Star Tracks - Friday, November 3, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

WHAT A RECEPTION!

Credit: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Christina Aguilera comes across loud and clear – thanks to some killer leopard-print heels – at Motorola's 8th anniversary party at the Hollywood Palladium on Thursday. The Back to Basics singer didn't just kick it up at the bash – she later took center stage as the evening's performance.

HAND IN HAND

Credit: Raymond Field/Dean Chapple/ Splash News and Pictures

While Brad Pitt's busy building communities, Angelina Jolie keeps son Maddox, 5, company during a Friday outing in Pune, India, where the actress has been on location filming the Daniel Pearl biopic A Mighty Heart.

GOOD VIBRATIONS

Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty/Newscom

Colombian sensation Shakira swivels her way to victory Thursday night at the Latin Grammy Awards held at New York's Madison Square Garden. The singer, who kicked off the show with a performance of her song "La Tortura," picked up four trophies, including album of the year.

WOMEN WARRIORS

Credit: Paul Fenton/ZUMA

Penélope Cruz (decked in Chopard jewels) and Salma Hayek buddy up Wednesday for the American Film Institute's tribute to the Spanish siren at the Los Angeles premiere of her comedy, Volver. Cruz isn't the only one riding high on accolades: her pal Hayek is the producer behind Ugly Betty,the fall's new hit TV show.

STILL 'FRIENDS'

Credit: E.L. Woody/ Splash News and PIctures

David Spade and Heather Locklear reunite Thursday in Los Angeles, where the duo dined at Mr. Chow before heading to the Motorola party. Though they've never publicly spoken about their relationship, the longtime pals decided to take a break in September.

BESTOWING HONORS

Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI

Halle Berry pays her respects to veteran actor Sidney Poitier at the 2006 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards on Thursday, where the Hollywood legend was honored with a trophy for his lifetime contributions to film.

ROYAL FLUSH

Credit: GERALDINA AMAYA/FRANK ROSS Media; INSET: Rex

Christie Brinkley (in Jenny Packman) makes a regal entrance at the Princess Grace Awards at New York's Cipriani on Thursday. The model attended the gala, which recognizes and supports young, aspiring artists, to watch daughter Alexa Ray Joel (not pictured) perform. "I'm just a beaming, proud mom tonight," the Cover Girl told PEOPLE.

HERE COME THE BRIDES

Credit: Fame Pictures

The hijinks continue on the Los Angeles set of I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry! Costars Adam Sandler and Kevin James make known their marital aspirations – they aim high! – while filming their comedy about two firefighters pretending to be gay.

COMMON GROUND

Credit: Davidson/INF

New dads Ben Affleck and Jack Black hook up Thursday for a reception at London's Covent Garden hotel. Affleck is in town promoting Hollywoodland, while Black is stumping for his comedy, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

CENTER STAGE

Credit: George Chin/WireImage

While temperatures dropped outside, Justin Timberlake warms up his audience with a smile as the emcee of the MTV Europe Music Awards in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Thursday. The singer, who opened the show with a medley of his latest hits, went on to win the award for best pop act. "It's nice to pick up the most prestigious award tonight," Timberlake said, adding, "I'm convinced that you guys gave me this because you talked me into hosting the show."

FURRY FRIENDS

Credit: Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures/GAMMA

Snoop Dogg, who was recently charged with a felony for weapon's possession, checks out Mr. Ice Cream Social, Pharrell Williams, as the two performers give each other a chilled out greeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards Thursday.

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Zoe Saldana gets between couple Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl at New York's G Spa on Wednesday. But it was all in good fun: The Six Degrees actress was the evening's hostess at a private bash for Hennessy, which also brought out tennis ace Andy Roddick and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

MOVIE BUFF

Credit: AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Jessica Simpson gets a kick out of appearing at a Blockbuster event in Hollywood on Thursday.

UNDERCOVER AGENT

Credit: X17

A day after her Bobby premiere, Lindsay Lohan tries to go incognito during a Thursday shopping spree at lingerie store Agent Provocateur in Hollywood.

UPWARD DOG

Credit: INF

Hilary Swank gives pooch Karoo a boost as she leaves her New York City apartment on Wednesday. The actress has been in town shooting her latest movie, P.S., I Love You.

HOW TO GET AHEAD

Credit: Anthony Dixon WENN

Is David Letterman auditioning a replacement? The talk show host gives son Harry, who turns three Friday, a view of his future kingdom in front of New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater on Wednesday.

By People Staff