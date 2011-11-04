Star Tracks: Friday, November 4, 2011
SWEET CHEEKS
Halloween may have come and gone, but Heidi Klum and her pumpkin-toting tot Lou, 2, savor every last bit of the holiday sweets Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.
SHARP ATTACK
A dapper Leonardo DiCaprio suits up to celebrate the world premiere of his latest film, J. Edgar, during Audi AFI Fest's opening-night ceremony Thursday at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
HOLDING PATTERN
Talk about a superstar babysitter! Eva Longoria snuggles up to pal Victoria Beckham's 3-month-old cutie Harper while watching David Beckham and the L.A. Galaxy beat the N.Y. Red Bulls 2-1 in Carson, Calif., on Thursday.
BLACK & BLUE
Reese Witherspoon makes an upbeat exit after a dinner date in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday night.
READY, SET, GO!
It girl Jennifer Lawrence gets geared up while shooting The Silver Linings Playbook in Darby, Pa., on Thursday.
LOVE SHOT
Alicia Keys sparkles while snuggling hubby Swizz Beatz at the philanthropic singer's Keep a Child Alive Black Ball in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
SHAPING UP
The Dark Knight Rises star Christian Bale takes a break from filming the superhero flick Thursday to squeeze in a quick workout in N.Y.C.
BELLY GOOD
The always glam Jennifer Lopez adds a fun and flirty crop top to her casual look while working on a project in Argentina on Thursday.
GROUND-'BREAKING'
The holy trilogy of Breaking Dawn – Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner – hand it to themselves Thursday during their hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
RUN THIS TOWN
An expectant Beyoncé – who is due in February – shows off her gleaming smile while running errands in New York.
BOND-ING TIME
Bond's latest addition Javier Bardem beams alongside costar Daniel Craig at a photo call for the long-delayed 23rd James Bond film, Skyfall, in London on Thursday.
BACK LOT
Emma Stone slinks into character Wednesday – sans leading man Ryan Gosling – while filming Gangster Squad in L.A.
TOT'S ALL!
Johnny Depp spends some time with a young fan at the London premiere of The Rum Diary on Thursday.
'DO IT UP
Sarah Jessica Parker continues letting her headgear do the talking with an amplified updo Thursday at the Ladies Day Spring Racing Carnival in Sydney, Australia.
CUTE CARGO
Jennifer Hudson and her little travel companion, son David Jr., 2, touch down at Tokyo's Narita International Airport on Thursday.