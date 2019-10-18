Selma Blair Stuns in N.Y.C., Plus Brad Pitt, John Krasinski & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 18, 2019 06:00 AM

Moving Forward

Craig Barritt/Getty

Selma Blair poses for a stunning shot backstage during the TIME 100 Health Summit in New York City on Thursday. 

L.A. Life

The Image Direct

Brad Pitt keeps it casual while leaving a Los Angeles office on Thursday.

When in Rome ... 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

Bobby Cannavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton get together at the premiere of Motherless Brooklyn at the 14th Rome Film Festival in Italy on Thursday.

Fall Feels

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski and her pup pound the pavement on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Pretty in Pink

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Model Nina Agdal dresses for the cause on Thursday at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation New York City Symposium & Awards Luncheon.

Flight Crew

Jonny Cournoyer

John Krasinski and Michael Kelly get the best seats in the house while on a USO tour at Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.

Group Think

Jerod Harris/Getty

Justin Tranter, Idina Menzel, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Saint John and Jozzy perform at ‘BEYOND’ Spirit Day Concert 2019 presented by Tranter and GLAAD at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Wednesday.

Well Suited

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Siblings Tatiana and Daniel Maslany stick together as YouTube Originals hosts a special screening of Impulse season 2 in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

Bumping Along

John Shearer/Getty

Thomas Rhett cozies up to expectant wife Lauren Akins at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year honors on Wednesday in Nashville.

Strut Your Stuff

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Aniston looks effortlessly chic as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her new Instagram account and upcoming series The Morning Show on Wednesday in L.A. 

Making Waves

Paras Griffin/Getty

Sterling K. Brown speaks onstage during the Waves Atlanta premiere at SCADShow on Wednesday in Atlanta. 

But First ... 

Brian Ach/Getty

Irina Shayk smiles for the camera at the launch of Falconeri in New York City on Wednesday.

Any Questions?

Stephen Lovekin/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Leslie Odom Jr. and his Harriet costar Cynthia Erivo attend a screening for their film on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

L.A. Living

Charley Gallay/Getty

Living with Yourself costars Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea pose together at the premiere of the new Netflix series on Wednesday at Arclight Hollywood in L.A. 

Portrait Session

Sean Zanni/Getty

Katie Holmes poses for a photograph with her mom Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes during LG Signature at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala on Wednesday in New York City.

Total Ballers

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Laverne Cox and Issa Rae hang out together at the L.A. Lakers basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in L.A. on Wednesday.

Playful Pals

Angela Pham/BFA.com

Justin Theroux sticks his tongue out at T Magazine’s celebration of The Greats issue at Casa Perfect in New York City on Wednesday.

They'll Be Back

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his Terminator: Dark Fate costar, Linda Hamilton, share a laugh as they attend the premiere of the film in London on Wednesday.

Reason to Smile

The Image Direct

Eva Longoria has a blast with a student at the Vale School in North London on Wednesday. The school provides inclusive and specialist education for students aged 2 to 16.

Prim and Proper

Courtesy of Dan Nilsen of TAO Uptown

Sarah Michelle Gellar goes for a posh black-and-white look as she grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night at TAO Downtown in N.Y.C.

Pattern Power

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Don Cheadle rocks a retro look while filming the ’80s Wall Street comedy Black Monday on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Me Time

Kevin Winter/Getty

Elton John wows the crowd during his performance at iHeartRadio Icons in celebration of the launch of his autobiography, Me, on Wednesday in L.A. 

Family Affair

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Bruce Springsteen poses for a photo with his daughter, Jessica Rae, and his wife, Patti Scialfa, at a screening for his film Western Stars in New York City on Wednesday night. 

Start 'Em Young

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Cardi B brings her daughter, Kulture, on stage in New York City on Wednesday night while performing with her husband, Offset, at Sony Hall.

Like Father, Like Daughter

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella pose while attending Wednesday’s opening night party for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway.

Musical Moment

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ellie Goulding takes the stage in a coordinated two-piece during Vevo’s 10-year anniversary celebration on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Office Mates

Jim Spellman/Getty

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey pop by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming The Office podcast. Earlier in the day, the pair popped by People Now to chat about the project, as well. 

Paw Patrol

Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber takes his dog for a walk around New York City on Wednesday.

True Prints-ess

James Devaney/GC Images

Alyssa Milano greets fans and photographers on Wednesday while leaving the studios of The View in N.Y.C.

All Wrapped Up

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Helen Mirren visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in L.A. on Wednesday.

Red Alert

James Devaney/GC Images

Victoria Beckham continues her New York City style streak while out on Wednesday afternoon.

Back in Action

Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

Rose McGowan makes her entrance to the Q Awards 2019 at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday.

Having a Laugh

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson crack up at the Jojo Rabbit premiere afterparty in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Face to Face

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William visit a settlement of the Kalash people to learn more about their culture and heritage on Wednesday as they continue their Pakistan tour in Chitral.

Seeing Red

SplashNews.com

Emma Stone films scenes for her upcoming movie, Disney’s Cruella, in London on Tuesday.

Think Pink

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Jordin Sparks switches out her blue uniform in Waitress on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night for a pink one in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Fit Fam

Craig Barritt/Getty

Sisters Sophie, Aurora and Olivia Culpo have a ball at P.volve’s N.Y.C. studio opening on Tuesday.

Material World

David M. Benett/Getty

Ruth Wilson and Dafne Keen buddy up at the global premiere of HBO and BBC’s His Dark Materials at BFI Southbank on Tuesday in London.

Still Hot

Action Press/MediaPunch

Paris Hilton stops for a selfie at the Mexico City airport on Tuesday. 

Arts Enthusiasts

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Gwendoline Christie and Misty Copeland pose backstage at the opening night of A.I.M. at The Joyce Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.

Holiday Cheer

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Gregg Sulkin and Laura Marano visit Build Series to chat about their Christmas film, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, at Build Studio on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Movie Moment

John Lamparski/Getty

Katie Holmes looks trendy in a snakeskin skirt and turtleneck sweater at the Cinema Society premiere of Cohen Media Group’s Serendipity at the Quad Cinema in N.Y.C. 

A Battlestar Reunion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Former Battlestar Galactica costars Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell pose at the premiere for Apple TV+’s For All Mankind in Westwood, California, on Tuesday night. 

Gala Glam

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Brooke Shields poses at the 2019 New York Academy of Art Gala at Sotheby’s on Tuesday night. 

Haute Hugs

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Diplo and Paris Jackson hang out at the Fendi Prints On event on Tuesday at Fendi in Beverly Hills.

Sleek Scruff

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Alexander Skarsgard stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C. to talk up his latest film, The Kill Team.

Inside Scoop