Star Tracks - Friday, October 20, 2006
PROTECTIVE CUSTODY
Angelina Jolie keeps 4-month-old daughter Shiloh under cover as she and her two girls (Zahara, not pictured) travel through India on Friday. The actress has been abroad filming A Mighty Heart, based on the memoirs of Mariane Pearl, whose journalist husband Daniel Pearl was kidnapped and slain by terrorists.
RING AROUND JAIME
With the help of one of her models, Jaime Pressly shows off the new rock that she's got at the launch of her spring/summer 07 J'aime clothing line in Hollywood on Thursday. The My Name Is Earl actress revealed at her runway show that she had recently gotten engaged to longtime beau DJ Eric Cubiche.
SPREAD HER WINGS
Colombian hip-shaker Shakira takes flight during her mariachi-themed performance, which kicked off the MTV Video Music Awards Latin America in Mexico City on Thursday. The singer won song of the year for her hit single, "Hips Don't Lie."
ON THE MOVE
Yes, she's leaving on a jet plane! With her carry-on items at the ready, Jessica Simpson prepares her boarding pass at Los Angeles International airport on Thursday.
MC-HAPPY
Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane (aka Dr. McSteamy) makes all the right moves on wife Rebecca Gayheart while attending the launch party of Esquire magazine's House 360u in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
DOGSITTING
Nicollette Sheridan gets a free ride from her four-legged pal Oliver in Century City, Calif., on Thursday. The Desperate Housewife brought her canine companion to the "Dine With Your Dog" launch party at the Century Plaza hotel.
TINKERBELL UNLEASHED
What a blast from the past! Though Paris Hilton has been seen about town with some new faces, the real deal is back as longtime companion Tinkerbell joins in on a Malibu shopping spree on Thursday.
BUBBLING OVER
Her cup runneth over! Gwyneth Paltrow sparkles during a promotional event for Freixenet Spanish cava wine while visiting Barcelona on Thursday.
BLOWING IN THE WIND
Elizabeth Hurley breezes into London's tony department store Harrods on Thursday to sign copies of the Estée Lauder Pink Ribbon Diary, a special-edition journal created exclusively for the store. And it's all for a good cause: a25 from each sale benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
TEXAS TWO-STEP
Jake Gyllenhaal hits the streets of Manhattan on Thursday with pal Lance Armstrong on his mind. Not only does he sport a Live Strong bracelet, he also tops off his look with a cap honoring the Six Lounge, a club located in Armstrong's hometown of Austin.
HEAD OF THE 'CLASS'
André Benjamin gets hands on with some young admirers at the launch for his upcoming animated show, Class of 3000 (premiering Nov. 3), at Atlanta's Fox Theater on Wednesday. "Being that I am a teacher in the cartoon, I think that balance is important," Benjamin tells PEOPLE.
WORLD TRAVELER
From Paris to Tokyo, Victoria Beckham knows how to go the distance for her fashionable endeavors as she touches down in the Japanese capital to launch her new jewelry line on Thursday.
SPECTATOR SPORT
Though he's usually at home on the field, Real Madrid footballer David Beckham takes in the action from the stands in Madrid on Wednesday, where he watched hometown favorite Rafael Nadal best American Mardy Fish at the Masters Series tennis tournament.
HOMETOWN FAN
New York native Matt Dillon gives some strategic pointers at Game 6 of the National League Championships at Shea Stadium on Wednesday, where the actor threw out the first pitch. And it worked: The Mets bested the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2, pushing the series to a deciding 7th game.
INKED UP
Kevin Federline broadcasts a new – and possibly self-referential? – message through his tattoo Wednesday as he and ultimate fighter Chuck Liddell check out the launch of the Sorum-Noce Couture clothing line hosted by 944 Magazine at Hollywood's Les Deux.