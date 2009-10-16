Star Tracks: Friday, October 16, 2009
SHOP GIRL
Who's in the mood for some lavish loot? Jessica Simpson braves cold, rainy conditions for a shopping spree at New York's Bergdorf Goodman department store on Thursday.
MUSIC MAN
Rocking one fashionable black eye, Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz leaves his mark on memorabilia backstage during Los Premios MTV 2009, the Latin American version of MTV's Video Music Awards, Thursday night at the Hard Rock Cafe in Universal City, Calif.
BELLE OF THE BALL
Flaunting her fabulous figure in a sexy cutout cocktail dress, Halle Berry waves hello at Alicia Keys's Keep a Child Alive's 6th annual Black Ball in New York City Thursday night. The event honored former president Bill Clinton and philanthropist Sir Richard Branson for their extensive charitable work.
DRIVER'S SEAT
Welcome back! Katy Perry plays personal chauffeur for her beaming new beau Russell Brand after the comedian's arrival at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday.
CLASS ACT
Snoop Dogg is a smooth operator on the red carpet Thursday – check out that turtleneck, ascot, button-down and Mister Rogers sweater! – at Los Premios MTV 2009.
ON THE MOVE
Despite online buzz swirling about a breakup, Jennifer Love Hewitt, who shared a romantic meal with beau Jamie Kennedy two days before, charges on with her day, running errands Thursday in Los Angeles.
HUNGER AID
Nick Lachey – whose romance with Vanessa Minnillo is back on – helps the hungry at the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas during a stop on the Winnit.com Everybody Wins Tour on Thursday, helping to package 1440 bags of goodies for children in need.
DOG DAY
Who's that lucky pup? A cute pooch finds a cozy spot in Cameron Diaz's sweater Thursday on the chilly Boston set of her new film, Knight amp Day.
DOOR PRIZE
Heather Locklear flashes a smile while entering her trailer during a break Thursday from filming Melrose Place in Los Angeles. The actress is set to reprise her role as ad executive Amanda Woodward in an arc of episodes beginning Nov. 17.
SCRUFF RIDER
Who's that scruffy soccer player? It's none other than David Beckham, toting his chic travel bag through Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday after arriving on a flight from London.
MILK BOY
Milk does a body good, right? Jennifer's Body star Adam Brody makes a pit stop Thursday for a healthy dose of organic dairy at a Los Angeles-area 7-Eleven.
VEGGIE TALE
Alicia Silverstone and Alanis Morissette huddle up Wednesday at the launch party for Silverstone's new book, The Kind Diet, at Stella McCartney's West Hollywood store. The tome offers guidelines on choosing a vegan diet, which the actress and singer famously follow.
SLIMMING SISTERS
HOT DIGGITY DOG!
What a tasty treat! Ugly Betty costars Michael Urie and America Ferrera 'relish' shooting a scene in New York Thursday for their comedy, which returns to ABC this Friday.
BLACK MAGIC
Just three months after welcoming her second child, daughter Ava, a super-glam Paz Vega steps out Thursday at the premiere of Triage at the Rome International Film Festival in Italy.