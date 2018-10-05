Heidi Klum Gets Halloween-Ready, Plus Tim McGraw, Common and More

Lydia Price
Sophie Dodd
October 05, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Halloween queen Heidi Klum gets ready for the big day on Thursday with a shopping trip to Party City in L.A.</p>
HOLIDAY SPIRIT

Halloween queen Heidi Klum gets ready for the big day on Thursday with a shopping trip to Party City in L.A.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty
<p>Tim McGraw talks up his new singles on Thursday during a visit to&nbsp;<em>The Highway</em> at SiriusXM studios in Nashville.</p>
RADIO WAVES

Tim McGraw talks up his new singles on Thursday during a visit to The Highway at SiriusXM studios in Nashville.

Jason Kempin/Getty
<p>Robert Pattinson attempts to go undercover on Thursday while arriving to N.Y.C.&#8217;s JFK airport.</p>
AIRPORT EXPRESS

Robert Pattinson attempts to go undercover on Thursday while arriving to N.Y.C.’s JFK airport.

Splash News Online
<p>Jessie James Decker happily signs copies of her new book<em> Just Jessie</em>:<em>&nbsp;My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food</em> in New York City on Thursday.</p>
BOOK IT

Jessie James Decker happily signs copies of her new book Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food in New York City on Thursday.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Common and Robert Glasper crack themselves up on Thursday at a panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.</p>
LAUGHING OUT LOUD

Common and Robert Glasper crack themselves up on Thursday at a panel during New York Comic Con 2018 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Also there: David Boreanaz, who talks up his latest project.</p>
MAN THE MIC

Also there: David Boreanaz, who talks up his latest project.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Bill Murray has his eye on the ball on Thursday during the&nbsp;2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.</p>
SWING THING

Bill Murray has his eye on the ball on Thursday during the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.

David Cannon/Getty
<p>Chris Pratt chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday afternoon.&nbsp;</p>
TALK THAT TALK

Chris Pratt chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday afternoon. 

BACKGRID
<p><em>Mean Girls</em> stars Jonathan Bennett and Tina Fey pose alongside cast members of the Broadway remake &mdash; Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman &mdash; beneath a sign playfully renaming New York City&#8217;s W. 52nd Street &#8220;W. Fetch Street&#8221; on Wednesday, a.k.a. <em>Mean Girls</em> Day.</p>
THAT'S SO FETCH

Mean Girls stars Jonathan Bennett and Tina Fey pose alongside cast members of the Broadway remake — Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell and Taylor Louderman — beneath a sign playfully renaming New York City’s W. 52nd Street “W. Fetch Street” on Wednesday, a.k.a. Mean Girls Day.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Ryan Gosling waves to fans while visiting <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
CATCH YOU LATER

Ryan Gosling waves to fans while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>John Legend performs at the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition&rsquo;s Get Out the Vote Kick-Off Event at Evans High School on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida.&nbsp;</p>
USE YOUR VOICE

John Legend performs at the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s Get Out the Vote Kick-Off Event at Evans High School on Wednesday in Orlando, Florida. 

Gerardo Mora/Getty
<p>On Wednesday, a bronzed Minka Kelly poses at the <em>Titans</em> DC Series World Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C. &nbsp;</p>
GET YOUR GLOW ON

On Wednesday, a bronzed Minka Kelly poses at the Titans DC Series World Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom in N.Y.C.  

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman hold hands onstage as they discuss their book <em>The Greatest Love Story Ever Told</em> at Aratani Theatre on Wednesday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
SO IN LOVE

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman hold hands onstage as they discuss their book The Greatest Love Story Ever Told at Aratani Theatre on Wednesday in L.A. 

David Livingston/Getty
<p><em>Beverly Hills, 90210</em> alumni Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering pose together at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Presents LA GOES PINK on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
BACK TO THE HILLS

Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering pose together at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Presents LA GOES PINK on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Christina Aguilera shows off her moves in an all-white ensemble during her Liberation Tour&nbsp;stop at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GET LOW

Christina Aguilera shows off her moves in an all-white ensemble during her Liberation Tour stop at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria pose together at the Global Gift Gala red carpet on Wednesday in Mexico City.</p>
GLOBAL STARS

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria pose together at the Global Gift Gala red carpet on Wednesday in Mexico City.

