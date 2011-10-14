Star Tracks: Friday, October 14, 2011
SHOE-IN
She's on the hunt! Nicole Richie flaunts her stylish tastes at the QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale event in New York on Thursday.
BOTTOM'S UP
X Factor mentor Rihanna puts her stunning assets on display during a concert in London's O2 Arena on Thursday.
MUM'S THE WORD
Is she or isn't she? With rumors swirling of a budding baby bump, Jessica Simpson stays covered up while leaving her Westwood, Calif., clothing store on Thursday.
DEAR 'DIARY'
Not too shabby! Johnny Depp suits up Thursday for the L.A. premiere of his new movie, The Rum Diary, which hits theaters Oct. 28.
CARRY ON
Pink keeps 4-month-old daughter Willow front and center during a coffee run in New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.
BROADWAY BABES
Alicia Keys makes a love connection with hubby Swizz Beatz Thursday at the opening-night performance of the Broadway play, The Mountaintop, which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett, in New York.
CHARITY CHIC
Prince William and Duchess Catherine flash their million-dollar smiles during a fundraising dinner at London's St. James's Palace on Thursday.
SIDELINE SMILE
Proud papa David Beckham cheers on sons, Romeo, 9, and Cruz, 6, as they show off their skills on the soccer field Thursday in Los Angeles.
CAMERA READY
Welcome to the land Down Under! Kendra Wilkinson brings her bubbly personality to Sydney, Australia, on Thursday.
IN THE SHADE
Beyoncé protects her growing assets from the elements Thursday in New York City.
CITY SLICKER
Also in New York: a leather-clad Gwyneth Paltrow, who keeps it casual on the set of her latest project, Thanks for Sharing, on Thursday.
HIP TO IT
Kourtney Kardashian gives her little man Mason, 22 months, a lift while strolling through New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.
A MAJESTIC MEETING
Hugh do you do? Jackman offers up a royal hello to Queen Elizabeth Thursday during an Australian-themed reception at London's Buckingham Palace.
WORK ATTIRE
Recycling a beloved jacket, Pippa Middleton leaves her London office in style on Thursday.
GIDDY UP
DWTS contestant David Arquette, who recently gushed about girlfriend Christina McLarty, leaves an L.A. dance studio in dapper duds on Wednesday.