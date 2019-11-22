Ciara Gets Ready for Sunday's American Music Awards, Plus Chris Hemsworth, Kacey Musgraves & More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 22, 2019 06:00 AM

All That Glitters

Host Ciara attends the 2019 American Music Awards press day and red carpet roll-out ahead of Sunday’s show at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Thursday.

Touching Down

Chris Hemsworth greets photographers while arriving to Narita International Airport in Japan on Thursday.

Fashion Plate

Kacey Musgraves continues her very stylish press tour in N.Y.C. on Thursday in a stunning green coat and floral dress.

Got Spirit?

Natasha Lyonne and Zazie Beetz announce the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations at The Line Hotel in L.A. on Thursday.

Going Glam

Naomi Watts arrives for the 71st Bambi Awards at Festspielhaus Baden-Baden in Germany on Thursday.

Mission Impossible

Harry Styles flies high (and sings at the same time!) while filming a Christmas special edition of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Pumped Up

Her Smell star Elisabeth Moss chats onstage at a screening of the new Alex Ross Perry film on Wednesday at The Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C. 

'Monkeying' Around

Jumanji: The Next Level costars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black raise a glass alongside a stuffed baboon at the film’s photo call on Wednesday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ready to Fly

Lenny Kravitz looks effortlessly cool as he flashes a peace sign while out on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Grecian Goddess

Zendaya looks straight out of a Greek myth while celebrating GARAGE Magazine’s Issue 17 on Tuesday at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. 

'Brief' Encounter

Katy Keene costars Zane Holtz, Jonny Beauchamp, Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray and Julia Chan strike a pose to show off an ad featuring Holtz on the side of a bus on Wednesday in New York City.

Ed’s Night at the Theatre

& Juliet songwriter Max Martin and leading lady Miriam-Teak Lee pose alongside Ed Sheeran at the musical’s press night performance at Shaftesbury Theatre on Wednesday in London. 

'Stepping' Out

Melanie Griffith looks chic in an all-black ensemble at the Violet Grey x Victoria Beckham Beauty L.A. Dinner, hosted by Lynda Resnick and Cassandra Grey, on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Cause for Celebration

Richard Jewell director Clint Eastwood embraces star Kathy Bates at the film’s premiere during AFI Fest 2019, presented by Audi, at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood. 

Building Bridges

Chadwick Boseman stops by Build Series to chat about his movie 21 Bridges on Wednesday at Build Studios in N.Y.C. 

It's Dolly's World

Dolly Parton waves to the audience during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in New York City.

You Oughta Know

Lauren Patten, Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Celia Rose Gooding pose backstage at the new Alanis Morissette musical, Jagged Little Pill, in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

In Her Calvins

Hailey Bieber poses in Berlin, Germany, at the Calvin Klein “A Night of Music, Discovery and Celebration” event on Wednesday.

Sing It, Girl!

Camila Cabello belts out a tune in Hollywood on Wednesday while onstage during A Celebration for Artists, hosted by Spotify.

Dinner with a Cause

Mary-Kate Olsen poses with designer Brooke Garber Neidich at the Child Mind Institute 2019: Child Advocacy Award Dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Like My Ride?

Nyle DiMarco poses with a vintage car at the TAFT: SoHo store opening in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Big and Small

World’s Strongest Man, Thor Bjornsson — a.k.a. Game of Thrones’ The Mountain — steps off the New York City subway on Wednesday carrying his tiny puppy pal in Klarna’s “Who’s a Good Shopper” doggy bag.

Fight for the Right

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham addresses a meeting during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, at United Nations headquarters in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Talented Twosome

Bebe Rexha and Alicia Keys pose before announcing the 62nd Grammy Awards Nominations at CBS Broadcast Center in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Build Me Up

Taylor Kitsch leaves Build Series in New York City on Tuesday.

Now Serving

Katharine McPhee greets the press ahead of her return to Broadway’s Waitress at Sardi’s restaurant in New York City on Tuesday.

Angels Abroad

Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott attend the Charlie’s Angels U.K. premiere in London on Tuesday.

Kiss & Tell

Elsa Pataky presents the ‘KissMas Time’ collection by Women’Secret at Santa Barbara Palace in Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday. 

Winter White

Kacey Musgraves sparkles at a screening of her holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, at Metrograph on Tuesday in New York City.

Center Stage

Venus Williams dances with the Laker Girls during halftime at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder basketball game on Tuesday at the Staples Center in L.A.

Smooth Moves

Sexiest Man Alive John Legend wows the crowd at Union Station on Tuesday in L.A. as part of SiriusXM’s Dial-Up the Moment campaign.

Down-Under Denim

Matthew McConaughey speaks at the With Thanks launch event on the Sydney Royal Botanic Gardens’ Bennelong Lawn on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.  

Cutie Costars

Sienna Miller and Chadwick Boseman are all smiles at the world premiere of 21 Bridges on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Flying Solo

David Harbour hits the carpet at the A Bright Room Called Day opening night celebration on Tuesday at The Public Theater in N.Y.C.

Changing the Game

Scarlett Curtis and Meg Ryan pose together at the annual Make Equality Reality Gala hosted by Equality Now on Tuesday at Capitale in N.Y.C.

'Hamm'ing It Up

Jon Hamm steps out in a denim jacket on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Festive Fun

Hilarie Burton shows off her gingerbread house during her visit to People Now on Tuesday at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C.

Celebs on Campus

Christian Bale attends The Promise Armenian Institute event at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Tuesday in L.A.

Coming Attractions

Brie Larson makes a guest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday in Burbank, California, to discuss Avengers: Endgame and her upcoming film Just Mercy

Dance Break

Guest star David Byrne teaches host Jimmy Fallon a dance from his Broadway musical American Utopia on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in New York City.

Maternity Muse

Iskra Lawrence sports a beachy cutout dress at the Lala Lexa Luncheon celebrating Women’s Entrepreneurship Day at a private residence in Malibu, California, on Tuesday.

Lively Screening

Linda Cardellini smiles onstage during a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations and Screening of her Netflix series Dead to Me on Tuesday in L.A. 

A-list Athletes

Brody Roybal, Oksana Masters and Rico Roman arrive at the 2019 Team USA Awards at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday in Universal City, California.