Star Tracks - Friday, November 7, 2008
BLAST FROM THE PAST
Sporting a familiar curly 'do and '70s-inspired threads, Halle Berry is a retro woman on the run Wednesday on the set of Frankie and Alice in Vancouver, B.C. In the film, Berry plays a woman with multiple personalities.
HAIR APPARENT
SING-A-LONG
Leave it to Madonna to bring exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake together (sort of) in concert! Spears joined Madonna during her "Human Nature" performance Thursday night during a stop on the Material Girl's Sticky amp Sweet tour at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. Later, Timberlake hit the stage to belt out their duet "4 Minutes."
THREE'S COMPANY
That's quite a cozy corner! Jessica Szohr cuddles up to fellow Gossip Girl costars (and off-screen couple) Blake Lively and Penn Badgley during a party to celebrate the opening of Juicy Couture's New York flagship store Thursday night.
FASHION ROUNDUP
Look who turned the MTV Europe Music Awards into her very own costume party! Katy Perry, who hosted the show Thursday in Liverpool, England, shows off two of the many outrageous getups – a carousel-themed bubble dress and a wedding dress-tuxedo hybrid – she wore throughout the night.
SQUARE PEGGED
Lindsay Lohan has her evening all squared away at a party for designers Dsquared2, cohosted by W, at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on Thursday. The fashionista was joined at the event by pals Nicole Richie and Christina Aguilera.
'OPERA' STAR
Paris Hilton vamps it up with big hair and a python Voom by Joy Han minidress at a screening Thursday of her movie Repo! The Genetic Opera at the Planet Hollywood Resort amp Casino in Las Vegas. The hotel heiress stars in the campy movie musical about a corporation that repossesses organs from still-living recipients.
GOING GRAY
Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to make a sale! The actress sports a chic gray dress to host a private viewing of the Rumble in the Jumble event at the Truman Brewery in East London. The glamorous designer affair, with items from labels like Burberry, Chanel and Gucci, will benefit the children's charity Kids Company.
SEEING RED
A cheery Eva Longoria is on red alert in a flowing maxidress Thursday as she reportedly heads to a lunch date in West Hollywood.
HAT TRICK
All for one and one hat for all! Lipstick Jungle costars Brooke Shields, Lindsay Price and Kim Raver prove they have the same taste in hats Thursday after a shopping trip to New York City store M0851 during a break from filming their NBC show.
SHOP AROUND
Heidi Klum takes her shopping seriously while browsing through Ed Hardy designer Christian Audigier's boutique in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
PRETTY IN PINK
Cute and curly Lily Allen steps out in a festive fringe dress – and shocking pink lipstick to match! – for a night out in central London.
FAMILY TIME
Britney Spears tags along as dad Jamie, who recently became the permanent conservator of her affairs, heads to an appointment in Los Angeles on Thursday.
RAIN DATE
Managing to stay dry (and look cute at the same time) on a rainy day in New York, Katie Holmes and daughter Suri, 2, happily huddle together under the tot's little ladybug umbrella while out for a walk on Thursday.