Selma Blair Stuns in N.Y.C., Plus Brad Pitt, John Krasinski & More

Moving Forward
Selma Blair poses for a stunning shot backstage during the TIME 100 Health Summit in New York City on Thursday.
L.A. Life
Brad Pitt keeps it casual while leaving a Los Angeles office on Thursday.
When in Rome ...
Bobby Cannavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Edward Norton get together at the premiere of Motherless Brooklyn at the 14th Rome Film Festival in Italy on Thursday.
Fall Feels
Emily Ratajkowski and her pup pound the pavement on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Pretty in Pink
Model Nina Agdal dresses for the cause on Thursday at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation New York City Symposium & Awards Luncheon.
Flight Crew
John Krasinski and Michael Kelly get the best seats in the house while on a USO tour at Ramstein Air Base in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany.
Group Think
Justin Tranter, Idina Menzel, Bebe Rexha, Jesse Saint John and Jozzy perform at ‘BEYOND’ Spirit Day Concert 2019 presented by Tranter and GLAAD at The Sunset Room in L.A. on Wednesday.
Well Suited
Siblings Tatiana and Daniel Maslany stick together as YouTube Originals hosts a special screening of Impulse season 2 in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Bumping Along
Thomas Rhett cozies up to expectant wife Lauren Akins at the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year honors on Wednesday in Nashville.
Strut Your Stuff
Jennifer Aniston looks effortlessly chic as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss her new Instagram account and upcoming series The Morning Show on Wednesday in L.A.
Making Waves
Sterling K. Brown speaks onstage during the Waves Atlanta premiere at SCADShow on Wednesday in Atlanta.
But First ...
Irina Shayk smiles for the camera at the launch of Falconeri in New York City on Wednesday.
Any Questions?
Leslie Odom Jr. and his Harriet costar Cynthia Erivo attend a screening for their film on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
L.A. Living
Living with Yourself costars Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea pose together at the premiere of the new Netflix series on Wednesday at Arclight Hollywood in L.A.
Portrait Session
Katie Holmes poses for a photograph with her mom Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes during LG Signature at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala on Wednesday in New York City.
Total Ballers
Laverne Cox and Issa Rae hang out together at the L.A. Lakers basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in L.A. on Wednesday.
Playful Pals
Justin Theroux sticks his tongue out at T Magazine’s celebration of The Greats issue at Casa Perfect in New York City on Wednesday.
They'll Be Back
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his Terminator: Dark Fate costar, Linda Hamilton, share a laugh as they attend the premiere of the film in London on Wednesday.
Reason to Smile
Eva Longoria has a blast with a student at the Vale School in North London on Wednesday. The school provides inclusive and specialist education for students aged 2 to 16.
Prim and Proper
Sarah Michelle Gellar goes for a posh black-and-white look as she grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night at TAO Downtown in N.Y.C.
Pattern Power
Don Cheadle rocks a retro look while filming the ’80s Wall Street comedy Black Monday on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Me Time
Elton John wows the crowd during his performance at iHeartRadio Icons in celebration of the launch of his autobiography, Me, on Wednesday in L.A.
Family Affair
Bruce Springsteen poses for a photo with his daughter, Jessica Rae, and his wife, Patti Scialfa, at a screening for his film Western Stars in New York City on Wednesday night.
Start 'Em Young
Cardi B brings her daughter, Kulture, on stage in New York City on Wednesday night while performing with her husband, Offset, at Sony Hall.
Like Father, Like Daughter
Ben Stiller and his daughter Ella pose while attending Wednesday’s opening night party for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway.
Musical Moment
Ellie Goulding takes the stage in a coordinated two-piece during Vevo’s 10-year anniversary celebration on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Office Mates
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey pop by Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming The Office podcast. Earlier in the day, the pair popped by People Now to chat about the project, as well.
Paw Patrol
Liev Schreiber takes his dog for a walk around New York City on Wednesday.
True Prints-ess
Alyssa Milano greets fans and photographers on Wednesday while leaving the studios of The View in N.Y.C.
All Wrapped Up
Helen Mirren visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in L.A. on Wednesday.
Red Alert
Victoria Beckham continues her New York City style streak while out on Wednesday afternoon.
Back in Action
Rose McGowan makes her entrance to the Q Awards 2019 at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday.
Having a Laugh
Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson crack up at the Jojo Rabbit premiere afterparty in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
Face to Face
Kate Middleton and Prince William visit a settlement of the Kalash people to learn more about their culture and heritage on Wednesday as they continue their Pakistan tour in Chitral.
Seeing Red
Emma Stone films scenes for her upcoming movie, Disney’s Cruella, in London on Tuesday.
Think Pink
Jordin Sparks switches out her blue uniform in Waitress on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night for a pink one in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Fit Fam
Sisters Sophie, Aurora and Olivia Culpo have a ball at P.volve’s N.Y.C. studio opening on Tuesday.
Material World
Ruth Wilson and Dafne Keen buddy up at the global premiere of HBO and BBC’s His Dark Materials at BFI Southbank on Tuesday in London.
Still Hot
Paris Hilton stops for a selfie at the Mexico City airport on Tuesday.
Arts Enthusiasts
Gwendoline Christie and Misty Copeland pose backstage at the opening night of A.I.M. at The Joyce Theater on Monday in N.Y.C.
Holiday Cheer
Gregg Sulkin and Laura Marano visit Build Series to chat about their Christmas film, A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, at Build Studio on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Movie Moment
Katie Holmes looks trendy in a snakeskin skirt and turtleneck sweater at the Cinema Society premiere of Cohen Media Group’s Serendipity at the Quad Cinema in N.Y.C.
A Battlestar Reunion
Former Battlestar Galactica costars Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell pose at the premiere for Apple TV+’s For All Mankind in Westwood, California, on Tuesday night.
Gala Glam
Brooke Shields poses at the 2019 New York Academy of Art Gala at Sotheby’s on Tuesday night.
Haute Hugs
Diplo and Paris Jackson hang out at the Fendi Prints On event on Tuesday at Fendi in Beverly Hills.
Sleek Scruff
Alexander Skarsgard stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C. to talk up his latest film, The Kill Team.