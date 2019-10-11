Keira Knightley Pops Up at a London Film Festival, Plus Kerry Washington, Alex Rodriguez & More

Lacy Lady
Keira Knightley turns heads on Thursday at the Official Secrets premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Embankment Gardens Cinema.
Hot Seat
Fleabag‘s “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott gets comfortable on Thursday while chatting at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Phone Home
A casual Kerry Washington arrives to the set of Little Fires Everywhere in L.A. on Thursday.
Waist Not
Kaia Gerber looks like she’s walked straight off the runway on Thursday while out in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood.
Model Moment
Alex Rodriguez hits the runway on Thursday for the first-ever Dick’s Sporting Goods fashion show in N.Y.C.
Like a Bird
Alicia Vikander attends the Earthquake Bird premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on Thursday.
Good Pic
Timothée Chalamet snaps a selfie with fans as he arrives for the Australian premiere of The King at The Ritz Cinema in Sydney on Thursday.
Gray Day
Halsey walks around N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood in the rain while filming a music video on Wednesday.
Fire Fighter
George Clooney warms himself up while speaking at the Nordic Business Forum seminar in Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday.
Bad Boy Vibes
Aaron Paul wears a leather jacket as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to chat about his Breaking Bad sequel film El Camino on Wednesday in L.A.
Party Time
Yolanda Hadid keeps her handful of balloons dry as she makes her way to daughter Bella’s 23rd birthday party on Wednesday in New York City.
Party On
Meanwhile, Bella Hadid continues her birthday celebrations on Wednesday night in N.Y.C.
Worlds Collide
Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson have a rare public date night on Wednesday at the L.A. premiere and Global Free screening launch of Dawson’s eco-solution film The Need To GROW.
Fall Fashion
Kit Harington keeps cozy in a scarf and tartan jacket as he steps out to go food shopping on Wednesday in London.
Vision in White
Hailee Steinfeld faces the crowd on Wednesday during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Holiday Ready
Natasha Lyonne and Audra Day are seen filming The United States vs Billie Holiday for the first time on Wednesday in Montreal, Canada.
To Have and to Hold
Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa stay cozy on Wednesday during a walk around the SoHo neighborhood of N.Y.C.
Think Pink
Lucy Hale goes bold on Wednesday on the New York City set of Katy Keene.
Back at It
Christina Applegate wears an all-black ensemble while on the set of Dead to Me season 2 on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Celebrity Sighting
Nicole Scherzinger strikes a pose at the X Factor: Celebrity new series launch at The May Fair Hotel in London on Wednesday.
Fueling Up
Emma Roberts sips an iced coffee after enjoying lunch with her mom and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund (not pictured) on Wednesday in Los Feliz, California.
Happy Face
An all-dressed-up Elle Fanning greets fans on Wednesday at the London premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
Fab Five
Also at the London premiere of Maleficent, Angelina Jolie, who continues her whirlwind promotional tour around the world with kids Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox.
Birthday Bella
Bella Hadid makes her way to her birthday lunch on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Party People
Sam Smith and Cheryl Cole attend the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2019 at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday.
Pattern Maker
Sienna Miller attends a special screening of American Woman at The Curzon Bloomsbury in London on Wednesday.
Meet and Greet
Adam DeVine and Jay Leno stop for a photo at the SiriusXM Hollywood studios in L.A. on Wednesday.
Helping Hand
Christina Hendricks stands tall at the Rape Foundation’s annual brunch at a private estate in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Night on the Town
Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster hold hands while enjoying a date night on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Peace & Love
Will Smith smiles at fans as he arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new film Gemini Man on Tuesday in New York City.
‘Red’ Carpet Crew
Adrien Brody, Georgia May Jagger and Billy Porter pose together at the Montblanc: Launch Collection to benefit RED on Tuesday in Paris.
On the Mic
Vivarium star Imogen Poots smiles during an interview at the film’s European premiere at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on Tuesday in London.
Laugh a Little
Costars Lupita Nyong’o and Alexander England crack each other up at the New York premiere of their film Little Monsters on Tuesday.
Go with the Flow
T.I. takes the mic during Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow screening in Atlanta at Clark Atlanta University on Tuesday.
Spooky Screening
Juliette Lewis and Woody Harrelson celebrate Beyond Fest’s 25th anniversary screening of their film Natural Born Killers at the Egyptian Theatre on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Extra Enthusiastic
Timeless Style
Sienna Miller looks chic in an oversized blazer and coordinated high-waisted pants as she leaves BBC Radio 2 after an interview on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday in London.
Studio Session
Michael Douglas chats on air during a visit to SiriusXM’s new Hollywood studios on Tuesday in L.A.
Fine Dining
Rashida Jones attends Farfetch and Neuehouse’s event Dining in Color: with Proenza Schouler and Jordan Wolfson at Neuehouse on Tuesday in L.A.
Active Anniversary
Longtime Adidas partner David Beckham celebrates the brand’s 70th anniversary in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.
Down & Out
Benedict Cumberbatch looks unrecognizable while filming a scene for the upcoming film Louis Wain on Wednesday in London.
Keeping Cozy
Katie Holmes bundles up for fall in a classic trench coat while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Spread the Love
Common and Tiffany Hadish pose together backstage at the Apollo Theater during a stop on his Let Love Tour on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Mic Check
Elizabeth Olsen is in the hot seat on Tuesday during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.
Guitar Hero
During his own visit to SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Niall Horan grabs his guitar for a performance on Hits 1.
Legs for Days
On Tuesday, Barbara Palvin attends the Calzedonia Leg Show 2019 in Verona, Italy.