she arrives at N.Y.C.’s Mercer Hotel in a chic, hot pink power suit.
A New Kind of Baywatch
Heidi Klum poses in a photo shoot on the beach in Malibu in a black tulle dress on Wednesday. Also on set? Brooklyn Beckham (not pictured), taking photos.
Family Affair
Ben Stiller and estranged wife Christine Taylor prove once again that they’re still on good terms as they step out for the second year in a row with daughter Ella Olivia for the Project ALS New York City Gala on Wednesday.
Legends Supporting Legends
Bruce Springsteen and Ralph Lauren attend World Premiere of HBO’s Very Ralph in New York City on Wednesday.
What's Her Secret?
Camila Mendes touches up her makeup and chooses a new Secret Deodorant with Essential Oils on Wednesday.
Traffic Stopper
Sienna Miller looks chic in a slouchy green sweater and black newsboy cap as she steps into a crosswalk in New York City on Wednesday.
We Come in Peace
Cara Delevingne looks out of this world in a mirrored dress at the Space Selfie photo call at the Samsung KX in London on Wednesday.
Taking Off
Rita Ora bundles up in a black puffer jacket and aviator hat on the film set of Twist on Wednesday in London.
Street Style
Pete Davidson keeps things cozy in a Louis Vuitton sweater and track pants while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
‘Build’ Healthy Habits
Jana Kramer stops by Build Series to chat about her fitness routine with STRONG by Zumba with celebrity-favorite trainer Erin Oprea on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
That’s Amoré
Justin Theroux recreates the iconic pasta scene from Lady and the Tramp with his beloved pup Kuma at a special screening of Disney+’s new film hosted by the Cinema Society on Tuesday in New York City.
And the Award Goes to ...
Queen Latifah is honored at the 2019 Hutchins Center Honors W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony at Harvard University on Tuesday.
Lights, Camera, Action!
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson dress to the nines as they film their new movie, Marry Me, in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Gotta Hit Those Angles
Aaron Paul stops for a selfie with some guests during the Manhattan Magazine and Mensbook.com celebration in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
All Black Everything
Katie Holmes steps out looking ready for colder weather at the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club 2019 Gala in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Nothing Like a Good Date Night
Maggie Gyllenhaal and her hubby Peter Sarsgaard enjoy a date night on Tuesday in N.Y.C. while stopping by the Nordstrom Flagship Opening Party.
Now That’s Some Serious Girl Power
Feminist icon Gloria Steinem poses with Eva Longoria at the 2019 Women’s Media Awards at Mandarin Oriental on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Arriving in Style
Kate Beckinsale and her Farming costar Gugu Mbatha-Raw attend a screening of the film in N.Y.C. and look ever-so-chic.
We Want 'Moore'
Demi Moore speaks onstage at WSJ. Magazine’s global technology conference at The Montage Laguna Beach in California on Tuesday.
Mom’s a Baller
Kate Hudson takes her sons Ryder and Bingham to the Clippers vs. Lakers basketball game on Tuesday in L.A. with pal Jennifer Meyer.
The Marvelous Mr. Shalhoub
Tony Shalhoub attends Bergdorf Goodman & Amazon Prime Video Celebrate: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Show Your Stripes
Jennifer Hudson takes the stage in a silver striped dress at the Alzheimer’s Association Fall Benefit: Imagine at the Rainbow Room in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Puffed Up
Cynthia Erivo makes a statement in a leaf-print dress with voluminous sleeves at the premiere of Harriet at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Piano Man
John Legend performs at Vanity Fair’s 6th annual New Establishment Summit at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Spreading Cheer
Melissa Joan Hart and Soleil Moon Frye get into the holiday spirit at Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” season celebration on Tuesday at STK in L.A.