Carlos Tischler/Getty
<p>Lady Gaga arrives in a stunning red dress to surprise fans at a Tyler Oakley-hosted screening of <em>A Star Is Born</em> in NY.C. on Wednesday.</p>
BE YOUR OWN RED CARPET

Lady Gaga arrives in a stunning red dress to surprise fans at a Tyler Oakley-hosted screening of A Star Is Born in NY.C. on Wednesday.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday in N.Y.C., Steven Yeun poses at the <em>Burning</em> screening during the 56th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center.&nbsp;</p>
'HOT' DATE

On Wednesday in N.Y.C., Steven Yeun poses at the Burning screening during the 56th New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Stephen Colbert takes note of guest Jodie Whittaker&rsquo;s heels on <em>The Late Show</em> in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
SHOE SHOWOFF

Stephen Colbert takes note of guest Jodie Whittaker’s heels on The Late Show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p><em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> star Constance Wu waves to fans as she promotes the box office hit as well as the new season of <em>Fresh Off the Boat</em> on Wednesday in N.Y.C. &nbsp;</p>
FRESH FACED

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu waves to fans as she promotes the box office hit as well as the new season of Fresh Off the Boat on Wednesday in N.Y.C.  

RW/MediaPunch
<p>Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall attend the Atlanta red carpet screening of <em>The Hate U Give</em> in Atlanta on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GIVE IT UP 

Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall attend the Atlanta red carpet screening of The Hate U Give in Atlanta on Wednesday. 

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Claudia Schiffer brightens up the room in an orange jumpsuit at a VIP preview of the Frieze Art Fair in London on Wednesday.</p>
WORK OF ART

Claudia Schiffer brightens up the room in an orange jumpsuit at a VIP preview of the Frieze Art Fair in London on Wednesday.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>Yolanda Hadid smiles during the Wednesday launch of the Dutch translation of her memoir <em>Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease</em> in Amsterdam.&nbsp;</p>
BELIEVE IN YOURSELF

Yolanda Hadid smiles during the Wednesday launch of the Dutch translation of her memoir Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease in Amsterdam. 

Splash News
<p>Candice Bergen and Ben Stiller pose together at a New York Special Screening afterparty for <em>First Man</em> on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
AFTERPARTY ATTIRE

Candice Bergen and Ben Stiller pose together at a New York Special Screening afterparty for First Man on Wednesday. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Universal Pictures/Shutterstock
<p>Mario Lopez props his brace up on a cushion during his visit with Andrew Dice Clay on&nbsp;<em>Extra</em> at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
EXTRA COMFORT

Mario Lopez props his brace up on a cushion during his visit with Andrew Dice Clay on Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Rihanna happily lets confetti rain down upon her at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.&nbsp;</p>
NO NEED FOR AN UMBRELLA

Rihanna happily lets confetti rain down upon her at the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. 

Caroline McCredie/Getty
<p>Reese Witherspoon looks rejuvenated after a trip to the spa and some retail therapy before heading to her office in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
ALL IN A DAY'S WORK

Reese Witherspoon looks rejuvenated after a trip to the spa and some retail therapy before heading to her office in L.A. on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Damon Wayans Jr. strikes a pensive pose at Build studios on Wednesday in New York City.</p>
THE THINKER

Damon Wayans Jr. strikes a pensive pose at Build studios on Wednesday in New York City.

Santiago Felipe/WireImage
<p>Olga Kurylenko goes all-out with her ensemble at a special screening of <em>Johnny English Strikes Again</em> on Wednesday in London.&nbsp;</p>
ALL ABOUT FEATHERS & LEATHER

Olga Kurylenko goes all-out with her ensemble at a special screening of Johnny English Strikes Again on Wednesday in London. 

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Mila Kunis grabs lunch with a friend in L.A. on Tuesday in an all-black outfit.</p>
LUNCHTIME LOOK

Mila Kunis grabs lunch with a friend in L.A. on Tuesday in an all-black outfit.

The Image Direct
<p>Bella Hadid and The Weeknd hold hands en route to the movies in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, furthering months of speculation that they&rsquo;re officially back together. &nbsp;</p>
FUELING THE FIRE

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd hold hands en route to the movies in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, furthering months of speculation that they’re officially back together.  

MEGA
<p>Lucy Hale makes a quick trip to Starbucks in her workout attire in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
COFFEE RUN

Lucy Hale makes a quick trip to Starbucks in her workout attire in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Jessie James Decker looks exuberant after promoting her new cookbook<em> Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food</em> at Build studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
LOVING LIFE

Jessie James Decker looks exuberant after promoting her new cookbook Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food at Build studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

RW/MediaPunch
<p>Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper attend Tribeca Film Institute&#8217;s benefit screening of <em>A Star Is Born</em> in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
STAR-STUDDED SCREENING

Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper attend Tribeca Film Institute’s benefit screening of A Star Is Born in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>John Krasinski is spotted filming an action scene for an episode of the Amazon series <em>Jack Ryan</em> in London on Tuesday.</p>
AND … ACTION!

