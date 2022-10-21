Paris Hilton Cools Down in India, Plus Olivia Wilde, Lil Nas X, Janet Jackson and More

By People Staff
Published on October 21, 2022 06:00 AM
Number One Fan

Paris Hilton
Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton beats the heat while celebrating the launch of her perfume Ruby Rush in Mumbai on Oct. 20.

No Worries

Olivia Wilde
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A smiling Olivia Wilde leaves a workout on Oct. 20 in L.A.

From the Future

Lil Nas X
Christopher Polk/Getty

Lil Nas X appears out of this world during his Oct. 19 concert at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California.

Feeling Bubbly

Janet Jackson
Dave Benett/Getty

Janet Jackson attends an orchestral performance of Ryuichi Sakamoto's "Suite for Krug in 2008," hosted by Krug Champagne, at Alexandra Palace in London on Oct. 19.

Scoot Yourself

Liev Schreiber
The IMage Direct

A solo Liev Schreiber takes a ride around New York City by scooter on Oct. 20.

Feeling Fit

Gwyneth Paltrow
FAYES VISION/startraks

Gwyneth Paltrow takes the mic on Oct. 19 as she celebrates activewear brand Copper Fit at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel.

Puppy Love

Brooklyn Beckham
Backgrid

Brooklyn Beckham totes his cute pooch in West Hollywood on Oct. 19.

Good Guy

Ryan Gosling
Backgrid

Ryan Gosling gets into character on the Sydney set of The Fall Guy on Oct. 20.

Side by Side

Jonathan Majors Michael B Jordan
Paras Griffin/Getty

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the season home opener game between the NBA's Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

Courtside Cuteness

Celebrities Attend Houston Rockets v Atlanta Hawks

2 Chainz and Harmony Epps have some dad-daughter time at the season home opener game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Oct. 19.

Hop to It

Will Arnett Rose Byrne
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Will Arnett and Rose Byrne have some fun in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19 as Tourism Australia celebrates the 'Come and Say G'day' global brand launch.

To Boot

Billie Eilish
MEGA

Billie Eilish showcases some fabulous footwear on Oct. 19 while heading to a workout in Los Angeles.

Star in Stripes

Naomi Watts Billy Crudup
Araya Doheny/Getty

Naomi Watts has boyfriend Billy Crudup by her side while celebrating the launch of her skincare brand Stripes, hosted by Amyris, in Pacific Palisades, California, on Oct. 19.

Cheers to That

Jamie Chung
BFA

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung raise a glass on Oct. 19 while celebrating the launch of New Zealand winery Cloudy Bay's new 2022 Sauvignon Blanc vintage, coupled with its bespoke redesigned bottle and packaging, at Hudson Commons in N.Y.C.

Kiss Off

Matthias Schweighöfer
Gisela Schober/Getty

Matthias Schweighoefer gives his statuette a smooch during the Blauer Panther - TV & Streaming Award ceremony at BMW Welt in Munich, Germany, on Oct. 19.

New Land

Eva Longoria
Splash News Online

Eva Longoria hits the set of Land of Women in Barcelona on Oct. 19.

Fall Feels

Liev Schreiber
Backgrid

Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Neisen step out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 19.

In the Hot Seat

Serena Williams
Kimberly White/Getty

Serena Williams commands the stage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco on Oct. 19.

Work It Out

Tia Mowry
MEGA

Newly single Tia Mowry flashes a smile while leaving the gym in Los Angeles on Oct. 19.

Purple Reign

Jujubee
John Lamparski/Getty

Jujubee lights N.Y.C.'s Empire State Building in celebration of GLAAD's Spirit Day on Oct. 19.

Triple Threat

Charlize Theron
Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Michelle Yeoh glow on Oct. 18 at the Los Angeles premiere of School of Good and Evil.

Happy to Be Here

Jesse Williams
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Corey Hawkins, Jesse Williams and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II hang backstage at the Broadway play Topdog/Underdog at The Golden Theater in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

Ride the Wave

Demi Lovato
The Image Direct

Demi Lovato greets fans on her way into her N.Y.C. concert on Oct. 18.

Dressed to Impress

Keirnan Shipka
Michael Buckner/Getty

Kiernan Shipka, Kaitlyn Dever and Alexandra Daddario put on their finest for the Giambattista Valli Dinner at Caviar Kaspia in L.A. on Oct. 18.

Group Think

Diddy

Sean "Diddy" Combs poses for a photo with students during a surprise visit at his Capital Preparatory School in The Bronx, New York, on Oct. 18.

