Olivia Wilde Goes Out in L.A., Plus Prince William, Colin Farrell, Katie Holmes and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on October 14, 2022 06:00 AM
Please and Thank You

Olivia WIlde
MEGA

Olivia Wilde sports a "Pleasing" top in Los Angeles on Oct. 13.

Gloves On

Prince William
Heathcliff O'Malley/Getty

Prince William puts up his dukes at the 10th anniversary celebration of Coach Core at Copper Box Arena in London on Oct. 13.

Banshee Bros

Colin Farrell Brendan Gleeson
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson speak on stage as they attend The
Banshees of Inisherin U.K. premiere during the BFI
London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 13.

What a Gem

Katie Holmes
Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes dons a LBD for a party celebrating Bvlgari's 50th anniversary at the Jazz Club at Aman New York on Oct. 12.

New York Minute

Dwayne Johnson The Rock
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stands out in his red suit on Oct. 12 at the New York City premiere of Black Adam.

Out of Time

The 60th New York Film Festival Presentation of "Armageddon Time" - After Party held at Tavern on the Green,Tavern on the Green, - 12 Oct 2022

Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway get all dressed up for the New York Film Festival afterparty for Armageddon Time at Tavern on the Green on Oct. 12.

Bright Spot

Jojo Siwa
Momodu Mansaray/Getty

JoJo Siwa matches her pink hair to her pink ensemble on Oct. 12 at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot in L.A.

A Great Year

Ciara
Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

Ciara stuns on Oct. 12 at the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville.

Suit Yourselves

Dan and Shay
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Also at the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 12: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

One Less Lonely Boy

Ashlee Simpson
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson make it a date at the Los Angeles screening of The Loneliest Boy in the World at TCL Chinese Theatre on Oct. 12.

Watch This

Naomi Watts
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale get together on Oct. 12 at the New York City premiere of The Watcher.

Fab at Fifty

W Magazine 50th Anniversary Presented By Lexus
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski joins a parade of stars at W Magazine's 50th anniversary party presented by Lexus at Shun Lee in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

Schoolgirl Style

Camilla Cabello
The Image Direct

Camila Cabello is ready for class while out in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

Brooklyn Boys

Jack Harlow
Mike Coppola/Getty

Bryson Tiller and Jack Harlow hit the stage on Oct. 12 at American Express Presents: Louisville by Jack Harlow Member Week Celebration at Brooklyn Steel.

Off Duty Day

Lea Michele
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Lea Michele steps out in New York City on Oct. 12, during a break from her work on Broadway in Funny Girl.

You're So Golden

Ashley Park
Michael Buckner/Getty

Ashley Park stops for a photo at the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit event at Pink Motel on Oct. 12.

Lunch Bunch

Jose Garces
Courtesy

Iron Chef's Jose Garces hosts a lunch and learn at Amada at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

All Hands

Jamie Lee Curtis
Kevin Winter/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis has her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12.

Keep Your Cool

Jesse Williams
Jason DeCrow/Invision/AP

Jesse Williams joins Kidde to launch the Cause For Alarm campaign, unveiling a mural by artist Cey Adams in The Bronx, New York, on Oct. 12.

Born to Shine

Victoria Beckham
Backgrid

Victoria Beckham commands attention in N.Y.C. on Oct. 12.

Peace Out

Hugh Jackman
Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman is snapped on Oct. 12 — his birthday! — in N.Y.C.

Glamour Girls

Hailey Bieber and Paris Jackson

Hailey Bieber and Paris Jackson celebrate Venus Williams and Los Angeles Club Lacoste at the Sunset Tower in L.A. on Oct. 8.

Work It

Jennifer Lopez
Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Atlas on Oct. 11.

Fright Fest

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis. Alberto Rodriguez/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis shines on Oct. 11 at the Los Angeles premiere of Halloween Ends.

Don't Look Back

Melanie Griffin
Mark Von Holden/Getty

Also on the Halloween Ends red carpet on Oct. 11 in Los Angeles, a very brave Melanie Griffith.

Serious Standout

Kristin Davis
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kristin Davis makes quite the style statement on the set of And Just Like That ... season 2 in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

Speaker of the House

Kid Cudi
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Kid Cudi speaks onstage at Reel to Reel: Entergalactic at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Electric Evening

GMC, SHOWstudio, and Don C Host “Like Nothing Else”
Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Paris Jackson attends the GMC Hummer EV 'Like Nothing Else' experience in West Hollywood Calif. on. Tuesday.