John Krasinski is spotted filming an action scene for an episode of the Amazon series Jack Ryan in London on Tuesday.

BACKGRID
<p>Martha Stewart joins up with Cricut and Michaels to make spooky costumes and party accessories at a themed DIY event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
FULL OF FRIGHT

Martha Stewart joins up with Cricut and Michaels to make spooky costumes and party accessories at a themed DIY event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Brian Ach/Getty
<p>Sarah Paulson looks ready for fall as she arrives at <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> in L.A. on Tuesday wearing a camel coat and jeans.&nbsp;</p>
LAID-BACK LADY

Sarah Paulson looks ready for fall as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Tuesday wearing a camel coat and jeans. 

Splash News
<p>John Mulaney, Nick Kroll and Jason Mantzoukas attend the Cast of Netflix&#8217;s <em>Big Mouth</em> in Conversation with <em>L.A. Times</em> Meredith Blake at the 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
BIG SMILES

John Mulaney, Nick Kroll and Jason Mantzoukas attend the Cast of Netflix’s Big Mouth in Conversation with L.A. Times Meredith Blake at the 92nd Street Y on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>T.I. kicks back at Music Choice on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
JUST CHILLIN'

T.I. kicks back at Music Choice on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Dominik Bindl/Getty
<p>Robert Pattinson smiles beside an enthusiastic Andre Benjamin at the 56th New York Film Festival screening of <em>High Life </em>at Lincoln Center&nbsp;on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
HIGH TIMES

Robert Pattinson smiles beside an enthusiastic Andre Benjamin at the 56th New York Film Festival screening of High Life at Lincoln Center on Tuesday. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Tom Holland is seen filming <em>Spider-Man: Far from Home</em> in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday.</p>
SPIDEY SENSES

Tom Holland is seen filming Spider-Man: Far from Home in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday.

MEGA
<p>Jamie Lee Curtis smiles in an all-black ensemble at the premiere of <em>Halloween</em> during the Hamburg Film Festival in Germany on Tuesday.</p>
HALLOWEEN TAKES HAMBURG

Jamie Lee Curtis smiles in an all-black ensemble at the premiere of Halloween during the Hamburg Film Festival in Germany on Tuesday.

Christian Augustin/Getty
<p>Fashion it girl Kaia Gerber poses amidst balloons with her likeness at the launch of the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collaboration capsule collection in Paris on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
WOMAN OF THE HOUR

Fashion it girl Kaia Gerber poses amidst balloons with her likeness at the launch of the Karl Lagerfeld x Kaia collaboration capsule collection in Paris on Tuesday. 

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty
<p>Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom smize expertly at the Amazon Prime Video Europe Autumn Party at 100 Wardour Street in London on Tuesday.</p>
'PRIME' POSES

Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom smize expertly at the Amazon Prime Video Europe Autumn Party at 100 Wardour Street in London on Tuesday.

David M. Benett/Getty
<p>A very pregnant Hilary Duff makes her way toward her car in Los Angeles on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
MAMA ON THE MOVE

A very pregnant Hilary Duff makes her way toward her car in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Eric McCormack makes an entrance on<em> Late Night with Seth Meyers</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
BUST A MOVE

Eric McCormack makes an entrance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty
<p>Eva Longoria gives one more smile to the cameras before leaving <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> in New York City on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Eva Longoria gives one more smile to the cameras before leaving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on Tuesday. 

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Cher brings the drama in an eccentric costume and oversized wig during her Here We Go Again tour stop in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. &nbsp;</p>
WARRIOR WOMEN

Cher brings the drama in an eccentric costume and oversized wig during her Here We Go Again tour stop in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday.  

Scott Barbour/Getty
<p>Ben Affleck looks buff as he&#8217;s seen leaving basketball practice in L.A. on Tuesday, days after leaving a rehab facility nearby</p>
SHOOTING HOOPS

Ben Affleck looks buff as he’s seen leaving basketball practice in L.A. on Tuesday, days after leaving a rehab facility nearby

Splash News
<p>Sara Thompson and Bella Thorne cozy up at a special screening of<em> I Still See You</em> in Los Angeles on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
LEAN ON ME

Sara Thompson and Bella Thorne cozy up at a special screening of I Still See You in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Ali Fedotowsky celebrates the launch of the book,&nbsp;<i>LIKEtoKNOW.it</i><i> Stories from the Influencers Next Door,&nbsp;</i>at WeWork Pacific Design Center on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
HAPPY FACES

Ali Fedotowsky celebrates the launch of the book, LIKEtoKNOW.it Stories from the Influencers Next Door, at WeWork Pacific Design Center on Tuesday in L.A.

