Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have a Date Night in N.Y.C., Plus Paul Mescal, Chris Pine and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Out on the Town
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin head to dinner in colorful outfits in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
It's All Greek to Me
Normal People star Paul Mescal goes for a stroll on Thursday in Spetses Island, Greece, where he's filming The Lost Daughter.
Check That Fit
Chris Pine heads to the studio in L.A. wearing a mask on Thursday.
Supportive Wife
Emily Ratajkowski wears a shirt from her husband's 2014 film Heaven Knows What while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Super Chic
Sarah Jessica Parker looks runway ready in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Say Cheese!
Anna Chlumsky flashes a big smile on the set of Inventing Anna in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Rollin' Robot
Taryn Manning steps out in L.A. with her helpful gita robot trailing close behind.
Happy Voting
Cobie Smulders and husband Taran Killam cast their ballots on Wednesday in L.A., and take photos to commemorate the moment.
Camera's Rolling
Julia Garner is seen filming Inventing Anna in N.Y.C.'s Meatpacking District on Thursday.
City Chic
Katie Holmes pairs a chic ankle-length coat with SOREL boots as she heads out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pretty in Purple
Sarah Jessica Parker strikes a pose during a photoshoot in midtown N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pals for Life
Scout Willis and her pup are seen out in L.A. on Thursday after grabbing coffee.
Walk with Me
Camila Mendes walks her dog while out and about in Vancouver on Thursday.
Spread the Word
Lizzo encourages fans to vote while accepting the top song sales artist award during the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday in L.A.
Date Night
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo hold hands as they walk to dinner together on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
The Bat Is Back
Robert Pattinson is seen in character while filming Batman in Liverpool on Wednesday.
Afternoon Stroll
Shawn Mendes is seen running errands on Wednesday in L.A.
Bringing the Bubbly
On Tuesday in L.A., newlyweds Larry David and Ashley Underwood are seen out together for the first time since tying the knot last week.
Royal Visit
Kate Middleton is seen during a surprise visit to the Institute of Reproductive and Development Biology at Imperial College on Wednesday in London.
City Sighting
Bella Hadid grabs a drink as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Bold Blues
Irina Shayk wears a blue cutout top while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.'s Soho area.
Pet Parents
Macaulay Culkin and girlfriend Brenda Song take their cat and dog out for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday.
Ready, Set, Action!
Adam Sandler is seen filming his latest Netflix movie Hustle on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Yes to Yoga
Sofia Richie wears a matching black sports bra and leggings set while on her way to yoga on Wednesday in L.A.
City Stroll
Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly head out to take a walk through Soho on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Stay Hydrated
Rumer Willis grabs a bottle of water as she leaves her morning workout on Wednesday in L.A.
Positive Vibes
Chrishell Stause is seen flashing a big smile outside of Dancing with the Stars rehearsals on Tuesday in L.A.
Classy Couple
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are seen leaving San Vicente Bungalows after enjoying a romantic dinner date on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
On the Move
Hailey Baldwin steps out wearing a mask, jeans and sunnies in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
New Look
Ashley Benson shows off her strawberry blonde highlights as she stops for an iced coffee at Alfred's on Tuesday in L.A.
Scene Stealers
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are seen handcuffed together while filming Mission Impossible 7 at Imperial Fora in Rome, Italy on Tuesday.
Movie Night
Jason Derulo attends the world premiere screening of the Disney+ original movie CLOUDS at the Disney+ Drive-In Festival at Barker Hangar on Monday in Santa Monica.
It's Showtime!
Bad Bunny rehearses for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.
Happy to Be Here
Kane Brown smiles backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.