Green Machine

Heather Rae
Backgrid

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa stays hydrated while shooting Selling Sunset in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Fancy Free

Chloe Moretz
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz get together at the red carpet event for season 1 of the new Prime Video series The Peripheral at Ace Hotel Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

Game Face

Rob Lowe
Jerritt Clark/GC Images

Rob Lowe attends game one of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11

Quiet on the Set

Hilary Swank
The Image Direct

Mom-to-be Hilary Swank gets back to work on Alaska Daily in Vancouver, Canada, on Oct. 10.

Two Cool

The Nova Twins
Ryan Segedi

The Nova Twins hang at Subterranean in Chicago on Oct. 9.

Scene Stealers

Sydney Sweeney
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Celeste O'Connor and Sydney Sweeney film scenes for Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

On the Move

Dakota Johnson
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Dakota Johnson brings the drama while filming Madame Web in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

Paw Patrol

Justin Theroux
The Image Direct

Justin Theroux lets dog Kuma lead the way in N.Y.C. on Oct. 11.

Whale of a Tale

Brendan Fraser
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore arrive at the premiere of The Whale during the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 11.

A Step Ahead

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher keeps it moving in Los Angeles on Oct. 10.

Foodie Friends

Padma Lakshmi
Lanna Apisukh

Padma Lakshmi and Emily Weinstein get chatty at The New York Times Food Festival in N.Y.C. on Oct. 8.

Dark Night

Mariah Carey
Splash News Online

Mariah Carey leaves her New York City apartment in style on Oct. 10.

Happy to Be Here

Robert Downey Jr.
Monica Schipper/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan premiere the new documentary Sr., about RDJ's father, at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 10.

Run Like the Wind

Donald Glover
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Donald Glover breaks into a sprint while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.

Sing Thing

Florence Welch
Steve Jennings/Getty

Florence Welch brings Florence + The Machine to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Oct. 9.

Going Gray

Bradley Cooper
The Image Direct

A casual Bradley Cooper strolls through New York City on Oct. 10.

What a Star

Garth brooks
Jason Kempin/Getty

Garth Brooks shines at the Music City Walk of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville on Oct. 10.

Silk Sonic

Halle Bailey
Backgrid

Halle Bailey leaves Catch Steak in Los Angeles following dinner with friends on Oct. 10.

Orange You Glad?

Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Another day, another event for Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, who premiere The Good Nurse at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10.

Red Alert

Elizabeth Debicki The Crown
Backgrid/Splash News Online

The Crown's newest Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki, films with the young actors playing Princes Harry and William in Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 8.

Party Pals

Colin Farrell Brendan Gleeson
Dominik Bindl/Getty

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson get together at the afterparty for The Banshees of Inisherin premiere on Oct. 10 in N.Y.C.

Make a Wish

Katy Perry
MEGA

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie celebrate American Idol's 21st birthday in New Orleans on Oct. 9.

Time to Go

Lily Collins
David Buchan/Shutterstock

Lily Collins hosts GO Campaign's 16th Annual GO Gala at City Market Social House in Los Angeles on Oct. 8.

So Blue

Gwendoline Christie
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Gwendoline Christie attends The Son premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre on Oct. 10.

Mic Check

Christina Aguilera
Kevin Winter/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs during the Citi/American Airlines 35th anniversary concert at Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 6.

Bowled Over

Jimmie Allen
Jared C. Tilton/Getty

Jimmie Allen and Nelly hang on Oct. 5 at Allen's PBA Challenge at Bowlero in Matthews, North Carolina.

Face First

Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Dave Benett/Getty

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne smile wide at a special screening of The Good Nurse at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 9.

Family Fun

Hoda Kotb
Courtesy

Hoda Kotb brings daughters Haley and Hope to Sesame Street: The Musical in New York City on Oct. 9.

Class Reunion

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ReedPop)
Mike Coppola/Getty for ReedPop

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunite for a Back to the Future chat at New York Comic Con on Oct. 8.

Pretty in Pink

Sarah Jessica Parker
Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker shows off another stylish ensemble while filming And Just Like That ... season 2 in New York City on Oct. 9.

Make It a Date

Kat McPhee
Paul Archuleta/Getty

David Foster and Katharine McPhee get together at the 7th Annual Imagine Ball at The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on Oct. 9.

Two Cute

Bella Hadid
Gotham/GC Images

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman walk happily through N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on Oct. 9, Hadid's birthday.

Disney Drama

Eva Longoria plays at being scared at Disneyland Paris! , Eva Longoria took advantage of a family stay in France to come and shiver at Disneyland Paris
Courtesy Disneyland Paris

Eva Longoria brings son Santiago Bastón to Disneyland Paris for the Halloween celebration on Oct. 8.

Fest Best

Chloe Bailey
Paras Griffin/Getty

Chlöe Bailey performs onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park in Atlanta on Oct. 9.

