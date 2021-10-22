Maluma Puts on a Show in Toronto, Plus Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff October 22, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 104

Live on Tour

Credit: Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Maluma puts on a show while performing on his Papi Juancho World Tour in Toronto on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 104

Truckin' Along

Credit: Rochelle Brodin/Getty

Eva Longoria attends Brian Bowen Smith's Drivebys book launch (presented by her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol) on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

3 of 104

Peace and Love

Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images

Serena Williams throws up a peace sign while attending Candace Swanepoel's birthday party at Zero Bond in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 104

Furry Fun

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Mary J. Blige attends the Bottega  Veneta Salon 03 Presentation in Detroit on Oct. 21.

Advertisement

5 of 104

Not so Insecure

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae smile at the final season premiere of Insecure on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

6 of 104

Winner, Winner

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Helen Mirren looks elated to be become Ambassador of the University of Salento in Lecce, Italy on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 104

Goop Friends

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Demi Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the Sex, Love & goop premiere on Oct. 21 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 104

Power Suit

Credit: Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell rocks a red power suit while heading to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement

9 of 104

Sit & Spill

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Phoebe Robinson speaks onstage during In Conversation with Phoebe Robinson at BlogHer 21 Biz on Oct. 21 in Brooklyn. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 104

Courtside Smile

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Owen Wilson watches the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks in Atlanta, Georgia on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 104

Dinner Date

Credit: Paul Morigi/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum arrive for dinner in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 104

Must-Have Merch

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde wears Harry Styles' "Treat People With Kindness" hoodie while out for a Starbucks run in L.A. on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 104

Fall Flair

Credit: Backgrid

Jasmine Tookes looks super chic while out shopping in West Hollywood on Oct. 21.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 104

'Hammer' Time

Credit: Backgrid

Olivia Jade poses with a sledgehammer prop as she leaves the Dancing with the Stars studio in L.A. on Oct. 21. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 104

Velvet Hour

Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Lil Nas x and Dallas Austin show off their moves on Oct. 20 as BMI presents the 'A Night with Lil Nas X' awards dinner at The
Gathering Spot in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 104

Capped Off

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Funny guys Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson hang out in their courtside seats at the New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics NBA home opener at N.Y.C.'s Madison Square Garden on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 104

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Issa Rae chats up the final season of Insecure on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 104

Suit Yourself

Credit: MEGA

Dakota Fanning hits the beach to film her latest project on Italy's Amalfi Coast on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 104

The A-Team

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys and Nick Jonas pose onstage during the Oct. 20 Robin Hood Benefit at New York City's Jacob Javits Center.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 104

Wild Thing

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union opts for an animal print while heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 104

Star in Stripes

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kristen Stewart takes a casual stroll in L.A. on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 104

To the Point

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chibuikem Uche, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada and
Cooper van Grootel attend the Oct. 20 finale event for Peacock's One of Us Is Lying at the Santa Monica Airport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 104

Set Dressing

Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker gets to work on set in New York City on Oct. 20. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 104

Sweat the Small Stuff

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Phillippe keeps it moving during an Oct. 19 run in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 104

Take a Stand

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Grace Jones makes a statement at the press preview performance of Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical at London's Lyric Theatre on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 104

Take a Bite

Credit: The Image Direct

Shawn Mendes takes his pup for a walk in his hometown of Toronto on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 104

Mix It Up

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Chris Sullivan, Andrew Bancroft, Daveed Diggs, Aneesa Folds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Veneziale and Kaila Mullady hit their marks during the re-opening night curtain call of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway at The Booth Theatre on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 104

Fall Feels

Credit: The Image Direct

Stranger Things star Joe Keery strolls around New York City on Oct. 20.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 104

Later, Skater

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Tony Hawk joins the California Milk Processor Board in Carlsbad, California, on Oct. 19 at the premiere of Skate SD, a documentary celebrating the influence that San Diego has had in shaping skateboarding culture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 104

Season Opener

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty

Usher and Justin Bieber hang out at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 104

Scene Stealer

Credit: James Devaney/GC

Julianne Moore looks super chic on the set of Sharper in N.Y.C.'s Upper East Side neighborhood on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 104

Music on the Move

Credit: Backgrid

Lil Nas X performs on top of a Hollywood tour bus with a crew of dancers while filming a music video on Oct. 18 in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 104

Wiggin' Out

Credit: Backgrid

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux get into full character while filming The White House Plumbers in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 104

