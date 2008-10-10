Star Tracks - Friday, October 10, 2008
PARTY CENTRAL
Break out the bubbly! Fresh from her cruise through Spain, Salma Hayek gets the party started on the Brooklyn, N.Y., set of 30 Rock alongside the comedy's star, Alec Baldwin, on Friday. The actress plays a recurring character named Elisa, a new love interest for Baldwin's character Jack Donaghy.
MAKING FRIENDS
In London to find a British BFF, Paris Hilton instead finds the attention of the cameras after a night out at the Cuckoo Club on Thursday. Inside, the heiress interviewed potential candidates for the U.K. edition of her new reality show.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
All eyes are on supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who steals the spotlight from the stiff competition Thursday during a video shoot for Blackcowboy's "Come On" on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood.
FAMILY MEAL
Expectant parents Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell – whose twin girls are due this winter – step out for a lunch date Thursday at the Canyon Bistro in L.A.
SWING TIME
Gazing down the fairway, Charlize Theron follows through on her drive during a golf game with her mom Gerda (not pictured) in Los Cabos, Mexico, on Friday.
BON APPéTIT
And the European tour rolls on! Joe Jonas lines up for some French fare during a stop at a créperie Friday in Paris.
OFF THE HOOK
Look who's performing a high-wire act! Hayden Christensen gets the hang of filming a Lacoste commercial in Los Angeles on Thursday. And the actor got support of a different kind – enjoying a visit from girlfriend Rachel Bilson (not pictured) on set.
DROP-OFF SERVICE
It's an early morning father-daughter pick-me-up! Ben Affleck drops off 2-year-old Violet for school in Santa Monica, Calif., on Thursday.
'MAC' FACTOR
Kim Kardashian – who said she'd to Dancing with the Stars to replace injured contestant Misty May-Treanor – is ready for the call after picking up some makeup essentials Thursday at a MAC store in West Hollywood.
SWINGING GOOD TIME
Like mother, like daughter! Katie Holmes admires 2-year-old Suri Thursday, watching on as her young lady – complete with a matching Hermés shopping bag! – struts her stuff down Manhattan's Madison Avenue.
SUNNY OUTLOOK
Good times are ahead for a smiling Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren while strolling hand-in-hand Thursday through Brentwood, Calif. The politically active actress recently appeared in a satirical video with Heroes star Hayden Panettiere encouraging people to vote.
ICE QUEEN
Britney Spears doesn't let a bit of her tasty treat go to waste Thursday, splurging on ice cream in Westwood, Calif.
BABY ON BOARD
Testing out her sea legs, Salma Hayek enjoys the ocean breeze with her 1-year-old daughter Valentina on a boat off the shores of Ibiza, Spain, Thursday with ex-fiancé Francois-Henri Pinault (not pictured).
MUSICAL MANIA
Ashley Tisdale takes a break from promoting High School Musical 3: Senior Year to enjoy a night out with boyfriend Jared Murillo Wednesday, leaving London's Apollo Theatre, where the pair checked out Josh Hartnett in Rain Man.
SHE'S GOT THE LOOK
A comfortably dressed Naomi Watts keeps a protective hand on her burgeoning belly as she carefully crosses the street Thursday in New York City, where she picked up supplies at a Container Store.