Star Tracks - Friday, October 17, 2008
TREADING WATER
Gwen Stefani cools off with son Kingston, 2, during a visit to the Malibu shore Thursday with fellow beachgoers Pierce Brosnan and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith.
DOING THE BODY GOOD
Heidi Klum gets a calcium boost Thursday at an event celebrating her new "Who's Got Milk?" ad at the Every Picture Tells a Story gallery and bookstore in Santa Monica.
Watch the Project Runway host do her best yodel on the set of her photo shoot.
SHOW GIRL
Katie Holmes is all aglow Thursday after the opening night of her Broadway show All My Sons. "I was very, very excited!" the actress told PEOPLE. "We had my whole family. Tom's whole family. Friends flew in. It's exciting." Besides husband Tom Cruise, pals Jada Pinkett Smith and Patricia Clarkson were also cheering her on in the audience.
MAKING THE GRADE
Jennifer Aniston, who recently reunited with former beau John Mayer for his 31st birthday, goes back to school Thursday, paying a visit to Cahuenga Elementary School in Los Angeles.
MAN IN THE MIDDLE
Zac Efron doesn't mind being the center of attention as he poses with costar Ashley Tisdale and girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens at the L.A. premiere of High School Musical 3: Senior Year on Thursday. The film opens in theaters Oct. 24.
HOLDING PATTERN
David Duchovny takes five on the Atlanta set of his movie The Joneses on Thursday. The actor, who recently left rehab for sex addiction, and wife Téa Leoni confirmed that they have been separated for several months.
RED ALERT
It's Wonder Woman! Lynda Carter and Courteney Cox Arquette are both ladies in red (lipstick) at the launch party for the videogame Fallout 3 at L.A. Center Studios on Thursday. The Foo Fighters performed at the bash, which was also attended by Lauren Conrad, Nick Lachey and Gerard Butler.
BELLE OF THE BALL
After chatting up Princes William and Harry earlier in the week, a glamorous Paris Hilton is ready to rub elbows with more royals Thursday as she heads to a lavish London bash hosted by interior designer Nicky Haslam. At the party, the heiress shared the dancefloor with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
PLAYING DRESS-UP
It looks like they're ready to go trick-or-treating! Michelle Williams takes a stroll with her little costumed cutie – daughter Matilda, who turns 3 on Oct. 28 – in New York City on Thursday. The night before, Williams stepped out with her writer-director beau Spike Jonze for a screening of their film Synecdoche.
SUPER SOAKER
George Clooney works up quite a sweat during yet another basketball game Wednesday while on location in Puerto Rico, where he's been filming his latest drama, Men Who Stare at Goats.
CHEETAH GIRL
Christina Aguilera, who performed at this week's Africa Rising concert, tops off her evening ensemble with an animal-print fedora Wednesday, stepping into the London nightlife with husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured).
WE ALL SCREAM
Kanye West (wearing a good-enough-to-eat sweatshirt from Pharrell Williams's clothing line, Billionaire Boys Club) is in a peaceful mood after a trip to an L.A. radio station on Thursday. The rapper recently teamed up with several dozen nude models at a listening party for his new album, 808s amp Heartbreak.
DESIGNING WOMAN
A country-hopping Victoria Beckham continues her European promo tour for her dVb denim line Thursday in Madrid, Spain.
WINNER'S BOX
Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin gets her hands on the Breakfast of Champions Thursday, proudly showing off her special-edition Wheaties box during a taping of MTV's TRL in New York City.
VA VA VOOM
A super sultry Elizabeth Hurley poses for pictures after lighting England's Tower of London with shimmering pink lights Thursday for a special event that is a part of Estée Lauder’s 2008 Global Lighting Initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness.