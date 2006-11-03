Star Tracks - Friday, November 3, 2006

While temperatures dropped outside, Justin Timberlake warms up his audience with a smile as the emcee of the MTV Europe Music Awards in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Thursday. The singer, who opened the show with a medley of his latest hits, went on to win the award for best pop act. "It's nice to pick up the most prestigious award tonight," Timberlake said, adding, "I'm convinced that you guys gave me this because you talked me into hosting the show."