Zac Efron Jets Off to Film a New Movie in Australia, Plus Hilary Duff, Shawn Mendes and More

By People Staff
Updated November 06, 2020 10:09 AM

Fly Guy

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Zac Efron leaves Byron Bay on Friday and heads to Adelaide, Australia, to film Gold. 

New York Minute

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff gives a wave while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Top Dog

Credit: BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes walks his dog in the rain on Thursday in Miami. 

Mystery Man

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ewan McGregor goes incognito in all black while on the set of Simply Halston in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Quiet on Set!

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Dad-to-be Garrett Hedlund films Modern Love in Schenectady, New York on Thursday. 

Mama Needs Her Coffee

Credit: SplashNews.com

New mom Hilaria Baldwin grabs two coffees in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

A Hand to Hold

Credit: BACKGRID

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. hold hands as they go shopping in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Hats Off

Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Diane Kruger bundles up as she leaves a studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Got It Done

Credit: MEGA

Patrick Schwarzenegger flashes a peace sign after getting a workout in at the gym on Thursday in L.A.

Morning Motivation

Credit: MEGA

Chantel Jeffries shows off her fit figure in L.A. as she heads to her morning workout on Thursday.

Showtime Sparkle

Credit: Matt Crossick/PAImages/InstarImages

Kylie Minogue performs during The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre on Thursday in London.

On the Move

Credit: Sophie Fritz/StarTraks

Olivia Culpo has her hands full while on her way to a meeting for her Culpos x Inc for Macy's clothing line on Thursday in L.A.

Three's Company

Credit: Backgrid

Kelly Rutherford shares a smile after grabbing lunch at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills with her cute dogs on Thursday.

Beach Bod

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth shows off his chiseled physique after hitting the beach in Byron Bay on Thursday. 

Ray of Sunshine

Credit: Snorlax/MEGA

Harry Styles steps out in a yellow shirt as he strolls to the set of Don’t Worry Darling in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Layered Look

Credit: Steve Sands/SplashNews.com

Bridget Moynahan bundles up in a black jacket, scarf and beanie as she films a scene for Blue Bloods in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Balancing Act

Credit: LRNYC/MEGA

Katie Holmes carries a handful of bags while running errands on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

She’s the ‘Bomb’

Credit: SplashNews.com

Heidi Klum wears a green bomber jacket over a leopard-print workout set to go grocery shopping with her mom Erna in Berlin on Wednesday. 

Color Pop 

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nelly arrives at the Dancing with the Stars rehearsal studio in a pink sweatsuit and purple sneakers on Wednesday in L.A. 

Man's Best Friend

Credit: Backgrid

Shawn Mendes rides around Miami on Wednesday with his dog Thunder by his side.

Caught in Character

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Garrett Hedlund is seen filming Modern Love on Wednesday in Schenectady, New York.

Happy Hikers

Credit: MEGA

Amber Heard takes her dog out for a hike on Tuesday.

Every Vote Counts

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick take their eldest child, 18-year-old son James, to vote for the first time on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Buttoned Up

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. step out in chic coats on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Meals on Wheels

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Offset hands out hot meals during an Election Day Pop-Up event on Tuesday in Atlanta.

Dapper Dude

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine is seen in a suit on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Polling Party

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Ava DuVernay poses with Black Lives Matter L.A. co-founder Melina Abdullah and Victoria Mahoney at an Election Day Marathon Party at the Polls, hosted by BLM L.A., at Staples Center on Tuesday.

Long May She Wave

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Lady Gaga performs at a drive-in campaign rally for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Quite the Coat

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Dayan go all-out in outerwear while filming Simply Halston.

Philly Love

Credit: Mark Makela/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up while making an appearance in support of the Biden/Harris campaign in Philadelphia.

Clear Vision

Credit: BACKGRID

Emmy Rossum dons a face shield, a mask and a tee in support of her candidate while out shopping in Beverly Hills Monday.

Denim Days

Credit: BACKGRID

The Weeknd sheds his incredible Nutty Professor Halloween costume in favor of something a little more low-key for dinner in West Hollywood Monday.

Camera Ready

Credit: Backgrid

Jon Hamm is seen in full character filming No Sudden Move in Detroit, Michigan on Monday.

Flower Power