Star Tracks: Friday, October 21, 2011
SOPHISTICATED CHIC
A demure Lady Gaga steps out in New York City in a vintage-inspired – and very discreet! – all-black ensemble Thursday.
BUMP ALERT!
After keeping her growing belly under wraps, Jennifer Garner shows off her mommy curves while running errands Thursday in Los Angeles.
CARRIED AWAY
Look at that face! Natalie Portman holds tight to adorable 4-month-old son Aleph while visiting a friend in Hollywood on Thursday.
PICTURE PERFECT
Though he got cozy with on-again lady love Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake took time to pose with costar Amanda Seyfried Thursday at the L.A. premiere of their new movie, In Time.
SCOOTER DUO
The couple that rides together stays together! Naomi Watts and partner Liev Schreiber take their romance on the road Thursday in New York City.
COOL SHOULDER
Glee beauty Dianna Agron shimmers in a sparkly ensemble while attending Thursday's Vogue CFDA Fashion Fund dinner at Soho House West Hollywood.
THAT'S A WRAP!
Kim Kardashian – who turns 31 today – keeps her long locks at bay with a colorful headband while strolling New York City on Thursday.
COFFEE CLUTCH
Brr! A bundled-up Pippa Middleton gets her caffeine fix Friday morning while venturing out in London.
PEACHY KEEN
Following their Parisian rendezvous, George Clooney whisks girlfriend Stacy Keibler – wearing a Maria Lucia Hohan gown – off to London, where the couple attends the premiere of the actor's film, The Descendants, on Thursday.
MAD FOR PLAID
Kourtney Kardashian gives her little style star, 22-month-old son Mason, a lift Thursday while braving New York's windy weather.
A LOVELY MESSAGE
Mom-to-be Beyoncé shrouds her growing bump in love in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
BOSOM BUDDIES
Matt Damon stays in step with dad Kent, who battled cancer earlier this year, at New York's Central Park Zoo on Thursday.
PHOTO FINISH
Looks like she's the only girl in the world! Sexiest Woman Alive Rihanna causes a fan frenzy outside of her Parisian hotel on Thursday.
PUMP IT
Katherine Heigl makes a trip to the gas station a fashionable affair Thursday, sporting leopard-print booties and a geometric-shaped coat in Los Angeles.
WERK OUT
A hoodie-clad Tyra Banks makes a casual exit out of the Wendy Williams Show in New York, where she discussed ANTM: All-Stars and her bestselling novel Modelland on Thursday.