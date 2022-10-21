01 of 79 Number One Fan Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Paris Hilton beats the heat while celebrating the launch of her perfume Ruby Rush in Mumbai on Oct. 20.

02 of 79 No Worries Bauer-Griffin/GC Images A smiling Olivia Wilde leaves a workout on Oct. 20 in L.A.

03 of 79 From the Future Christopher Polk/Getty Lil Nas X appears out of this world during his Oct. 19 concert at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

04 of 79 Feeling Bubbly Dave Benett/Getty Janet Jackson attends an orchestral performance of Ryuichi Sakamoto's "Suite for Krug in 2008," hosted by Krug Champagne, at Alexandra Palace in London on Oct. 19.

05 of 79 Scoot Yourself The IMage Direct A solo Liev Schreiber takes a ride around New York City by scooter on Oct. 20.

06 of 79 Feeling Fit FAYES VISION/startraks Gwyneth Paltrow takes the mic on Oct. 19 as she celebrates activewear brand Copper Fit at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

07 of 79 Puppy Love Backgrid Brooklyn Beckham totes his cute pooch in West Hollywood on Oct. 19.

08 of 79 Good Guy Backgrid Ryan Gosling gets into character on the Sydney set of The Fall Guy on Oct. 20.

09 of 79 Side by Side Paras Griffin/Getty Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the season home opener game between the NBA's Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

10 of 79 Courtside Cuteness 2 Chainz and Harmony Epps have some dad-daughter time at the season home opener game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

11 of 79 Hop to It Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Will Arnett and Rose Byrne have some fun in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19 as Tourism Australia celebrates the 'Come and Say G'day' global brand launch.

12 of 79 To Boot MEGA Billie Eilish showcases some fabulous footwear on Oct. 19 while heading to a workout in Los Angeles.

13 of 79 Star in Stripes Araya Doheny/Getty Naomi Watts has boyfriend Billy Crudup by her side while celebrating the launch of her skincare brand Stripes, hosted by Amyris, in Pacific Palisades, California, on Oct. 19.

14 of 79 Cheers to That BFA Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung raise a glass on Oct. 19 while celebrating the launch of New Zealand winery Cloudy Bay's new 2022 Sauvignon Blanc vintage, coupled with its bespoke redesigned bottle and packaging, at Hudson Commons in N.Y.C.

15 of 79 Kiss Off Gisela Schober/Getty Matthias Schweighoefer gives his statuette a smooch during the Blauer Panther - TV & Streaming Award ceremony at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, on Oct. 19.

16 of 79 New Land Splash News Online Eva Longoria hits the set of Land of Women in Barcelona on Oct. 19.

17 of 79 Fall Feels Backgrid Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen step out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.

18 of 79 In the Hot Seat Kimberly White/Getty Serena Williams commands the stage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco on Oct. 19.

19 of 79 Work It Out MEGA Newly single Tia Mowry flashes a smile while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

20 of 79 Purple Reign John Lamparski/Getty Jujubee lights N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building in celebration of GLAAD's Spirit Day on Oct. 19.

21 of 79 Triple Threat Frazer Harrison/WireImage Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh glow on Oct. 18 at the Los Angeles premiere of School of Good and Evil.

22 of 79 Happy to Be Here Bruce Glikas/WireImage Corey Hawkins, Jesse Williams and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II hang backstage at the Broadway play Topdog/Underdog at The Golden Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

23 of 79 Ride the Wave The Image Direct Demi Lovato greets fans on her way into her N.Y.C. concert on Oct. 18.

24 of 79 Dressed to Impress Michael Buckner/Getty Kiernan Shipka, Kaitlyn Dever and Alexandra Daddario put on their finest for the Giambattista Valli Dinner at Caviar Kaspia in L.A. on Oct. 18.

25 of 79 Group Think Sean "Diddy" Combs poses for a photo with students during a surprise visit at his Capital Preparatory School in The Bronx, New York, on Oct. 18.

26 of 79 Fashionable Flair James Devaney/GC Images Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker film a stylish scene for And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

27 of 79 Strut in Style Ziggzy/Shutterstock Kylie Jenner heads to a meeting in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

29 of 79 City Slickers Janet Mayer/StarTraks Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige take a walk with their dog in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

30 of 79 New York Nice Bryan Bedder/Getty Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain continue their The Good Nurse press tour with a screening in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

31 of 79 Up in Smoke Paras Griffin/Getty Post Malone brings the drama on Oct. 18 during his Twelve Carat Toothache tour stop in Atlanta.

32 of 79 Fan Favorite Tristan Fewings/Getty Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson snaps selfies with fans at the London premiere of Black Adam on Oct. 18.

33 of 79 Sign of the Times MEGA Billie Eilish grabs breakfast with her mom (not pictured) on Oct. 18 in L.A.

34 of 79 Total Baller Splash News Online Simu Liu shoots some hoops on the set of his new film, Atlas, in L.A. on Oct. 18.

35 of 79 Sweat Sesh Backgrid Hailey Baldwin heads to the gym in West Hollywood on Oct. 18.

36 of 79 Double Date Rich Paul, Adele, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart. Courtesy Royal Oak Rich Paul and Adele join Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish at the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon L.A. launch party on Oct. 13 in Beverly Hills.

37 of 79 That's the Ticket! Gilbert Flores/Getty Julia Roberts and George Clooney premiere their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

38 of 79 Speaker of the House Amy Sussman/Getty Honoree Anne Hathaway speaks onstage during ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

39 of 79 With Love Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Yolanda Hadid gives daughter Bella Hadid a smooch on Oct. 17 at the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C.

