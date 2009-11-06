Star Tracks: Friday, November 6, 2009

People Staff
November 06, 2009 05:00 PM
<p><a href="/tag/pamela-anderson/">Pamela Anderson</a> steps out to launch her new perfumes, Malibu Pink and Blue, at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday night. Proceeds from the fragrances&#8217; sales will be donated to the actress&#8217; favorite charity, PETA.</p> <p>Tell us: <a href="http://stylenews.peoplestylewatch.com/2009/11/06/pamela-anderson-launches-budget-friendly-signature-fragrance/">Will you spritz on Pam&#8217;s new scents?</a></p>
SCENT OF A WOMAN

Pamela Anderson steps out to launch her new perfumes, Malibu Pink and Blue, at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday night. Proceeds from the fragrances’ sales will be donated to the actress’ favorite charity, PETA.

Tell us: Will you spritz on Pam’s new scents?

Jeff Daly/WENN
<p>Mom-to-be <a href="/tag/gisele-bundchen/">Gisele Bündchen</a> shows off her growing belly while out in Boston on Thursday. The supermodel and husband <a href="/tag/tom-brady/">Tom Brady</a> <a href="/people/article/0,,20308131,00.html">are due</a> with their first child next month.</p>
BUMPED UP

Mom-to-be Gisele Bündchen shows off her growing belly while out in Boston on Thursday. The supermodel and husband Tom Brady are due with their first child next month.

Fame Pictures
<p><a href="/tag/eva-longoria/">Eva Longoria Parker</a> (in Zuhair Murad) enjoys her shining moment as she arrives to the 10th annual Latin Grammy Awards Thursday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.</p>
ALL THAT GLITTERS

Eva Longoria Parker (in Zuhair Murad) enjoys her shining moment as she arrives to the 10th annual Latin Grammy Awards Thursday night at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Rex USA
<p>The <em>Circus</em> tour is in town! While Australian authorities consider targeting <a href="/tag/britney-spears/">Britney Spears</a> for <a href="/people/article/0,,20318110,00.html">lip-synching during her concert</a> performances, the upbeat pop star takes her teacup to go Friday, hours before taking the stage for the first of two performances at Perth&#8217;s Burswood Dome.</p>
TEACUP & A SMILE

The Circus tour is in town! While Australian authorities consider targeting Britney Spears for lip-synching during her concert performances, the upbeat pop star takes her teacup to go Friday, hours before taking the stage for the first of two performances at Perth’s Burswood Dome.

INF
<p>Former <em>Sunshine Cleaning</em> costars <a href="/tag/emily-blunt/">Emily Blunt</a> and <a href="/tag/amy-adams/">Amy Adams</a> share a happy moment Thursday during the BAFTA/LA 2009 Britannia Awards, where Blunt was honored as British artist of the year.</p>
LOVELY LADIES

Former Sunshine Cleaning costars Emily Blunt and Amy Adams share a happy moment Thursday during the BAFTA/LA 2009 Britannia Awards, where Blunt was honored as British artist of the year.

Alex J. Berliner/Berliner Studio/BEImages
<p>Talk about a star-studded dinner! Pals <a href="/tag/madonna/">Madonna</a> and <a href="/tag/naomi-watts/">Naomi Watts</a> brace themselves against the brisk cool air after dining at New York&#8217;s Waverly Inn Thursday night.</p>
SUPPER CLUB

Talk about a star-studded dinner! Pals Madonna and Naomi Watts brace themselves against the brisk cool air after dining at New York’s Waverly Inn Thursday night.

Ryan Turgeon/Splash News Online
<p>What&#8217;s in the bag? Melissa Joan Hart shows off some swank swag on Thursday night at Lucky Shops in N.Y.C. The event, sponsored by <em>Lucky</em> magazine, gives fashionistas the chance to shop their favorite designers at up to 75 percent off.</p>
SHOP GIRL

What’s in the bag? Melissa Joan Hart shows off some swank swag on Thursday night at Lucky Shops in N.Y.C. The event, sponsored by Lucky magazine, gives fashionistas the chance to shop their favorite designers at up to 75 percent off.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
<p><a href="/tag/lindsay-lohan/">Lindsay Lohan</a> plays coy with a quick look back during a visit to Voyeur nightclub in West Hollywood on Thursday. Lohan recently <a href="/people/article/0,,20317833,00.html">lashed out at her father</a> after he publicly released sobbing voicemails from the actress.</p>
FRINGE FEST

Lindsay Lohan plays coy with a quick look back during a visit to Voyeur nightclub in West Hollywood on Thursday. Lohan recently lashed out at her father after he publicly released sobbing voicemails from the actress.