Kathy DeNinno
<p>Olivia Wilde is all dressed up on Tuesday for the&nbsp;Dunkin&#8217; Donuts Coffee at Home event in New York City&#8217;s Madison Square Park.</p>
SOMETHING'S BREWING

Olivia Wilde is all dressed up on Tuesday for the Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee at Home event in New York City’s Madison Square Park.

BackGrid
<p>Pharrell Williams and wife&nbsp;Helen Lasichanh pucker up at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.</p>
FRENCH KISS

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh pucker up at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Also in Paris for Fashion Week, Nina Dobrev makes her way into the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday.</p>
TO BOOT

Also in Paris for Fashion Week, Nina Dobrev makes her way into the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday.

Jacopo Raule/Getty
<p>Inside, Luke Evans and Thandie Newton score front-row seats.</p>
FRONT-ROW FAMOUS

Inside, Luke Evans and Thandie Newton score front-row seats.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>Also there: bride- and groom-to-be Sophie Tuner and Joe Jonas.</p>
COLOR COORDINATED

Also there: bride- and groom-to-be Sophie Tuner and Joe Jonas.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The A-list guest list continues with Isabelle Huppart, L&eacute;a Seydoux, Alicia Vikander and Cate Blanchett.</p>
FABULOUS FACES

The A-list guest list continues with Isabelle Huppart, Léa Seydoux, Alicia Vikander and Cate Blanchett.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>Dree Hemingway, Juliette Lewis and Kate Mara attend the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.</p>
TRIPLE PLAY

Dree Hemingway, Juliette Lewis and Kate Mara attend the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Victor Boyko/Getty
<p>During the Miu Miu show, Kaia Gerber hits the catwalk sporting a new hairstyle.</p>
SHE BANGS

During the Miu Miu show, Kaia Gerber hits the catwalk sporting a new hairstyle.

Peter White/Getty
<p>Michael Zegen, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle attend the world premiere of Amazon Prime Video&#8217;s <em>The Romanoffs</em> at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Tuesday.</p>
FAMILY MATTERS

Michael Zegen, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle attend the world premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s The Romanoffs at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Tuesday.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty
<p>Joining them for the premiere: Jon Hamm and Matthew Weiner.</p>
RED CARPET RIOT

Joining them for the premiere: Jon Hamm and Matthew Weiner.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Even though it&#8217;s her birthday, Kelly Ripa still walks the dog early on Tuesday morning in N.Y.C.</p>
DOG DAYS

Even though it’s her birthday, Kelly Ripa still walks the dog early on Tuesday morning in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>Andy Cohen hosts Christina Aguilera in the N.Y.C. SiriusXM studios on Tuesday for his Radio Andy show.</p>
X MARKS THE SPOT

Andy Cohen hosts Christina Aguilera in the N.Y.C. SiriusXM studios on Tuesday for his Radio Andy show.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Andra Day gets the crowd going on Monday during&nbsp;the 2018 espnW: Women + Sports Summit in Newport Coast, California.</p>
OH HAPPY 'DAY'

Andra Day gets the crowd going on Monday during the 2018 espnW: Women + Sports Summit in Newport Coast, California.

Rob Klein / ESPN Images
<p>An enthusiastic Sofia Vergara coachers her son&#8217;s team on the set of <em>Modern Family</em> in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
MODERN SOCCER MOM

An enthusiastic Sofia Vergara coachers her son’s team on the set of Modern Family in L.A. on Monday. 