40 of 79 Of the Moment Amy Sussman/Getty Honoree Michelle Yeoh and Wanda Sykes pose for a pic at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

41 of 79 Dad Jokes Stefanie Keenan/Getty Judd Apatow is his silly self on Oct. 17 while snapping honoree Sydney Sweeney and daughter Maude Apatow at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

42 of 79 Pregnant Pause Gilbert Flores/Getty Pregnant Billie Lourd and husband Austen Rydell hit the red carpet at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

43 of 79 Red Alert Dave Benett/Getty Janelle Monáe keeps up her London style streak during a reception for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at 5 Hertford Street on Oct. 17.

44 of 79 Double Dog Dare Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Zachary Quinto makes an early-morning coffee run with his pups on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C.

45 of 79 Beachy Keen The Image Direct Lucy Boynton hops into the Pacific Ocean on the set of The Greatest Hits in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

46 of 79 Main Stage Jeff Hahne/Getty Fletcher performs at The Filmore Charlotte in North Carolina on Oct. 17.

47 of 79 Lean In Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Siblings Hopper Penn and Dylan Penn goof around on the red carpet for Signs of Love during the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Oct. 18.

48 of 79 Frequent Flyer Splash News Online Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco and her cute pooch make their way through LAX on Oct. 17.

49 of 79 Bros Trip Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Director Nick Stoller, Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring Bros to Sydney at a premiere featuring cast members of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on Oct. 18.

50 of 79 Mic Check Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ed Sheeran sits down for a chat at SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 17.

51 of 79 Here to Premiere Lia Toby/Getty Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz get all dressed up for the London premiere of their Amazon Original series The Peripheral on Oct. 17.

52 of 79 Flower Child Backgrid Shawn Mendes totes his floral purchase in West Hollywood on Oct. 16.

53 of 79 Style Watch Cassidy Sparrow Kristen Bell designs her own Chalonne band for her Apple Watch at Violet L.A. Wednesday.

54 of 79 Diamond in the Rough Shutterstock Yungblud shows off some special stones at 5 gum's Masterpieces Collection launch party at Soho House in Austin on Oct. 16.

55 of 79 Take a Bite Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Andy Cohen is attacked by Gay Shark — a.k.a. Anderson Cooper! — during a live episode of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon in New York City on Oct. 16.

56 of 79 Real Men Wear Pink Dave Benett/WireImage Pierce Brosnan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attend a photo call for Black Adam atop the Corinthia Hotel in London on Oct. 17.

57 of 79 Ladies Who Lunch Presley Ann/Getty Camila Mendes and Zoë Saldana hang at Netflix and ELLE's Celebration of Latinas in Hollywood at Ka'teen in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

58 of 79 Sweet Selfie Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Pals Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak get all dressed up for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.

59 of 79 Black Tie Beautiful Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Also at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15: Rebel Wilson and Julia Roberts.

60 of 79 No Limits C Flanigan/imageSPACE for People Lil Nas X gets moving on Oct. 15 during the Austin City Limits music festival day two at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

61 of 79 Roman Holiday Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Zuma Russell Crowe brings girlfriend Britney Theriot to the Rome Film Festival red carpet premiere of Poker Face over the weekend.

62 of 79 Shine On Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock Lizzo glitters on Oct. 16 while hitting the stage for the Chicago stop on her Special tour.

63 of 79 Pajama Jam Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Former Rockette Amanda Kloots shows she's still got it while kicking off the holidays with the Rockettes at Old Navy's Times Square flagship in N.Y.C. on Oct. 17.

64 of 79 Foodie Fun Slaven Vlasic/Getty Neil Patrick Harris, Latrice Royale and David Burtka have some fun at a drag brunch during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One on Oct. 15.

65 of 79 Family Cause Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Priscilla Presley brings son Navarone Garibaldi to the Last Chance for Animals 2022 Compassion Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 15.

66 of 79 With Honors Tiffany Rose/Getty Spotlight Award honoree Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) and Variety's Legend and Groundbreaker Award recipient Ron Howard attend the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort in California on Oct. 16.

67 of 79 Bear-y Sweet Chris Jackson/Shutterstock In London on Oct. 15, Queen Camilla poses with hundreds of Paddington Bears collected from royal residences as tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, which have been cleaned up and will be donated to Barnardo's charity for children in the near future.

68 of 79 Happy Hands Vivien Killilea/Getty Malin Åkerman and husband Jack Donnelly have something to smile about at the AdoptTogether Baby Ball 2022 at the Radford Studio Center in Studio City, California, on Oct. 15.

69 of 79 Darling Diana Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Diana Ross performs onstage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

70 of 79 Center Stage SM Entertainment The guys of NCT 127 celebrate their sold-out show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 13.

71 of 79 'Ello, Emily! Karwai Tang/WireImage Emily Blunt attends The English world premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 15.

72 of 79 Winner, Winner Tiffany Rose/Getty for Newport Beach Film Festival NBFF Icon Award honoree Eddie Redmayne attends THR's "Awards Chatter" during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival at The Resort at Pelican Hill on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California.

73 of 79 Eye See You David M. Benett//Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Cate Blanchett dons a daring ensemble at the gala screening of Pinocchio during the London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 15.

74 of 79 Close Costars David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig get together at the Netflix reception, hosted by Ted Sarandos, during the London Film Festival at the Chiltern Firehouse on Oct. 15.

75 of 79 Fierce Film Star Kate Green/Getty for BFI Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 14.

76 of 79 All Smiles Stuart C. Wilson/Getty for BFI Carey Mulligan attends the She Said premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 14.

77 of 79 New York Gal Arturo Holmes/Getty for FLC Gabrielle Union attends The Inspection red carpet during the New York Film Festival at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Oct. 14.

78 of 79 Birthday Boy Carly Otness/BFA.com Usher celebrates his 44th birthday with Rémy Martin and friends at the NoMad Library at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas on Oct. 13.