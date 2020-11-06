Zac Efron Jets Off to Film a New Movie in Australia, Plus Hilary Duff, Shawn Mendes and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Fly Guy
Zac Efron leaves Byron Bay on Friday and heads to Adelaide, Australia, to film Gold.
New York Minute
Hilary Duff gives a wave while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Top Dog
Shawn Mendes walks his dog in the rain on Thursday in Miami.
Mystery Man
Ewan McGregor goes incognito in all black while on the set of Simply Halston in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Quiet on Set!
Dad-to-be Garrett Hedlund films Modern Love in Schenectady, New York on Thursday.
Mama Needs Her Coffee
New mom Hilaria Baldwin grabs two coffees in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
A Hand to Hold
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands as they go shopping in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Hats Off
Diane Kruger bundles up as she leaves a studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Got It Done
Patrick Schwarzenegger flashes a peace sign after getting a workout in at the gym on Thursday in L.A.
Morning Motivation
Chantel Jeffries shows off her fit figure in L.A. as she heads to her morning workout on Thursday.
Showtime Sparkle
Kylie Minogue performs during The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre on Thursday in London.
On the Move
Olivia Culpo has her hands full while on her way to a meeting for her Culpos x Inc for Macy's clothing line on Thursday in L.A.
Three's Company
Kelly Rutherford shares a smile after grabbing lunch at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills with her cute dogs on Thursday.
Beach Bod
Chris Hemsworth shows off his chiseled physique after hitting the beach in Byron Bay on Thursday.
Ray of Sunshine
Harry Styles steps out in a yellow shirt as he strolls to the set of Don’t Worry Darling in L.A. on Wednesday.
Layered Look
Bridget Moynahan bundles up in a black jacket, scarf and beanie as she films a scene for Blue Bloods in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Balancing Act
Katie Holmes carries a handful of bags while running errands on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
She’s the ‘Bomb’
Heidi Klum wears a green bomber jacket over a leopard-print workout set to go grocery shopping with her mom Erna in Berlin on Wednesday.
Color Pop
Nelly arrives at the Dancing with the Stars rehearsal studio in a pink sweatsuit and purple sneakers on Wednesday in L.A.
Man's Best Friend
Shawn Mendes rides around Miami on Wednesday with his dog Thunder by his side.
Caught in Character
Garrett Hedlund is seen filming Modern Love on Wednesday in Schenectady, New York.
Happy Hikers
Amber Heard takes her dog out for a hike on Tuesday.
Every Vote Counts
Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick take their eldest child, 18-year-old son James, to vote for the first time on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Buttoned Up
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. step out in chic coats on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Meals on Wheels
Offset hands out hot meals during an Election Day Pop-Up event on Tuesday in Atlanta.
Dapper Dude
Chris Pine is seen in a suit on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in L.A. on Tuesday.
Polling Party
Ava DuVernay poses with Black Lives Matter L.A. co-founder Melina Abdullah and Victoria Mahoney at an Election Day Marathon Party at the Polls, hosted by BLM L.A., at Staples Center on Tuesday.
Long May She Wave
Lady Gaga performs at a drive-in campaign rally for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh on Monday.
Quite the Coat
Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Dayan go all-out in outerwear while filming Simply Halston.
Philly Love
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up while making an appearance in support of the Biden/Harris campaign in Philadelphia.
Clear Vision
Emmy Rossum dons a face shield, a mask and a tee in support of her candidate while out shopping in Beverly Hills Monday.
Denim Days
The Weeknd sheds his incredible Nutty Professor Halloween costume in favor of something a little more low-key for dinner in West Hollywood Monday.
Camera Ready
Jon Hamm is seen in full character filming No Sudden Move in Detroit, Michigan on Monday.