'90s Nostalgia

Ashanti Ja Rule
Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Ja Rule and Ashanti hit the stage during Day 2 of the 2022 ONE MusicFest at Central Park in Atlanta on Oct. 9.

So Hi

Elisabeth Moss
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Elisabeth Moss waves to fans outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 10.

Party People

BESTPIX - Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner
Araya Doheny/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Hilton, Ashley Benson and Rosario Dawson get together at the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Oct. 8.

Cheer Leader

Kim Kardahian
London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian and son Saint West grab their seats at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Oct. 9.

Football Fam

Danny Trejo
London Entertainment/Splash News online

Danny Trejo gives a thumbs-up on Oct. 9 at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys football game at SoFi Stadium in L.A. on Oct. 9.

Hands Full

The Baldwin Family

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin bring their big kidsand their newest addition! — to the 30th annual Hamptons International Film Festival in East Hampton, New York, on Oct. 9.

See Here

Lulu Simon
Courtesy

Lulu Simon celebrates her new EP Muscle Memory at Star Love in Los Angeles on Oct. 5.

Backstage Pass

Tracee ELlis Ross
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross joins André De Shields, Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce backstage at the revival of Death of a Salesman on Broadway on Oct. 5.

Belle of the Ball

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Jennifer Lawrence attends the European Premiere of "Causeway" during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on October 8, 2022 in London, England. "Causeway" is available globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Apple

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Causeway during the BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on Oct. 8 in London.

Scream Queens

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew Barrymore attend HALLOWEEN ENDS presented by Universal Pictures during New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
Slaven Vlasic/Getty for Universal Pictures

Jamie Lee Curtis and Drew Barrymore attend a Halloween Ends presented by Universal Pictures event during New York Comic Con on Oct. 8.

Good Feeling

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty for Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Justin Timberlake performs during the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at the Barker Hangar on Oct. 8 in Santa Monica, California.

New Friends

Billie Eilish and David Spade at the EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on October 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty

Billie Eilish and David Spade attend the EMA Awards Gala held at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

Glam Night Out

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Laverne Cox and honoree Chase Strangio attend Hammer Museum's 18th Annual Gala in the Garden on October 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hammer Museum)
Emma McIntyre/Getty for Hammer Museum

Laverne Cox and honoree Chase Strangio attend the Hammer Museum's 18th Annual Gala in the Garden on Oct. 8 in Los Angeles.

Sing Us a Song

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 07: Post Malone performs on stage during his Post Malone Twelve Carat Tour at Prudential Center on October 07, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Manny Carabel/Getty

Post Malone performs onstage during his Twelve Carat tour stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 7.

Dapper Dude

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Nick Jonas celebrates the grand opening of his new San Diego Rooftop restaurant with John Varvatos, Villa One Tequila Gardens on October 07, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Villa One Tequila Gardens)
Leon Bennett/Getty for Villa One Tequila Gardens

Nick Jonas celebrates the grand opening of his new rooftop restaurant with John Varvatos, Villa One Tequila Gardens, on Oct. 7 in San Diego, California.

Cool Costars

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the "Bones & All" premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)
John Phillips/Getty for BFI

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet attend the Bones & All premiere during the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 8.

All Smiles

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Eddie Redmayne attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on October 8, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Netflix

Eddie Redmayne attends the Netflix Awards Brunch during the BFI London Film Festival at 180 The Strand on Oct. 8 in London.

All Eyes on Her

Florence Pugh attends the gala screening of "The Wonder" during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 7, 2022 in London, England.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Florence Pugh has another major fashion moment at a screening of The Wonder at the BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 7.

For the Animals

Award-winning singer-songwriter Shawn Hook uplifted and inspired Mercy For Animal Gala guests with a beautiful and moving live performance on the piano. Where was the image taken - The Mercy For Animals 23rd Anniversary Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center When was the image taken - 9/16/2022 Who took the photograph - Anthony Arcinas, www.anthonyarcinas.com Full credit line – Anthony Arcinas for Mercy For Animals
Anthony Arcinas/Mercy For Animals

Singer-songwriter Shawn Hook performs at the Mercy For Animals Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center which raised over $1.4 million for animal rights this year.

City Pretty

Gabrielle Union is seen in the Lower East Side on October 07, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images

Gabrielle Union enjoys the fall weather in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

Ain't It Funny

Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl perform on Good Morning America at Times Square in New York City 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 07 Oct 2022
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Lea Michele joins her Funny Girl castmates for a performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Oct. 7.

To the Point

James Corden and Sally Hawkins attend the "Mammals" photocall at Ham Yard Hotel on October 07, 2022 in London, England.
Dave J Hogan/Getty

James Corden and Sally Hawkins share a laugh at a Mammals photo call at Ham Yard Hotel in London on Oct. 7.