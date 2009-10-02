Star Tracks: Friday, October 2, 2009
RIDING SHOTGUN
Tom Cruise gets some fresh air – and a new canine costar! – while moving forward with filming his spy thriller Wichita in Boston on Thursday.
GETTING A LIFT
Mariah Carey floats above the crowd – thanks to some able-bodied men! – during a performance on the Today show in New York City Friday morning. The songstress entertained fans with hits from her new album, Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel.
DESIGN STAR
The ball's in Lauren Conrad's court Thursday night as the former reality star debuts her new clothing line LC Lauren Conrad label for Kohl's in West Hollywood. And it's a good thing she has design skills: The former Hills reality star admitted to reporters she finds her acting "offensive."
DINER'S CLUB
What a cute dinner date! Kate Hudson and 5-year-old son Ryder enjoy an after-dinner stroll following their meal at New York hotspot The Spotted Pig along with the actress' baseball player beau, Alex Rodriguez (not pictured), on Thursday.
CHICAGO'S FINEST
Oprah Winfrey lends an ear to First Lady Michelle Obama on Thursday as the two campaign for Chicago's 2016 Olympic bid in Copenhagen, Denmark. Unfortunately, their collective star power didn't help The Windy City make the cut.
RAISE YOUR HAND
Call on me! Julianne Moore reads her children's book, Freckleface Strawberry and the Dodgeball Bully, to a group of New York City schoolchildren Thursday. The actress was on hand to kick off the 6th annual Shop for Public Schools program, a week in which Big Apple retailers donate proceeds to the N.Y.C. school system.
ALL TRESSED UP
Mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian kicks back and rests her feet during a hair appointment at a Beverly Hills salon on Thursday.
SETTING HIS SIGHTS
Jim Carrey sets his sights on a glamorous night with out Jenny McCarthy Thursday at the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery's 2009 Visionary Ball, where the funnyman was awarded the Rodney Respect Award (named after the late comedian Rodney Dangerfield).
TIGHT SQUEEZE
Costars Jason Bateman and Vince Vaughn give man hugs a star-worthy endorsement at the premiere of their new comedy, Couples Retreat, Thursday in Sydney, Australia. The film, which opens Oct. 9, also stars Kristen Bell and Kristin Davis.
GLITTER GIRL
It's party time! Lindsay Lohan enjoys her shining moment – thanks to her sparkling gold-and-black shrug – as she arrives for the Vogue party in Paris on Thursday.
ROLL WITH IT
Gwen Stefani keeps the pace as her boys, Kingston, 3, and Zuma, 13 months, get their wheels spinning during a hike through a Los Angeles park on Thursday.
ON THE TOWN
Singer Chynna Phillips happily keeps herself busy in the Big Apple while promoting her new album, One Reason, on Wednesday. Despite the recent family drama surrounding her half-sister Mackenzie Phillips, the former Wilson Phillips member is focusing on relaunching her music career with the Christian duo Chynna and Vaughan.
GRAY LADY
What a fox! Kim Kardashian – who recently reconciled with boyfriend Reggie Bush – makes a chic exit from the Ritz Carlton in New York City on Thursday.
STAR ATTRACTION
She's ready for her close-up! Rihanna has fans and photographers on high alert as she makes a super-stylish appearance in Paris on Thursday.
JUST THE BOYS
Matthew McConaughey takes a joy ride with his 14-month-old son Levi in Los Angeles on Thursday. The sexy dad is currently awaiting the arrival of his second child with girlfriend Camila Alves.