Fashionable Flair

Nicole Ari Parker
James Devaney/GC Images

Christopher Jackson and Nicole Ari Parker film a stylish scene for And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

Strut in Style

Kylie Jenner
Ziggzy/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner heads to a meeting in Los Angeles on Oct. 18.

Mystery Machine

Glass Onion Daniel Craig Kate Hudson
Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton attend the Madrid premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Oct. 18.

City Slickers

Ryan Reynolds
Janet Mayer/StarTraks

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige take a walk with their dog in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

New York Nice

Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain continue their The Good Nurse press tour with a screening in N.Y.C. on Oct. 18.

Up in Smoke

Post Malone
Paras Griffin/Getty

Post Malone brings the drama on Oct. 18 during his Twelve Carat Toothache tour stop in Atlanta.

Fan Favorite

Dwayne Johnson The Rock
Tristan Fewings/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson snaps selfies with fans at the London premiere of Black Adam on Oct. 18.

Sign of the Times

Billie Eilish
MEGA

Billie Eilish grabs breakfast with her mom (not pictured) on Oct. 18 in L.A.

Total Baller

Simu Liu
Splash News Online

Simu Liu shoots some hoops on the set of his new film, Atlas, in L.A. on Oct. 18.

Sweat Sesh

Hailey Bieber
Backgrid

Hailey Baldwin heads to the gym in West Hollywood on Oct. 18.

Double Date

Kevin Hart Adele
Rich Paul, Adele, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart. Courtesy Royal Oak

Rich Paul and Adele join Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish at the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon L.A. launch party on Oct. 13 in Beverly Hills.

That's the Ticket!

George Clooney Julia Roberts
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Julia Roberts and George Clooney premiere their new rom-com Ticket to Paradise in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

Speaker of the House

Anne Hathaway
Amy Sussman/Getty

Honoree Anne Hathaway speaks onstage during ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

With Love

Bella Hadid
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Yolanda Hadid gives daughter Bella Hadid a smooch on Oct. 17 at the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C.

Of the Moment

Michelle Yeoh
Amy Sussman/Getty

Honoree Michelle Yeoh and Wanda Sykes pose for a pic at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Dad Jokes

Judd aptow
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Judd Apatow is his silly self on Oct. 17 while snapping honoree Sydney Sweeney and daughter Maude Apatow at ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

Pregnant Pause

Billie Lourd
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Pregnant Billie Lourd and husband Austen Rydell hit the red carpet at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

Red Alert

Janelle Monae
Dave Benett/Getty

Janelle Monáe keeps up her London style streak during a reception for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at 5 Hertford Street on Oct. 17.

Double Dog Dare

Zachary Quinto
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Zachary Quinto makes an early-morning coffee run with his pups on Oct. 18 in N.Y.C.

Beachy Keen

Lucy Boynton
The Image Direct

Lucy Boynton hops into the Pacific Ocean on the set of The Greatest Hits in Los Angeles on Oct. 17.

Main Stage

Fletcher
Jeff Hahne/Getty

Fletcher performs at The Filmore Charlotte in North Carolina on Oct. 17.

Lean In

Dylan Penn
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Siblings Hopper Penn and Dylan Penn goof around on the red carpet for Signs of Love during the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Oct. 18.

Frequent Flyer

Kaley Cuoco
Splash News Online

Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco and her cute pooch make their way through LAX on Oct. 17.

Bros Trip

Billy Eichner Luke Macfarlane
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

Director Nick Stoller, Luke Macfarlane and Billy Eichner bring Bros to Sydney at a premiere featuring cast members of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under on Oct. 18.

Mic Check

Ed Sheeran
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ed Sheeran sits down for a chat at SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Oct. 17.

Here to Premiere

Chloe Moretz
Lia Toby/Getty

Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz get all dressed up for the London premiere of their Amazon Original series The Peripheral on Oct. 17.

Flower Child

Shawn Mendes
Backgrid

Shawn Mendes totes his floral purchase in West Hollywood on Oct. 16.

Style Watch

PHOTO CREDIT:  Cassidy Sparrow  PHOTO CAPTION: Kristen Bell attends the launch of Chalonne luxury bands for Apple Watch at Violet L.A.
Cassidy Sparrow 

Kristen Bell designs her own Chalonne band for her Apple Watch at Violet L.A. Wednesday.

Diamond in the Rough

YungBlud
Shutterstock

Yungblud shows off some special stones at 5 gum's Masterpieces Collection launch party at Soho House in Austin on Oct. 16.

Take a Bite

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Gay Shark
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Andy Cohen is attacked by Gay Shark — a.k.a. Anderson Cooper! — during a live episode of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon in New York City on Oct. 16.

