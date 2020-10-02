Gwen Stefani Keeps it Cool in L.A., Plus Maisie Williams, Jennifer Garner and More
Laid-Back Look
Gwen Stefani steps out in graffiti-print sweatpants and a black hoodie as she leaves a studio in L.A. on Thursday.
Socially-Distanced Show
Maisie Williams sits front row at the Chloe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.
Making Moves
Jennifer Garner is seen out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
Staying Active
Shia LaBeouf is seen jogging around his neighborhood in Pasadena, Calif. on Thursday.
Back on Set
Sandra Bullock is seen in character while filming an untitled Netflix project directed by Nora Fingscheidt in Vancouver, Canada on Wednesday.
Well Heeled
Sofia Vergara pairs summer sandals with a black t-shirt and white cropped jeans while out in L.A. on Thursday.
Fashion Friends
Zoë Kravitz and fashion designer Alexander Wang hang out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
H-Town Hottie
Megan Thee Stallion stuns in a red hot trench coat on Thursday in N.Y.C., while all smiles as she's been named the newest face of Revlon.
Major Tunes
Melanie C stops to take a pic during her live stream, Melanie C: Colour & Light, on Thursday in London.
On the Road
Jesse Metcalfe heads into his vintage Chevelle SS while on break from Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on Thursday in L.A.
Snack Break
Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola stock up on snacks while out in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
Leather Weather
Rita Ora steps out in a leather trench coat as she heads to a recording studio on Wednesday in London.
Pumpkin Patch Upgrade
Pregnant Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross get into the Halloween spirit at Nights of the Jack’s drive-thru Jack O’ Lantern experience at King Gillette Ranch on Wednesday in Calabasas, Calif.
Get Out the Vote
Eva Longoria shows her support for the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential campaign at a Rally for the Latino Vote in Miami on Wednesday.
Mad Hatter
Miley Cyrus steps out in a felt hat, oversized sunglasses and a pinstripe suit on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Classic Commute
Jimmy Fallon heads to work with a coffee and briefcase in hand on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Well Suited
Juliette Binoche is all smiles at the premiere of her film La Bonne Épouse during the 16th annual Zurich Film Festival in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday.
Romantic Stroll
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands on a walk around N.Y.C.’s Soho on Wednesday.
Fueling Up
Professional soccer player Allie Long snacks on Abbott’s ZonePerfect Macros Bar after an outdoor training session in Oakland, Calif.
City Stroll
Kaley Cuoco takes rescue dog Dumpy out for a morning walk in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Couple Goals
Amber Rose and boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards are in great spirits as they walk through L.A. on Tuesday.
Maternity Muse
Emma Roberts steps out with her growing baby bump on Wednesday, wearing a yellow babydoll dress, in L.A.
Sun in the Fun
Pierce Brosnan enjoys a day out on the beach on Tuesday.
Jenny From the Block
Jennifer Lopez steps out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a chic trench coat.
Shopping Trip
Dakota Fanning steps out on Tuesday to do some grocery shopping in Burbank, California.
Let It Grow
Matt Damon dons a beard while on set for his upcoming film The Last Duel on Tuesday in Cahir, Ireland.
Bump, But Make It Fashion
Elsa Hosk wears a form-fitting black dress on Tuesday in N.Y.C., showing off her growing baby bump.
Bathing Beauty
Kelly Clarkson has some fun in the sun on Sunday in Santa Barbara with some pals.
Runway Ready
Model Cindy Bruna walks the runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Walk This Way
Ashley Benson sips her coffee as she takes her dogs out for for a walk on Tuesday in L.A.
Show and Teller
Miles Teller wears a mask as he heads to the gym in Studio City, California on Tuesday.
Doggie Duo
Aubrey Plaza takes her dogs out for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday.
Starlet Sighting
Julia Garner is seen filming Inventing Anna in downtown N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Couple in Couture
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby arrive at the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in France.