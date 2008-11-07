Star Tracks - Friday, November 7, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

BLAST FROM THE PAST

Credit: DZilla/ Bauer-Gsiffin

Sporting a familiar curly 'do and '70s-inspired threads, Halle Berry is a retro woman on the run Wednesday on the set of Frankie and Alice in Vancouver, B.C. In the film, Berry plays a woman with multiple personalities.

HAIR APPARENT

Credit: James Devaney / Splash News Online

In New York to promote his movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Brad Pitt steps out for a formal dinner at Il Cantinori on Thursday showing off a new moustache. Also at the Italian restaurant that night: SNL producer Lorne Michaels and Anthony Edwards.

SING-A-LONG

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Leave it to Madonna to bring exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake together (sort of) in concert! Spears joined Madonna during her "Human Nature" performance Thursday night during a stop on the Material Girl's Sticky amp Sweet tour at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. Later, Timberlake hit the stage to belt out their duet "4 Minutes."

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

That's quite a cozy corner! Jessica Szohr cuddles up to fellow Gossip Girl costars (and off-screen couple) Blake Lively and Penn Badgley during a party to celebrate the opening of Juicy Couture's New York flagship store Thursday night.

FASHION ROUNDUP

Credit: Phil Noble/Reuters/Landov; Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Look who turned the MTV Europe Music Awards into her very own costume party! Katy Perry, who hosted the show Thursday in Liverpool, England, shows off two of the many outrageous getups – a carousel-themed bubble dress and a wedding dress-tuxedo hybrid – she wore throughout the night.

SQUARE PEGGED

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan has her evening all squared away at a party for designers Dsquared2, cohosted by W, at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont on Thursday. The fashionista was joined at the event by pals Nicole Richie and Christina Aguilera.

'OPERA' STAR

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

Paris Hilton vamps it up with big hair and a python Voom by Joy Han minidress at a screening Thursday of her movie Repo! The Genetic Opera at the Planet Hollywood Resort amp Casino in Las Vegas. The hotel heiress stars in the campy movie musical about a corporation that repossesses organs from still-living recipients.

GOING GRAY

Credit: Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to make a sale! The actress sports a chic gray dress to host a private viewing of the Rumble in the Jumble event at the Truman Brewery in East London. The glamorous designer affair, with items from labels like Burberry, Chanel and Gucci, will benefit the children's charity Kids Company.

SEEING RED

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/ Pacific Coast News

A cheery Eva Longoria is on red alert in a flowing maxidress Thursday as she reportedly heads to a lunch date in West Hollywood.

HAT TRICK

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

All for one and one hat for all! Lipstick Jungle costars Brooke Shields, Lindsay Price and Kim Raver prove they have the same taste in hats Thursday after a shopping trip to New York City store M0851 during a break from filming their NBC show.

SHOP AROUND

Credit: Most Wanted Pictures

Heidi Klum takes her shopping seriously while browsing through Ed Hardy designer Christian Audigier's boutique in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

PRETTY IN PINK

Credit: Shelley Stallard/EMPICS Entertainment/ABACA

Cute and curly Lily Allen steps out in a festive fringe dress – and shocking pink lipstick to match! – for a night out in central London.

FAMILY TIME

Credit: INF

Britney Spears tags along as dad Jamie, who recently became the permanent conservator of her affairs, heads to an appointment in Los Angeles on Thursday.

RAIN DATE

Credit: INF

Managing to stay dry (and look cute at the same time) on a rainy day in New York, Katie Holmes and daughter Suri, 2, happily huddle together under the tot's little ladybug umbrella while out for a walk on Thursday.