Pacific Coast News
<p>Tom Hardy happily poses with fans made up as his character at the premiere of <em>Venom</em> at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
SCARY SELFIES

Tom Hardy happily poses with fans made up as his character at the premiere of Venom at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on Monday. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Nicole Richie poses with some cute kids at the Baby2Baby &amp; Huggies Playdate 2018 on Monday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
HUG(GIES) IT OUT

Nicole Richie poses with some cute kids at the Baby2Baby & Huggies Playdate 2018 on Monday in Los Angeles. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Pamela Anderson swaps out her iconic red <em>Baywatch</em> swimsuit for head-to-toe Chanel as she strolls along Chanel&#8217;s man-made beach at the label&#8217;s show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
BEACH BABE

Pamela Anderson swaps out her iconic red Baywatch swimsuit for head-to-toe Chanel as she strolls along Chanel’s man-made beach at the label’s show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty
<p>Nick Offerman and wife Megan Mullally get cozy during an interview on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
HOLD ME CLOSE

Nick Offerman and wife Megan Mullally get cozy during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty
<p>Kate Middleton returns from maternity leave with a smile on Tuesday, visiting a school in&nbsp;Paddington, London.</p>
BACK IN ACTION

Kate Middleton returns from maternity leave with a smile on Tuesday, visiting a school in Paddington, London.

Press Association/AP
<p>Damon Wayans Jr., Cedric the Entertainer and Marcel Spears break out in laughter on Monday at the CBS Social Happy Hour Viewing Party for <em>The Neighborhood</em> and <em>Happy Together</em> at Estrella in West Hollywood.</p>
HAPPY HOUR

Damon Wayans Jr., Cedric the Entertainer and Marcel Spears break out in laughter on Monday at the CBS Social Happy Hour Viewing Party for The Neighborhood and Happy Together at Estrella in West Hollywood.

Rich Fury/Getty
<p>Naomi Watts smiles while carrying groceries from Whole Foods in N.Y.C.&nbsp;on Monday.</p>
FEELING 'WHOLE'

Naomi Watts smiles while carrying groceries from Whole Foods in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Mindy Kaling smiles while on set with Mastercard and Stand Up to Cancer in L.A. on Monday to promote the companies&#8217; new &#8216;Make It a Date&#8217; campaign.</p>
PRICELESS SMILE

Mindy Kaling smiles while on set with Mastercard and Stand Up to Cancer in L.A. on Monday to promote the companies’ new ‘Make It a Date’ campaign.

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander arrive at their hotel in Paris on Monday night.</p>
MIDNIGHT IN PARIS

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander arrive at their hotel in Paris on Monday night.

Pierre Suu/Getty
<p>Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti share a laugh at Netflix&#8217;s <em>Private Life</em> red carpet premiere and cocktail reception on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE

Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti share a laugh at Netflix’s Private Life red carpet premiere and cocktail reception on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Olivia Munn goes for a stroll in a mini skirt and heeled sandals in L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
FASHION PLATE

Olivia Munn goes for a stroll in a mini skirt and heeled sandals in L.A. on Monday. 

JB Lacroix/WireImage
<p>Finty Williams and Judi Dench grin backstage at the <em>Pack of Lies</em> press night in London on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
PAJAMA PARTY

Finty Williams and Judi Dench grin backstage at the Pack of Lies press night in London on Monday. 

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are joined by his ex&nbsp;Mashonda Tifrere and son&nbsp;Kasseem Dean on Monday night in N.Y.C. at a party celebrating Tifrere&#8217;s book,&nbsp;<i>Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.</i></p>
MAKING IT WORK

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are joined by his ex Mashonda Tifrere and son Kasseem Dean on Monday night in N.Y.C. at a party celebrating Tifrere’s book, Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.

Syed Yaqeen
<p>On Monday, <em>The Good Place</em>&#8216;s Jameela Jamil steps out in N.Y.C. in a cozy two-piece set and fuzzy slippers.&nbsp;</p>
KEEP IT COMFY

On Monday, The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil steps out in N.Y.C. in a cozy two-piece set and fuzzy slippers. 

MediaPunch
<p>On Monday, Bryan Cranston gives an enthusiastic speech during the Brady Center&#8217;s 2018 Bear Awards honoring real-life heroes who help prevent gun violence at Gotham Hall in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
HERE'S TO THE HEROES

On Monday, Bryan Cranston gives an enthusiastic speech during the Brady Center’s 2018 Bear Awards honoring real-life heroes who help prevent gun violence at Gotham Hall in N.Y.C. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty
<p>Ali Wentworth and Debra Messing snap a selfie before their talk at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
SAY CHEESE!