Date Night

Credit: Adam Pantozzi/Getty

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers game on Oct. 19 at the Staples Center in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 104

Housewives Tell All

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Real Housewives stars Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Luann de Lesseps attend the launch party for the book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It at Capitale on Oct. 19 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 104

Celebrating Women

Credit: Rachel Murray/Getty

Mj Rodriguez strikes a pose at ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 104

The Gang's All Here

Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Larry David, Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove attend the premiere of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm at Paramount Pictures Studios on Oct. 19 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 104

Premiere Pose

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen arrive at The Subject N.Y.C. premiere at Cinepolis Chelsea on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 104

Women in Power

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Host Eva Longoria and honorees Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson and ELLE's Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia take the stage during ELLE's 27th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 19 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 104

On the Mic

Credit: Andrew Schwartz/Splash

Speaker Christie Brinkley attends the 2021 Advertising Week conference in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 104

Casual Day

Credit: Backgrid

Natalie Portman and Max Minghella grab hot drinks and cozy sweatshirts for a walk in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 104

Who Do You Know?

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Original film cast member Ryan Phillippe attends Cinespia's screening of the new series I Know What You Did Last Summer at Hollywood Forever, presented by Amazon Studios.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 104

In the Dark

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Sebastian Stan gets to work on his latest project on New York City's Upper East Side on Oct. 19.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 104

Speaking Up

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Alyssa Milano takes the mic at the "No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now" rally on Oct. 19 held in front of The White House in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 104

Work It Girl

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Megan Fox rocks a blue outfit in L.A. while leaving a photo shoot for her new Boohoo campaign on Oct. 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 104

'Jones'ing for Another Adventure

Credit: Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Harrison Ford films Indiana Jones 5 in Castellammare del Golfo, Italy, on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 104

Talk Time

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Halle Berry attends the annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit on Oct. 18 in La Jolla, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 104

Red Carpet Look

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rebecca Ferguson looks glam on the red carpet at the Dune U.K. special screening in London on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 104

Picture Perfect

Credit: Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

Tommy Dorfman and Rachel Brosnahan attend the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 104

Hand to Hold

Credit: FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jude Law poses with 'Little Amal,' a puppet depicting a young Syrian refugee girl, as she arrives in Folkstone, Britain, on Oct. 19. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 104

Getting a Kick Out of It

Credit: Andrew Kelly/AP Images for Abbott

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shows off his soccer skills while running drills with teens from the Real Madrid Foundation's Social Sports School outside the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 18, helping announce a partnership between the foundation and Abbott to help support nutrition for kids worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 104

Chic and Sleek

Credit: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Irina Shayk accessorizes her sleek black gown with a warm and cozy puffer jacket while attending the Burberry x Anne Imhof closing party in Paris on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 104

Big Smiles

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Cynthia Bailey and Forrest McClendon greet producer Kandi Burruss backstage at Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 104

Mic Check

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

Actress Ann Dowd attends the Film Independent screening of Mass  on Oct. 18  in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 104

Mother-Daughter Time

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Salma Hayek brings her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Eternals in Hollywood on Oct. 18. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 104

Sneak Peek

Credit: Splash News Online

Millie Bobby Brown hits the set of Enola Holmes 2 at London's St. James's Park on Oct. 15.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 104

Royal Exit

Credit: MEGA

Queens star Brandy leaves the set of The View after the Oct. 18 taping of the show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 104

When in Rome

Credit: Rocco Spaziani/Getty

Johnny Depp heads to the Rome Film Festival in a sweet set of wheels on Oct. 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 104

Cutest Costars

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet strike playful poses at Cary Joji Fukunaga's post-screening cocktail reception for Dune on Oct. 17 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 104

Gala Glam

Credit: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

Natalie Portman and Mindy Kaling are all smiles at the L.A. Dance Project annual Gala, where guests sipped on Casamigos cocktails, on Oct. 16 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 104

Sustainable Style

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Emma Watson makes a rare red carpet appearance in an upcycled Harris Reed dress as she arrives at the Earthshot Prize 2021 on Oct. 17 in London. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 104

Looking Sharp

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Regé-Jean Page suits up for The Tragedy of Macbeth European Premiere during the BFI London Film Festival in London on Oct. 17. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 104

Raise a Glass

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton celebrates her Paris in Wonderland-themed bridal shower with sister Nicky Hilton and friends Jasmine Sanders, Jocelyn Chew, Tina Chen Craig and Nicole Williams English in L.A. over the weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 104