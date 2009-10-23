Star Tracks: Friday, October 23, 2009
HELLO, PARIS
Paris Hilton steps out in Culver City, Calif., Thursday night – with a larger-than-life bejeweled bag in tow! – to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Hello Kitty.
PATCH THINGS UP
Jessica Alba takes her little pumpkin, 16-month-old daughter Honor, to a Beverly Hills pumpkin patch on Thursday to pick out a Halloween treat.
GLAMOUR GIRL
Gwen Stefani takes her place at the table during the Fashion Group International's 2009 Night of Stars gala at New York's Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday. The annual event honors outstanding individuals in fashion, architecture, beauty, entertainment and humanitarian efforts.
LOOK AHEAD
What's your motivation? Director Ben Affleck preps his leading man, Jon Hamm, for their next scene as filming continues on the Boston set of The Town Wednesday.
STREET STYLE
Alicia Keys stops for a smile after a visit to the MTV studios in New York's Times Square on Thursday. The day before, the singer gave NYU students an exclusive debut performance of her new single, "Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart," off her upcoming album, The Element of Freedom, which will be released Dec. 1.
BASE HIT
It's a family affair! Kate Hudson finds herself in hysterics alongside Kurt Russell and halfbrother Wyatt during Game 5 of the ALCS in Anaheim, Calif., on Thursday. Unfortunately, the celebrity star power wasn't enough for Hudson's beau Alex Rodriguez and the New York Yankees, who lost to the Los Angeles Angels 6-7.
CURTAIN CALL
Sienna Miller shines on Thursday night at the opening of her Broadway play, After Miss Julie. Though the actress received high marks for her on-stage appearance, her performance left critics slightly underwhelmed.
THE WRITE STUFF
Actor, comedian – and now author! 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan signs copies of his new book, I Am The New Black, at Barnes amp Noble in New York City on Thursday.
YA DIG?
Nicole Richie and boyfriend Joel Madden lend a hand – and a shovel! – at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a playground built by their Richie-Madden Foundation at Los Angeles's Beyond Shelter housing development Thursday. And the happy couple had just had another big reveal, showing off 6-month-old son Sparrow on the cover of PEOPLE.
FRESH LOOK
She's a do! Hilary Duff leaves the Ken Paves Salon in West Hollywood on Thursday. The actress was just in New York shooting her new TV movie, The Business of Falling in Love.
STANDING ROOM ONLY
Julianne Moore and costar Amanda Seyfried turn up the glam factor while premiering their new thriller, Chloe, Thursday at the The Times BFI London Film Festival.
SHAKE IT UP
My Antonio star Antonio Sabato Jr. clearly made a good choice, enjoying his frozen treat during a stop Wednesday at Millions of Milkshakes in Hollywood.
STADIUM ROCK
Now that's one way to make an announcement! Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora reach out – and rock out – for 5,000 fans in the parking lot of the Meadowlands football stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, where the band announced a 135-date world tour that will kick off in May 2010 at the renovated stadium.
PEEK-A-'BOO'
Dancing with the Stars's Cheryl Burke tops her Chihuahua, Boo, with a Halloween hat after shopping Thursday at pet boutique Doggie Avenue in Burbank, Calif..
IN HEAT
Meanwhile, fellow DWTS hoofer Lacey Schwimmer – who nabbed her highest score ever with partner Mark Dacascos this week – gets her locks done at a Los Angeles hair salon on Thursday.