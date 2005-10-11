Star Tracks - Friday, October 14, 2005
CIAO, ITALIA!
Jessica Simpson and husband Nick Lachey put on a happy face Tuesday during their holiday in northern Italy. Reps for the couple – who first flew to London on Oct. 7 – insist that, despite rumors to the contrary (including sightings of both without their wedding rings), the marriage is still on. "Nick and Jessica have not separated," Simpson's publicist said in a statement.
STEP BY STEP
Sienna Miller totters on sky-high wedge heels on her way out of the London restaurant Nobu on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Miller and former fiancé Jude Law had a rendezvous in Paris, though their engagement hasn't been rekindled. "Their relationship is over," a source tells PEOPLE.
DATE WITH DAD
Meanwhile, also on Thursday, Jude Law shares a treat with daughter Iris, 4 (she turns 5 on Oct. 25), during a stroll through North London.
BLOW OUT
Ashanti makes a wish during a surprise 25th birthday held for her Thursday at Glo in New York. The actress-singer has already kicked off her next quarter-century by launching her own perfume, Precious Jewel, and becoming the spokesperson for MUDD Jeans's new line of denim, Delicious Curves.
HERE'S THE SCOOP
Nicollette Sheridan chills Thursday in Beverly Hills with two sweets: a cup of Häagen-Dazs and fiancé Niklas Soderblom. Although the pair have been engaged since Christmas, the busy Desperate Housewives actress hasn't set a wedding date. "To throw that on my plate as well would be overwhelming," she told InStyle.
AT ARM'S LENGTH
Penelope Cruz has a shoulder to lean on in boyfriend Matthew McConaughey during a stroll Thursday through Madrid, where the actress has been filming the Pedro Almodovar comedy Volver.
HIM, HER & A MOVIE SET
Don't get the wrong idea! Kate Hudson hasn't ditched rocker hubby Chris Robinson for Matt Dillon – the two actors, in Honolulu on Thursday, are just filming a scene for the upcoming comedy You, Me and Dupree, about an annoying houseguest (played by Owen Wilson) who shacks up with a newlywed couple.
CHILLING OUT
No, the ice pack isn't a prop. Justin Timberlake tends to an injured hand Wednesday on the Memphis set of the drama Black Snake Moan. The singer-actor will rejoin his group 'N Sync – sort of – when their greatest-hits album comes out Oct. 25.
Mr. Nice Guy
Who says Russell Crowe isn't polite? On Wednesday, the Aussie actor makes friends with some fans in Gordes, France, where he's filming the Ridley Scott-directed movie A Good Year. In August, Crowe reached a settlement with a New York City hotel concierge whom he allegedly assaulted with a telephone.
CLUB MTV
Ricky Martin shakes his bon-bon during an appearance Tuesday on MTV's Total Request Live. The Grammy-winning singer – who recently released Life, his first English-language album in five years – showed off his skills in Capoeira, a Brazilian martial arts-dance form, to the enthusiastic studio audience.