Star Tracks - Friday, November 3, 2006
WHAT A RECEPTION!
Christina Aguilera comes across loud and clear – thanks to some killer leopard-print heels – at Motorola's 8th anniversary party at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday. The Back to Basics singer didn't just kick it up at the bash – she later took center stage as the evening's performance.
HAND IN HAND
While Brad Pitt's busy building communities, Angelina Jolie keeps son Maddox, 5, company during a Friday outing in Pune, India, where the actress has been on location filming the Daniel Pearl biopic A Mighty Heart.
GOOD VIBRATIONS
Colombian sensation Shakira swivels her way to victory Thursday night at the Latin Grammy Awards held at New York's Madison Square Garden. The singer, who kicked off the show with a performance of her song "La Tortura," picked up four trophies, including album of the year.
WOMEN WARRIORS
Penélope Cruz (decked in Chopard jewels) and Salma Hayek buddy up Wednesday for the American Film Institute's tribute to the Spanish siren at the Los Angeles premiere of her comedy, Volver. Cruz isn't the only one riding high on accolades: her pal Hayek is the producer behind Ugly Betty,the fall's new hit TV show.
STILL 'FRIENDS'
David Spade and Heather Locklear reunite Thursday in Los Angeles, where the duo dined at Mr. Chow before heading to the Motorola party. Though they've never publicly spoken about their relationship, the longtime pals decided to take a break in September.
BESTOWING HONORS
Halle Berry pays her respects to veteran actor Sidney Poitier at the 2006 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards on Thursday, where the Hollywood legend was honored with a trophy for his lifetime contributions to film.
ROYAL FLUSH
Christie Brinkley (in Jenny Packman) makes a regal entrance at the Princess Grace Awards at New York's Cipriani on Thursday. The model attended the gala, which recognizes and supports young, aspiring artists, to watch daughter Alexa Ray Joel (not pictured) perform. "I'm just a beaming, proud mom tonight," the Cover Girl told PEOPLE.
HERE COME THE BRIDES
The hijinks continue on the Los Angeles set of I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry! Costars Adam Sandler and Kevin James make known their marital aspirations – they aim high! – while filming their comedy about two firefighters pretending to be gay.
COMMON GROUND
New dads Ben Affleck and Jack Black hook up Thursday for a reception at London's Covent Garden hotel. Affleck is in town promoting Hollywoodland, while Black is stumping for his comedy, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.
CENTER STAGE
While temperatures dropped outside, Justin Timberlake warms up his audience with a smile as the emcee of the MTV Europe Music Awards in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Thursday. The singer, who opened the show with a medley of his latest hits, went on to win the award for best pop act. "It's nice to pick up the most prestigious award tonight," Timberlake said, adding, "I'm convinced that you guys gave me this because you talked me into hosting the show."
FURRY FRIENDS
Snoop Dogg, who was recently charged with a felony for weapon's possession, checks out Mr. Ice Cream Social, Pharrell Williams, as the two performers give each other a chilled out greeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards Thursday.
THREE'S COMPANY
Zoe Saldana gets between couple Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl at New York's G Spa on Wednesday. But it was all in good fun: The Six Degrees actress was the evening's hostess at a private bash for Hennessy, which also brought out tennis ace Andy Roddick and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
MOVIE BUFF
Jessica Simpson gets a kick out of appearing at a Blockbuster event in Hollywood on Thursday.
UNDERCOVER AGENT
A day after her Bobby premiere, Lindsay Lohan tries to go incognito during a Thursday shopping spree at lingerie store Agent Provocateur in Hollywood.
UPWARD DOG
Hilary Swank gives pooch Karoo a boost as she leaves her New York City apartment on Wednesday. The actress has been in town shooting her latest movie, P.S., I Love You.
HOW TO GET AHEAD
Is David Letterman auditioning a replacement? The talk show host gives son Harry, who turns three Friday, a view of his future kingdom in front of New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater on Wednesday.