Rihanna Shows Her Love of Soccer in Italy, Plus Zendaya, Céline Dion, Jimmy Fallon & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 29, 2019 03:01 PM

No. 1 Fan

Giorgio Perottino/Getty Images

Rihanna attended the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Breaking Character

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Tracy Morgan and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon hilariously took part in the “Cue Card Cold Read” segment in costume.

White Hot

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Zendaya looked gorgeous at the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Cerulean Céline

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Céline Dion performed her new song “Imperfections” during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Most Musical

Zuma/SplashNews.com

Debbie Gibson was all smiles on a float during the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Pattern Maker

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC

A colorful Hilary Duff steps out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Star Power

Natasha Moustache/Getty Images

Kim Petras performs her hits during her Clarity Tour at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago on Wednesday. 

Going for 'Gold'

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum arrives to the New York City set of Strahan, Sara and Keke on Wednesday.

Photo Finish

Mega

Hailey Baldwin hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday for a pre-Thanksgiving photo shoot.

In the Bag

Marksman/Mega

Casey Affleck makes a grocery run at Gelson’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Spin Cycle

Best Image/Backgrid

Jerry Seinfeld takes a bike ride through New York City’s Times Square on Wednesday.

Sign of the Times

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

John Boyega signs autographs for fans outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

City Slicker

Peter Parker/Splash

Bella Hadid blends in with the crowd in New York City on Wednesday.

Lucky Number

Giorgio Perottino/Getty

Rihanna poses with her personalized Juventus’ T-shirt during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Tuesday.

Second Skin

Media-Mode/Splash

Robert and Terri Irwin walk the red carpet with a special guest at the 2019 ARIA Awards in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday.

Color Blocking

Don Arnold/WireImage

Also at the ARIA Awards on Wednesday, Khalid.

Sparkle Motion

Jose Perez/Splash

Kelly Rowland shines outside the Today studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Holiday Help

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Big Sean poses with volunteers at the 2019 Annual Allstar Giveback: Thanksgiving Edition event at River Rouge High School in Michigan on Tuesday.

Mic Check

Cindy Ord/Getty

Oscar Isaac stops by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Tuesday.

Stage Set

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Rod Stewart performs at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday.

Run Along

Splash

Nick Offerman takes a jog through his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

So Gifted

Michael Simon

La La Anthony shops local for her holiday gifts and has them shipped using the Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Live from L.A.

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Laura Dern arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Shirt the Issue

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell arrives at her Fashion for Relief pop-up event at Westfield London on Tuesday night.

Musical Mashup

Jason Kempin/Getty

Gavin Degraw and Chris Young attend a taping of CMT Crossroads: Gavin Degraw & Chris Young at The Factory at Franklin in Tennessee on Tuesday.

Fight On

Mega

Halle Berry is snapped on Tuesday on the New Jersey set of her upcoming directorial debut MMA movie, Bruised. The star had to step back from production for a few days after suffering an injury on set last week.

Spirit of the Season

Hewitt/Mclees/Splash

Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi leave the St. James Church Christmas Carol Fayre in London on Tuesday.

Party Perfect

Don Arnold/WireImage

Carly Rae Jepsen attends the re-opening of Louis Vuitton’s Sydney flagship store in Australia on Wednesday.

Turkey Trot

Leon Prevost

Megan Thee Stallion spends some time at the Houston Food Bank Portwall Pantry on Tuesday, where she contributed $15,400 worth of turkeys to 1050 households in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Proud Billy

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Billy Crystal and his wife Janice Crystal (left) pose backstage at Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical with show’s star, Adrienne Warren. The trio were also joined by actress and director Trudie Styler.

Victory Lap

Raymond Hall/GC

Hannah Brown leaves the New York City studios of Good Morning America on Tuesday after stopping by the show to talk about her Dancing with the Stars win.

Orange You Glad?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Abigail Spencer makes time for a chat at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Stepping Out for a Good Cause

Craig T. Mathew

Eva Longoria was honored at the 30th Anniversary Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies Talk of the Town Gala benefitting the John Wayne Cancer Institute at The Beverly Hilton.

Period Piece

Christopher Peterson/Splash

Tessa Thompson steps out in full costume on the Brooklyn set of Passing on Tuesday.

Girl with Curl

TK/ABImages

Jennifer Lopez toasts her film Hustlers in L.A. on Monday during a celebration at AllBright, a venue for women created by women.

Holding Court

Bruce Glikas/Wireimage

Succession star Arian Moayed — co-founder and board chair of civic-minded theater company Waterwell — hangs with actor Jesse Eisenberg after a production of Waterwell’s latest show, The Courtroom, in N.Y.C.

Power to the People

WWE

WWE Superstars Ali, Kalisto, Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews and Carmella get moving at Newton Bateman Elementary School in Chicago during a UNICEF Kid Power event. 

Check, Mate

Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon makes a pre-Thanksgiving errand run on Monday in L.A.

Set Dressing

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Zane Holtz and Lucy Hale take five on the set of Katy Keene in New York City on Monday.

Meet Cute

John Lamparski/Getty

Kelly Rowland’s son Titan joins her on Monday as she rehearses for her performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in N.Y.C. 

Family Affair

Legan P Mace/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Antonio Banderas and daughter Stella del Carmen Banderas arrive at the Vanity Fair Person of the Year Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Monday.

Jolly Jolly

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Idina Menzel performs on Monday night at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday window unveiling in N.Y.C.

Best Feet Forward

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne stay in step on Monday in Los Angeles.

