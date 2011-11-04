Star Tracks: Friday, November 4, 2011

Klum and daughter Lou enjoy a sweet day out in Brentwood, Calif. Plus: Leo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SWEET CHEEKS

Credit: Fletcher Jones/Broadimage

Halloween may have come and gone, but Heidi Klum and her pumpkin-toting tot Lou, 2, savor every last bit of the holiday sweets Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.

SHARP ATTACK

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

A dapper Leonardo DiCaprio suits up to celebrate the world premiere of his latest film, J. Edgar, during Audi AFI Fest's opening-night ceremony Thursday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

HOLDING PATTERN

Credit: Sidney Araujo/StarTraks

Talk about a superstar babysitter! Eva Longoria snuggles up to pal Victoria Beckham's 3-month-old cutie Harper while watching David Beckham and the L.A. Galaxy beat the N.Y. Red Bulls 2-1 in Carson, Calif., on Thursday.

BLACK & BLUE

Credit: X17online

Reese Witherspoon makes an upbeat exit after a dinner date in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night.

READY, SET, GO!

Credit: INF

It girl Jennifer Lawrence gets geared up while shooting The Silver Linings Playbook in Darby, Pa., on Thursday.

LOVE SHOT

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Alicia Keys sparkles while snuggling hubby Swizz Beatz at the philanthropic singer's Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

SHAPING UP

Credit: Luis Jr. Guerra/Ramey

The Dark Knight Rises star Christian Bale takes a break from filming the superhero flick Thursday to squeeze in a quick workout in N.Y.C.

BELLY GOOD

Credit: Splash News Online

The always glam Jennifer Lopez adds a fun and flirty crop top to her casual look while working on a project in Argentina on Thursday.

GROUND-'BREAKING'

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI

The holy trilogy of Breaking DawnRobert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner – hand it to themselves Thursday during their hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

RUN THIS TOWN

Credit: Dara Kushner/INF

An expectant Beyoncé – who is due in February – shows off her gleaming smile while running errands in New York.

BOND-ING TIME

Credit: Anthony Harvey/PictureGroup

Bond's latest addition Javier Bardem beams alongside costar Daniel Craig at a photo call for the long-delayed 23rd James Bond film, Skyfall, in London on Thursday.

BACK LOT

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Emma Stone slinks into character Wednesday – sans leading man Ryan Gosling – while filming Gangster Squad in L.A.

TOT'S ALL!

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Johnny Depp spends some time with a young fan at the London premiere of The Rum Diary on Thursday.

'DO IT UP

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Sarah Jessica Parker continues letting her headgear do the talking with an amplified updo Thursday at the Ladies Day Spring Racing Carnival in Sydney, Australia.

CUTE CARGO

Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson and her little travel companion, son David Jr., 2, touch down at Tokyo's Narita International Airport on Thursday.

By People Staff