Gwen Stefani Keeps it Cool in L.A., Plus Maisie Williams, Jennifer Garner and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated September 30, 2020 12:09 AM

1 of 105

Laid-Back Look

Snorlax / MEGA

Gwen Stefani steps out in graffiti-print sweatpants and a black hoodie as she leaves a studio in L.A. on Thursday. 

2 of 105

Socially-Distanced Show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Maisie Williams sits front row at the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

3 of 105

Making Moves

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Thursday. 

4 of 105

Staying Active

SplashNews.com

Shia LaBeouf is seen jogging around his neighborhood in Pasadena, Calif. on Thursday. 

5 of 105

Back on Set

The Image Direct

Sandra Bullock is seen in character while filming an untitled Netflix project directed by Nora Fingscheidt in Vancouver, Canada on Wednesday.  

6 of 105

Well Heeled

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara pairs summer sandals with a black t-shirt and white cropped jeans while out in L.A. on Thursday. 

7 of 105

Fashion Friends

The Image Direct

Zoë Kravitz and fashion designer Alexander Wang hang out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

8 of 105

H-Town Hottie

Backgrid

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in a red hot trench coat on Thursday in N.Y.C., while all smiles as she's been named the newest face of Revlon.

9 of 105

Major Tunes

Dave Benett/Getty

Melanie C stops to take a pic during her live stream, Melanie C: Colour & Light, on Thursday in London.

10 of 105

On the Road

DIGGZY/Splash News Online

Jesse Metcalfe heads into his vintage Chevelle SS while on break from Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on Thursday in L.A.

11 of 105

Snack Break

BACKGRID

Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola stock up on snacks while out in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

12 of 105

Leather Weather

w8media/SplashNews.com

Rita Ora steps out in a leather trench coat as she heads to a recording studio on Wednesday in London.

13 of 105

Pumpkin Patch Upgrade

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Pregnant Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross get into the Halloween spirit at Nights of the Jack’s drive-thru Jack O’ Lantern experience at King Gillette Ranch on Wednesday in Calabasas, Calif. 

14 of 105

Get Out the Vote

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria shows her support for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential campaign at a Rally for the Latino Vote in Miami on Wednesday. 

15 of 105

Mad Hatter

The Image Direct

Miley Cyrus steps out in a felt hat, oversized sunglasses and a pinstripe suit on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

16 of 105

Classic Commute

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Jimmy Fallon heads to work with a coffee and briefcase in hand on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

17 of 105

Well Suited

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Juliette Binoche is all smiles at the premiere of her film La Bonne Épouse during the 16th annual Zurich Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. 

18 of 105

Romantic Stroll

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands on a walk around N.Y.C.’s Soho on Wednesday. 

19 of 105

Fueling Up 

Eric Wagner

Professional soccer player Allie Long snacks on Abbott’s ZonePerfect Macros Bar after an outdoor training session in Oakland, Calif.

20 of 105

City Stroll

The Image Direct

Kaley Cuoco takes rescue dog Dumpy out for a morning walk in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

21 of 105

Couple Goals

The Image Direct

Amber Rose and boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards are in great spirits as they walk through L.A. on Tuesday.

22 of 105

Maternity Muse

The Image Direct

Emma Roberts steps out with her growing baby bump on Wednesday, wearing a yellow babydoll dress, in L.A.

23 of 105

Sun in the Fun

MEGA

Pierce Brosnan enjoys a day out on the beach on Tuesday.

24 of 105

Jenny From the Block

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez steps out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a chic trench coat.  

25 of 105

Shopping Trip

The Image Direct

Dakota Fanning steps out on Tuesday to do some grocery shopping in Burbank, California. 

26 of 105

Let It Grow

Debbie Hickey/GC Images

Matt Damon dons a beard while on set for his upcoming film The Last Duel on Tuesday in Cahir, Ireland. 

27 of 105

Bump, But Make It Fashion

Gotham/GC Images

Elsa Hosk wears a form-fitting black dress on Tuesday in N.Y.C., showing off her growing baby bump. 

28 of 105

Bathing Beauty

BACKGRID

Kelly Clarkson has some fun in the sun on Sunday in Santa Barbara with some pals. 

29 of 105

Runway Ready

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Model Cindy Bruna walks the runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. 

30 of 105

Walk This Way

APEX / MEGA

Ashley Benson sips her coffee as she takes her dogs out for for a walk on Tuesday in L.A. 

31 of 105

Show and Teller

MEGA

Miles Teller wears a mask as he heads to the gym in Studio City, California on Tuesday. 

32 of 105

Doggie Duo

The Image Direct

Aubrey Plaza takes her dogs out for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday.

33 of 105

Starlet Sighting

Backgrid

Julia Garner is seen filming Inventing Anna in downtown N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

34 of 105

Couple in Couture

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby arrive at the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in France.

35 of 105