Splash News Online
<p>Talk about red hot! <a href="/tag/beyonce-knowles/">Beyoncé</a> performs her hit &#8220;Sweet Dreams&#8221; at the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday – but it was her hit &#8220;Hero&#8221; that nabbed the award for Best Song.</p>
CRIMSON TIDE

Talk about red hot! Beyoncé performs her hit “Sweet Dreams” at the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday – but it was her hit “Hero” that nabbed the award for Best Song.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty
<p><a href="/tag/shia-labeouf/">Shia LaBeouf</a> and bundled-up <a href="/people/article/0,,20302428,00.html">leading lady</a> Carey Mulligan get to work Thursday on New York City set of the <em>Wall Street</em> sequel, <em>Money Never Sleeps</em>.</p>
HE'S SO 'MONEY'

Shia LaBeouf and bundled-up leading lady Carey Mulligan get to work Thursday on New York City set of the Wall Street sequel, Money Never Sleeps.

PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online
<p>After <a href="/people/katie_holmes/photos/0,,20005730_20698002,00.html#20698002">spending Halloween weekend</a> with her family in Boston, <a href="/tag/katie-holmes/">Katie Holmes</a> is back at work – and getting a major caffeine fix – on the set of her new movie, <em>The Romantics</em>, in Long Island, N.Y., on Thursday.</p>
COFFEE CLUTCH

After spending Halloween weekend with her family in Boston, Katie Holmes is back at work – and getting a major caffeine fix – on the set of her new movie, The Romantics, in Long Island, N.Y., on Thursday.

Tom Meinelt/Splash News Online
<p>The guys of Green Day – (from left) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt – shake things up on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards Thursday at the O2 World in Berlin. The band, who opened the show, won Best Rock Band, beating out U2, Kings of Leon, Linkin Park and Foo Fighters.</p>
OPENING ACT

The guys of Green Day – (from left) Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt – shake things up on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards Thursday at the O2 World in Berlin. The band, who opened the show, won Best Rock Band, beating out U2, Kings of Leon, Linkin Park and Foo Fighters.

PMR/PictureGroup
<p>Her purse matches her leash! <a href="/tag/sienna-miller/">Sienna Miller</a> takes a break from the Broadway stage to walk her pooch Bess in downtown New York on Thursday. The actress, who&#8217;s starring in <em>After Miss Julie</em>, had a <a href="/people/article/0,,20317647,00.html">special guest</a> in the audience recently: Balthazar Getty.</p>
PUP PATROL

Her purse matches her leash! Sienna Miller takes a break from the Broadway stage to walk her pooch Bess in downtown New York on Thursday. The actress, who’s starring in After Miss Julie, had a special guest in the audience recently: Balthazar Getty.

Dara Kushner/INF
<p>Sing us a song, piano man! <a href="/tag/ashley-olsen/">Ashley</a> and <a href="/tag/mary-kate-olsen/">Mary-Kate Olsen</a> gather around a piano to help designer Isaac Mizrahi celebrate the launch of his new QVC show, <em>Isaac Mizrahi Live!</em>, in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
TICKLE THE IVORIES

Sing us a song, piano man! Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen gather around a piano to help designer Isaac Mizrahi celebrate the launch of his new QVC show, Isaac Mizrahi Live!, in New York City on Wednesday.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage
<p><a href="/tag/tyra-banks/">Tyra Banks</a> puts a posh spin on her casual getup – check out that Gucci fanny pack! – while running errands in downtown Manhattan on Thursday. The talk show host recently opened up about <a href="/people/article/0,,20316980,00.html">getting fit</a>, urging naysayers to &#8220;kiss my fit – and still fat – ass.&#8221;</p>
FANNY GIRL

Tyra Banks puts a posh spin on her casual getup – check out that Gucci fanny pack! – while running errands in downtown Manhattan on Thursday. The talk show host recently opened up about getting fit, urging naysayers to “kiss my fit – and still fat – ass.”

Bauer-Griffin
