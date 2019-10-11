Keira Knightley Pops Up at a London Film Festival, Plus Kerry Washington, Alex Rodriguez & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
October 11, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 90

Lacy Lady

Lia Toby/Getty

Keira Knightley turns heads on Thursday at the Official Secrets premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Embankment Gardens Cinema.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 90

Hot Seat

Jason Mendez/Getty

Fleabag‘s “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott gets comfortable on Thursday while chatting at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

3 of 90

Phone Home

The Image Direct

A casual Kerry Washington arrives to the set of Little Fires Everywhere in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 90

Waist Not

GC Images

Kaia Gerber looks like she’s walked straight off the runway on Thursday while out in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.

Advertisement

5 of 90

Model Moment

Andrew Kelly/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez hits the runway on Thursday for the first-ever Dick’s Sporting Goods fashion show in N.Y.C.

6 of 90

Like a Bird

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Alicia Vikander attends the Earthquake Bird premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 90

Good Pic

BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet snaps a selfie with fans as he arrives for the Australian premiere of The King at The Ritz Cinema in Sydney on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 90

Gray Day

Gotham/GC Images

Halsey walks around N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood in the rain while filming a music video on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 90

Fire Fighter

Heikki Saukkomaa/Shutterstock

George Clooney warms himself up while speaking at the Nordic Business Forum seminar in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 90

Bad Boy Vibes

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Aaron Paul wears a leather jacket as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about his Breaking Bad sequel film El Camino on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 90

Party Time

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Yolanda Hadid keeps her handful of balloons dry as she makes her way to daughter Bella’s 23rd birthday party on Wednesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 90

Party On

Gotham/GC Images

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid continues her birthday celebrations on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 90

Worlds Collide

Araya Diaz/Getty

Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have a rare public date night on Wednesday at the L.A. premiere and Global Free screening launch of Dawson’s eco-solution film The Need To GROW.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 90

Fall Fashion

New Media Images/SplashNews.com

Kit Harington keeps cozy in a scarf and tartan jacket as he steps out to go food shopping on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 90

Vision in White

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Hailee Steinfeld faces the crowd on Wednesday during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 90

Holiday Ready

The Images Direct

Natasha Lyonne and Audra Day are seen filming The United States vs Billie Holiday for the first time on Wednesday in Montreal, Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 90

To Have and to Hold

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa stay cozy on Wednesday during a walk around the SoHo neighborhood of N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 90

Think Pink

James Devaney/GC Images

Lucy Hale goes bold on Wednesday on the New York City set of Katy Keene.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 90

Back at It

The Image Direct

Christina Applegate wears an all-black ensemble while on the set of Dead to Me season 2 on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 90

Celebrity Sighting

CAN/Capital Pictures/MediaPunch

Nicole Scherzinger strikes a pose at the X Factor: Celebrity new series launch at The May Fair Hotel in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 90

Fueling Up

MEGA

Emma Roberts sips an iced coffee after enjoying lunch with her mom and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund (not pictured) on Wednesday in Los Feliz, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 90

Happy Face

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

An all-dressed-up Elle Fanning greets fans on Wednesday at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 90

Fab Five

Dave Benett/WireImage

Also at the London premiere of Maleficent, Angelina Jolie, who continues her whirlwind promotional tour around the world with kids Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 90

Birthday Bella

Splash News Online

Bella Hadid makes her way to her birthday lunch on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 90

Party People

Dave Benett/Getty

Sam Smith and Cheryl Cole attend the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2019 at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 90

Pattern Maker

Dave Benett/Getty

Sienna Miller attends a special screening of American Woman at The Curzon Bloomsbury in London on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 90

Meet and Greet

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Adam DeVine and Jay Leno stop for a photo at the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 90

Helping Hand

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Christina Hendricks stands tall at the Rape Foundation’s annual brunch at a private estate in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 90

Night on the Town

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster hold hands while enjoying a date night on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 90

Peace & Love

James Devaney/GC Images

Will Smith smiles at fans as he arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new film Gemini Man on Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 90

‘Red’ Carpet Crew

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Adrien Brody, Georgia May Jagger and Billy Porter pose together at the Montblanc: Launch Collection to benefit RED on Tuesday in Paris.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 90

On the Mic

John Phillips/Getty

Vivarium star Imogen Poots smiles during an interview at the film’s European premiere at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 90

Laugh a Little

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Costars Lupita Nyong’o and Alexander England crack each other up at the New York premiere of their film Little Monsters on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 90

Go with the Flow

Paras Griffin/Getty

T.I. takes the mic during Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow screening in Atlanta at Clark Atlanta University on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 90

Spooky Screening

Rich Fury/Getty

Juliette Lewis and Woody Harrelson celebrate Beyond Fest’s 25th anniversary screening of their film Natural Born Killers at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 90

Extra Enthusiastic

Noel Vasquez/Getty

Costars Alexandra Shipp and Adam DeVine chat about their new film Jexi during a visit to Extra at Burbank Studios on Tuesday in Burbank, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 90

Timeless Style

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Sienna Miller looks chic in an oversized blazer and coordinated high-waisted pants as she leaves BBC Radio 2 after an interview on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday in London.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 90

Studio Session

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Michael Douglas chats on air during a visit to SiriusXM’s new Hollywood studios on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 90

Fine Dining

Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Rashida Jones attends Farfetch and Neuehouse’s event Dining in Color: with Proenza Schouler and Jordan Wolfson at Neuehouse on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 90

Active Anniversary

Seokyong Lee/Penta Press/Shutterstock

Longtime Adidas partner David Beckham celebrates the brand’s 70th anniversary in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 90

Down & Out

SplashNews.com

Benedict Cumberbatch looks unrecognizable while filming a scene for the upcoming film Louis Wain on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 90

Keeping Cozy

The Image Direct

Katie Holmes bundles up for fall in a classic trench coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 90

Spread the Love

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Common and Tiffany Hadish pose together backstage at the Apollo Theater during a stop on his Let Love Tour on Tuesday in N.Y.C.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 90

Mic Check

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Elizabeth Olsen is in the hot seat on Tuesday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 90

Guitar Hero

Noam Galai/Getty

During his own visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Niall Horan grabs his guitar for a performance on Hits 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 90

Legs for Days

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

On Tuesday, Barbara Palvin attends the Calzedonia Leg Show 2019 in Verona, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 90

Stare Down