The Charlie's Angels Cast Promotes Their Movie in N.Y.C., Plus Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Nick Maslow, Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 08, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 87

Fab Four

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Banks, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott attend a photo call for Charlie’s Angels at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on Thursday.

2 of 87

Keeping It Casual

The Image Direct

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are the picture of easy fall style on Thursday during a stroll through N.Y.C.

3 of 87

Pattern Maker

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Halsey lets her outfit do the talking on Thursday while visiting KISS Breakfast Radio Studios in London.

4 of 87

It's a Tie

Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Cara Santana dons a navy bikini for a day in the waves in Miami Beach on Thursday.

5 of 87

Cute Date

Sebastian Reuter/Getty

Sharon Stone and her son Roan Bronstein arrive for the 21st GQ Men of the Year Awards at Komische Oper Berlin in Germany on Thursday.

6 of 87

Ginger Snaps

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

Bryce Dallas Howard and sister Paige Howard share a moment on Thursday at the Inspired by Women HALO Benefit at the Gramercy Park Hotel in N.Y.C.

7 of 87

Flower Child

The Image Direct

Lucas Hedges sports a confused look on Thursday while hitting the set of his new project French Exit in Montreal.

8 of 87

'Two' Cute

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Sally and Ronnie Wood bring twin daughters Alice and Gracie to the Carnaby Christmas installation switch-on at Carnaby Street in London on Thursday.

9 of 87

Bar None

Theo Wargo/Getty

Taraji P. Henson pops into the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday to shoot a segment on People Now.

10 of 87

Doggone Adorable

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

The stars of the upcoming live-action film Lady and the Tramp, Monte and Rose, visit Pluto in Mickey’s Toontown during a celebratory trip to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.

11 of 87

Keep It Cozy

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon looks to be in great spirits as she steps out in a sweater and jeans on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

12 of 87

100% That B

Gus Stewart/Redferns

Lizzo brings down the house at O2 Academy Brixton in London on Wednesday. 

13 of 87

Make Way

Michael Cohen/Getty

One day after celebrating her birthday, Kris Jenner makes a grand entrance alongside daughter Kim Kardashian West to speak at the 2019 New York Times Dealbook event on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

14 of 87

Comedy Legends

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jerry Seinfeld and Eddie Murphy make each other laugh at the 9th Annual WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

15 of 87

Puppy Love

Presley Ann/Getty

Hilary Duff, Maria Menounos, Olivia Munn and Whitney Cummings meet some furry friends at Love Leo Rescue’s 2nd Annual Cocktails for a Cause in L.A. on Wednesday. 

16 of 87

Wigging Out

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Guest star Noomi Rapace cracks up while wearing a blonde wig during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City. 

17 of 87

Ballin' Out

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, watch the L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks basketball game in L.A. on Wednesday. 

18 of 87

Do the Hustle

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Jerry O’Connell does a little dance at the photo call for Carter in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday. 

19 of 87

Dynamic Duo

The Image Direct

Costars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba film scenes for their series L.A.’s Finest on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

20 of 87

Sign of the 'Times'

John Lamparski/Getty

John Leguizamo flashes peace signs during a visit to Extra at The Levi’s Store in Times Square on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

21 of 87

Happy Hour

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Diane Kruger look chic as they pose for a photo at Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program cocktail party in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

22 of 87

Center Stage

Jenny Anderson

Ed Harris takes his first bow as Atticus Finch in Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird alongside costar Nick Robinson on Wednesday in New York City.

23 of 87

Spreading Self-Acceptance

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Karamo Brown and son Jason Brown are all smiles during a visit to People Now to promote their new book I Am Perfectly Designed at the PeopleTV Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

24 of 87

'Side' Piece

Terence Patrick/CBS

Jason Momoa takes host James Corden for a ride in his side car during the sketch “Two Hours Off” on The Late Late Show on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

25 of 87

Shop 'Til You Drop

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts and Lea Michele look chic in all-black ensembles at the Kohl’s New Gifts at Every Turn holiday shopping event in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

26 of 87

Good Liars

Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Helen Mirren pose at the premiere of The Good Liar on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

27 of 87

How Very Meta

Jun Sato/WireImage

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses for a selfie with a fan in Tokyo on Wednesday, revealing that he has a phone case that is a photo of himself from the original Terminator

28 of 87

Shine Bright

Samantha Nandez/BFA.com

Amber Heard is a goddess in gold as she speaks at the Hetrick-Martin Institute for the 2019 Emery Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

29 of 87

Retro Mode

Splash News Online

Jennifer Hudson channels Aretha Franklin while filming the biopic Respect on New York City’s Upper West Side on Wednesday.

30 of 87

Angel Eyes

Paula Lobo/ABC

The newest Charlie’s Angels — a.k.a. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska — visit Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

31 of 87

Raise a Glass

Hanna Lassen/WireImage

Director Paul Feig shares a toast to his film Last Christmas during the Sydney premiere in Australia on Wednesday.

32 of 87

Good Genes

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kaia Gerber hangs with mom Cindy Crawford and grandmother Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf on Wednesday at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

33 of 87

People Person

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Vivica A. Fox stops by the New York City PeopleTV Studios on Wednesday to talk about her role on Empire on People Now.

34 of 87

Celeb Salute

FilmMagic

Jay Ellis and Wilmer Valderrama attend the U.S.VETS Salute Gala at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

35 of 87

You Have My 'Hart'

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Pink and her husband Carey Hart attend Billboard’s 2019 Live Music Summit and Awards Ceremony on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

36 of 87

Coming Soon

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kerry Washington makes a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs Wednesday from L.A., to discuss her upcoming Hulu miniseries, Little Fires Everywhere.

37 of 87

Red Carpet Glam

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Scarlett Johansson flashes a smile at the premiere of Netflix’s Marriage Story in L.A. on Tuesday. 

38 of 87

Getting Groovy

Gladys Vega/ Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda dances with Grupo Cimiento de Puerto Rico during Fiesta del Pueblo at Vega Alta Plaza on Tuesday in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

39 of 87

He's a Classic Man

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Nick Jonas looks suave in a silk suit at the premiere of Midway in Westwood, California, on Tuesday. 

40 of 87

Seeing Double

Bryan Bedder/Getty

Norman Reedus checks himself out while attending Fractured Worlds: The Art of DEATH STRANDING on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

41 of 87

Afternoon Errands

BACKGRID

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt leaves a meeting at L’Eclaireur Los Angeles on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

42 of 87

Family Affair

Action Press/MediaPunch

Sharon Stone brings her son Roan Joseph Bronstein to the Harper’s Bazaar Attitude 43 Awards on Tuesday at the Palace of Santona in Madrid, Spain.

43 of 87

La Vie en Rose

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Lily Collins is spotted on the set of Emily in Paris on Tuesday in France.

