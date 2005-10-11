Star Tracks - Friday, October 14, 2005

CIAO, ITALIA!

Credit: LDP images

Jessica Simpson and husband Nick Lachey put on a happy face Tuesday during their holiday in northern Italy. Reps for the couple – who first flew to London on Oct. 7 – insist that, despite rumors to the contrary (including sightings of both without their wedding rings), the marriage is still on. "Nick and Jessica have not separated," Simpson's publicist said in a statement.

STEP BY STEP

Credit: Chapman / Rex

Sienna Miller totters on sky-high wedge heels on her way out of the London restaurant Nobu on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Miller and former fiancé Jude Law had a rendezvous in Paris, though their engagement hasn't been rekindled. "Their relationship is over," a source tells PEOPLE.

DATE WITH DAD

Credit: Malibu Media

Meanwhile, also on Thursday, Jude Law shares a treat with daughter Iris, 4 (she turns 5 on Oct. 25), during a stroll through North London.

BLOW OUT

Credit: Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage

Ashanti makes a wish during a surprise 25th birthday held for her Thursday at Glo in New York. The actress-singer has already kicked off her next quarter-century by launching her own perfume, Precious Jewel, and becoming the spokesperson for MUDD Jeans's new line of denim, Delicious Curves.

HERE'S THE SCOOP

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Nicollette Sheridan chills Thursday in Beverly Hills with two sweets: a cup of Häagen-Dazs and fiancé Niklas Soderblom. Although the pair have been engaged since Christmas, the busy Desperate Housewives actress hasn't set a wedding date. "To throw that on my plate as well would be overwhelming," she told InStyle.

AT ARM'S LENGTH

Penelope Cruz has a shoulder to lean on in boyfriend Matthew McConaughey during a stroll Thursday through Madrid, where the actress has been filming the Pedro Almodovar comedy Volver.

HIM, HER & A MOVIE SET

Credit: Flynet

Don't get the wrong idea! Kate Hudson hasn't ditched rocker hubby Chris Robinson for Matt Dillon – the two actors, in Honolulu on Thursday, are just filming a scene for the upcoming comedy You, Me and Dupree, about an annoying houseguest (played by Owen Wilson) who shacks up with a newlywed couple.

CHILLING OUT

Credit: Steve Dennett / Splash

No, the ice pack isn't a prop. Justin Timberlake tends to an injured hand Wednesday on the Memphis set of the drama Black Snake Moan. The singer-actor will rejoin his group 'N Sync – sort of – when their greatest-hits album comes out Oct. 25.

Mr. Nice Guy

Credit: Roel Dijkstra/SUNSHINE/Retna

Who says Russell Crowe isn't polite? On Wednesday, the Aussie actor makes friends with some fans in Gordes, France, where he's filming the Ridley Scott-directed movie A Good Year. In August, Crowe reached a settlement with a New York City hotel concierge whom he allegedly assaulted with a telephone.

CLUB MTV

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

Ricky Martin shakes his bon-bon during an appearance Tuesday on MTV's Total Request Live. The Grammy-winning singer – who recently released Life, his first English-language album in five years – showed off his skills in Capoeira, a Brazilian martial arts-dance form, to the enthusiastic studio audience.