Real Men Wear Pink

Pierce Brosnan The Rock
Dave Benett/WireImage

Pierce Brosnan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attend a photo call for Black Adam atop the Corinthia Hotel in London on Oct. 17.

Ladies Who Lunch

Camilla Mendes Zoe Saldanda
Presley Ann/Getty

Camila Mendes and Zoë Saldana hang at Netflix and ELLE's Celebration of Latinas in Hollywood at Ka'teen in Los Angeles on Oct. 16.

Sweet Selfie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Pals Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak get all dressed up for the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15.

Black Tie Beautiful

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) Rebel Wilson and Honoree Julia Roberts attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Also at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 15: Rebel Wilson and Julia Roberts.

No Limits

Lil Nas X
C Flanigan/imageSPACE for People

Lil Nas X gets moving on Oct. 15 during the Austin City Limits music festival day two at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas.

Roman Holiday

Russell Crowe
Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Zuma

Russell Crowe brings girlfriend Britney Theriot to the Rome Film Festival red carpet premiere of Poker Face over the weekend.

Shine On

Lizzo
Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

Lizzo glitters on Oct. 16 while hitting the stage for the Chicago stop on her Special tour.

Pajama Jam

Amanda Kloots
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Former Rockette Amanda Kloots shows she's still got it while kicking off the holidays with the Rockettes at Old Navy's Times Square flagship in N.Y.C. on Oct. 17.

Foodie Fun

Neil Patrick Harris
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Neil Patrick Harris, Latrice Royale and David Burtka have some fun at a drag brunch during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One on Oct. 15.

Family Cause

PRiscilla presley
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley brings son Navarone Garibaldi to the Last Chance for Animals 2022 Compassion Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 15.

With Honors

Machine Gun Kelly
Tiffany Rose/Getty

Spotlight Award honoree Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly) and Variety's Legend and Groundbreaker Award recipient Ron Howard attend the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort in California on Oct. 16.

Bear-y Sweet

Queen Camilla
Chris Jackson/Shutterstock

In London on Oct. 15, Queen Camilla poses with hundreds of Paddington Bears collected from royal residences as tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II, which have been cleaned up and will be donated to Barnardo's charity for children in the near future.

Happy Hands

malin akerman
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Malin Åkerman and husband Jack Donnelly have something to smile about at the AdoptTogether Baby Ball 2022 at the Radford Studio Center in Studio City, California, on Oct. 15.

Darling Diana

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Diana Ross performs onstage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Diana Ross performs onstage at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

Center Stage

NCT 127
SM Entertainment

The guys of NCT 127 celebrate their sold-out show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 13.

'Ello, Emily!

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Emily Blunt attends "The English" world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Emily Blunt attends The English world premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 15.

Winner, Winner

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: NBFF Icon Award Honoree Eddie Redmayne attends THR’s "Awards Chatter" with Eddie Redmayne during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival at The Resort at Pelican Hill on October 15, 2022 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival)
Tiffany Rose/Getty for Newport Beach Film Festival

NBFF Icon Award honoree Eddie Redmayne attends THR's "Awards Chatter" during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival at The Resort at Pelican Hill on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California.

Eye See You

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Cate Blanchett attends the gala screening of "Pinocchio" during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett//Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett//Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix

Cate Blanchett dons a daring ensemble at the gala screening of Pinocchio during the London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 15.

Close Costars

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig attend the Netflix reception, hosted by Ted Sarandos, during the BFI London Film Festival, at Chiltern Firehouse on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix

Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig get together at the Netflix reception, hosted by Ted Sarandos, during the London Film Festival at the Chiltern Firehouse on Oct. 15.

Fierce Film Star

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)
Kate Green/Getty for BFI

Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on Oct. 14.

All Smiles

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Carey Mulligan attends the "She Said" international premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty for BFI

Carey Mulligan attends the She Said premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 14.

New York Gal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Gabrielle Union attends "The Inspection" red carpet during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for FLC)
Arturo Holmes/Getty for FLC

Gabrielle Union attends The Inspection red carpet during the New York Film Festival at the Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Oct. 14.

Birthday Boy

Rémy Martin x Usher 1738 | Usher Surprise Birthday Party
Carly Otness/BFA.com

Usher celebrates his 44th birthday with Rémy Martin and friends at the NoMad Library at Park MGM Grand Las Vegas on Oct. 13.

Country Crooner

Photo credit for both is Jeff Johnson. Carrie/Denim & Rhinestones Tour Fashion Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood. Jeff Johnson

Carrie Underwood prepares to kick off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in Lititz, Pennsylvania, ahead of the show's launch on Oct. 15.