Ali Wentworth and Debra Messing snap a selfie before their talk at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Pilot Harrison Ford touches down in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
MAKING AN ENTRANCE

Pilot Harrison Ford touches down in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Bradley Cooper is literally picture perfect at the premiere of&nbsp;<em>A Star Is Born</em> in Paris on Monday.</p>
SNAP THAT

Bradley Cooper is literally picture perfect at the premiere of A Star Is Born in Paris on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Chance the Rapper performs onstage during a Spotify, Verizon and Live Nation event in Coney Island, New York, on Saturday.</p>
CONFETTI KING

Chance the Rapper performs onstage during a Spotify, Verizon and Live Nation event in Coney Island, New York, on Saturday.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Elizabeth Hurley visits N.Y.C.&#8217;s Empire State Building on behalf of the Est&eacute;e Lauder Companies&#8217; Breast Cancer Campaign on Monday, the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.</p>
VIEW FROM THE TOP

Elizabeth Hurley visits N.Y.C.’s Empire State Building on behalf of the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign on Monday, the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
<p>Emma Stone attends the Great Minds Think Unalike: A Conversation with Emma Stone and Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz for the Child Mind Institute in New York City on Monday.</p>
A BEAUTIFUL MIND

Emma Stone attends the Great Minds Think Unalike: A Conversation with Emma Stone and Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz for the Child Mind Institute in New York City on Monday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Kylie Jenner kicks back on Monday while aboard a yacht off the coast of Miami.</p>
MIAMI NICE

Kylie Jenner kicks back on Monday while aboard a yacht off the coast of Miami.

Splash News Online
<p>A sunny Sarah Hyland keeps it casual in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
MELLOW YELLOW

A sunny Sarah Hyland keeps it casual in Los Angeles on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Sienna Miller shows off her fall fashion during an errand run in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
STREET STYLE

Sienna Miller shows off her fall fashion during an errand run in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News Online
<p>Honoree Kathy Griffin speaks onstage the Equality California 2018 Los Angeles Equality Awards on Saturday.</p>
ALL THINGS EQUAL

Honoree Kathy Griffin speaks onstage the Equality California 2018 Los Angeles Equality Awards on Saturday.

Phillip Faraone/Getty
<p>Anne Hathaway poses alongside husband Adam Shulman before the Givenchy Ready-to-Wear show in Paris on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Anne Hathaway poses alongside husband Adam Shulman before the Givenchy Ready-to-Wear show in Paris on Sunday. 

Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock
<p>On Sunday, Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal share a laugh at the New York Film Festival Premiere afterparty of <em>Wildlife</em> with Casa Noble Tequila.&nbsp;</p>
GETTING WILD

On Sunday, Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal share a laugh at the New York Film Festival Premiere afterparty of Wildlife with Casa Noble Tequila. 

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Ben Stiller also attends the <em>Wildlife</em> afterparty, along with his teen daughter Ella.</p>
FAMILY NIGHT

Ben Stiller also attends the Wildlife afterparty, along with his teen daughter Ella.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Prince William shoots a spot kick during his visit to Ol Maiso primary school in Laikipia, Kenya, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
'SPOT ON'

Prince William shoots a spot kick during his visit to Ol Maiso primary school in Laikipia, Kenya, on Sunday. 

Thomas Muyoka/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Princess Charlene of Monaco looks chic as she arrives backstage for the Akris show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
PRINCESS IN PARIS

Princess Charlene of Monaco looks chic as she arrives backstage for the Akris show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. 

Richard Bord/Getty
<p>Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde pose together as they leave the Valentino fashion show in Paris.</p>
LOOKING SHARP

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde pose together as they leave the Valentino fashion show in Paris.

Splash News
<p>Kaia Gerber hops on a motorcycle taxi after the Sacai Ready-to-Wear show at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris.&nbsp;</p>
ROCK ON

Kaia Gerber hops on a motorcycle taxi after the Sacai Ready-to-Wear show at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. 

BACKGRID
<p>Jennifer Lopez stuns in a metallic catsuit after the finale of her record-breaking residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, in Las Vegas on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
METALLIC MOMENT

Jennifer Lopez stuns in a metallic catsuit after the finale of her record-breaking residency, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have, in Las Vegas on Sunday. 

Ethan Miller/Getty
<p>On Sunday in New York City, Martha Plimpton, Sara Bareilles and Cecily Strong show their support at <em>Broadway Acts For Women</em>, which raised money for women&rsquo;s reproductive rights.&nbsp;</p>
WOMEN ON A MISSION

On Sunday in New York City, Martha Plimpton, Sara Bareilles and Cecily Strong show their support at Broadway Acts For Women, which raised money for women’s reproductive rights. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Andie MacDowell flashes double peace signs at the afterparty of Le Defile L&rsquo;Or&eacute;al during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
STRIKE A POSE

Andie MacDowell flashes double peace signs at the afterparty of Le Defile L’Oréal during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
