Star Tracks - Friday, October 21, 2005
GIRLS' DAY OUT
Jennifer Aniston – who's been spending her days with Vince Vaughn – makes time for charity, cohosting Couture Cares. At the benefit, held Thursday at a private residence in Los Angeles, she (as well as Reese Witherspoon, left) checked out Oscar de la Renta fashions. Proceeds will go to the Revlon-UCLA Breast Center.
HE'S BACK!
Jennifer Garner reunites with ex-costar (and real life ex-boyfriend) Michael Vartan on Thursday while shooting a scene in Santa Monica for Alias. Vartan, who played her onscreen love interest, was killed off the show in the season's first episode.
SHOP, GIRL
Kirsten Dunst checks out the wares at the London department store Harvey Nichols on Thursday.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
No rivalry here: Desperate Housewives' onscreen frenemies Teri Hatcher and Nicollette Sheridan (along with Hatcher's 7-year-old daughter, Emerson) are all smiles Thursday for the LaCoste Celebrity Polo unveiling at Barneys in Los Angeles. The classic shirts, made over by stars, will be auctioned off to benefit the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
CANINE COMPANION
Jessica Alba takes one of her two pugs out for a midtown Manhattan stroll Thursday. The actress is in New York filming the thriller Awake with Hayden Christensen and Sigourney Weaver.
SCHOOL'S OUT
Back on the West Coast from New York City, Mary-Kate Olsen shops at the upscale department store Maxfield in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Last week, her rep told PEOPLE the 19-year-old was taking a leave of absence from New York University to focus on her work with Dualstar Entertainment Group, the company she runs with twin sister Ashley.
LADY WHO LUNCHES
Mischa Barton enjoys an al fresco meal in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The O.C. star's dining companions included her sister, Hania, and pal Nicole Richie, who had to leave early.
SPLITTING HEIRS
Small-town Hollywood: While Mischa Barton pals around with Paris Hilton's ex-friend Nicole Richie, Hilton steps out Tuesday in Hollywood with Barton's ex-boyfriend, billionaire heir Brandon Davis.
LADY MADONNA
Madonna leaves her New York City hotel on Wednesday, where she's hitting the promotional trail for her album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, which will be released next month. The singer also threw a birthday party for 9-year-old daughter Lourdes and dropped in on students at Hunter College during her visit to the Big Apple.
COMMON THREADS
Britney Spears's first husband, Jason Alexander (the two annulled their 2004 Las Vegas marriage after 55 hours), cozies up to Kevin Federline's ex-girlfriend (and mom to his two eldest children) Shar Jackson on Wednesday at the Jamie/Maddie Jeans runway show at L.A. Fashion Week. Chances are, their conversation was not about denim ...