Star Tracks - Friday, October 24, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

TRIO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Alpha /Landov

Guy Ritchie leads his pack of pals – Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr., both of whom he's directing in Sherlock Holmes – during a night on the town in London on Thursday. The trio attended a private-view exhibition by British artist Sam Taylor-Wood.

MODEL PARENTS

Credit: RD/Dziekan/Retna Digital

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony (both in Versace) make a chic arrival to Fashion Group International's Night of Stars benefit Thursday at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Anthony told PEOPLE at the event that the couple's life is designed around their 8-month-old twins Max and Emme. "Everything smells better, it tastes better, it even feels better on a minute-to-minute basis," he said.

MUTUAL APPRECIATION

Credit: David Miller/ABACA

Also at the Fashion Group event: Ashley Olsen, offering the perfect complement to Calvin Klein designer Francisco Costa. "When I first moved to New York, he’s the guy that really captured my eye," the fashionista – who modeled a sophisticated column dress from his line – told PEOPLE.

HITTING THE HAY

Credit: INF

Britney Spears – who recently scored a legal victory in a driving case – gets in the Halloween spirit with sons Jayden James, 2, and Sean Preston, 3 (not pictured), during a trip Thursday to Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch in West Hollywood.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Matt Damon enjoys the fruits of his labor as he hands out food at the OneXOne Feeding America charity event Thursday in San Francisco. "It is helping kids here at home and all around the world," the actor told PEOPLE about the nonprofit organization. "You can’t really argue with that."

HEAD AND SHOULDERS

Credit: Ramey

Expectant mom Naomi Watts looks up to 15-month-old son Alexander Pete as he hitches a ride atop pop Liev Schreiber during a family outing in New York's SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

MEET & GREET

Credit: Ryan Miller/Getty

Salma Hayek does a little gladhanding as she catches up with Charlize Theron Thursday at Virgin Unite’s Rock the Kasbah fund-raiser at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The charity, established by Virgin CEO Richard Branson, benefits social and environmental causes, including delivering healthcare to rural portions of Africa.

JUMP FOR JOY

Credit: Gene Duncan/ Disney

What would Bruno say about their choreography? Lance Bass and his Dancing with the Stars partner Lacey Schwimmer get a jump on their Halloween celebration at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Thursday.

(Cup)cake Walk

Credit: Thornton-Donnelly/INF

Katie Holmes isn't the only one with her hands full! Sporting a new pixie cut, her 2-year-old daughter Suri finds herself captivated by a delicious cupcake Thursday during a brisk walk through New York's Central Park.

NICE TURNOUT

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Elizabeth Bank makes a dazzling star turn on the red carpet Thursday while attending the BFI 52nd London Film Festival to screen her new film, Oliver Stone's W, at the Odeon Leicester Square.

KID ROW

Credit: Brian Ach/WireImage

Wizards of Waverly Place star Selena Gomez has a sit-down at the kids table to help launch UNICEF's 2008 Trick-or-Treat campaign at Dylan's Candy Bar in New York City. The program helps raise money for children around the world.

CONCERT TUNE-UP

Credit: Carl Abrams/ AP

Christina Aguilera makes a vibrant arrival at a pre-show press conference in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates Thursday. Later that evening, the pop star was set to make her live Middle East concert debut at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

TIE ONE ON

Credit: Jose Perez / Splash News Online

That's an interesting contrast! A tuxedo-wearing Chace Crawford strolls along a garbage-strewn alley during a break from filming Gossip Girl in Astoria, N.Y., on Thursday.

HANDLER WITH CARE

Credit: Clark Samuels/Startraks

Ashley Tisdale bundles up her pet pooch Thursday before heading into the cold after making an early morning appearance on New York's local CW11 Morning News show.

A SARI SIGHT

Credit: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters/Landov

Elizabeth Hurley dons a traditional sari as she escorts her little maharajah, 6-year-old son Damian, to a breast-cancer awareness event Thursday in Mumbai, India. The actress – whose husband Arun Nayar is Indian – is a dedicated supporter of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

