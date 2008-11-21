Star Tracks - Friday, November 21, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 15

ENCINO WOMAN

Credit: Flynet

Starbucks, here she comes! Britney Spears – who's gearing up for a comeback with her new album Circus – stops by her go-to beverage center in Encino, Calif., for an icy treat.

2 of 15

BABY CARRIER

Credit: Marcos Vasquez/RAMEY

Gwen Stefani keeps her newest bundle of joy Zuma Nesta – who celebrates his three-month birthday on Nov. 21 – close to her heart Thursday as the mother-son pair head to an appointment in Beverly Hills.

3 of 15

'FOUR' THE SEASON

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni /Landov

Reese Witherspoon (in Nina Ricci) celebrates the season and the premiere of her holiday comedy Four Christmases, which also stars Vince Vaughn, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. The film opens Nov. 26.

4 of 15

POP DUTY

Credit: Flynet

New dad Pete Wentz picks up some reading material at a Borders in Van Nuys, Calif., on Thursday – the same day wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz went into the hospital. Later that evening, the couple welcomed son Bronx Mowgli.

5 of 15

THE SINGLES SCENE

Credit: Splash News Online

Paris Hilton, who recently split from boyfriend Benji Madden, keeps up her social commitments Thursday, dining out at Beverly Hills eatery Mr. Chow.

6 of 15

DISNEY ATTRACTION

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFX

No need to go to the theme park for this attraction! Teen heartthrob Zac Efron, who made the cut as one of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive, is spotted taking work home as he leaves Burbank's Walt Disney Studios.

Check out more of this year's Sexiest Men Alive!

7 of 15

PRIMP MY RIDE

Credit: MAVRIX

Heidi Klum keeps her supermodel cool navigating a hairy situation – filming a Bentley commercial with an Afghan hound – in Beverly Hills on Thursday. It's been a busy month for Klum, who recently returned to the runway for Victoria's Secret's annual fashion show in Miami Beach.

8 of 15

HANDLE WITH CARE

Credit: Edward Opinaldo/Pacific Coast News

There's no place like home! Katie Holmes whisks away her adorable daughter Suri (in ruby-red ballet slippers!), delivering her 2-year-old to their downtown New York apartment after a night on the town Thursday.

9 of 15

LOVE BITES

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Warner Bros.

Look who gets bitten! Twilight's sexy bloodsucker Robert Pattinson fulfills Tyra Banks's vampire fantasy while taping a segment of her talk show Thursday in New York City. The episode of The Tyra Banks Show airs Nov. 28.

10 of 15

STAR SWEEP

Credit: Richie Buxo / Splash News Online

Meanwhile, Pattinson's Twilight costar Kristen Stewart poses for fans on the street Thursday before heading into New York's Ed Sullivan Theater for an appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman.

11 of 15

BLACK TIE AFFAIR

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Roll out the magic carpet! Lindsay Lohan and girlfriend Samantha Ronson jet over to the United Arab Emirates for the grand opening of Atlantis, The Palm – Dubai's new $1.5 billion resort off the Gulf coast – on Thursday. Also attending the star-studded bash: Robert DeNiro, Mary-Kate Olsen and Charlize Theron.

12 of 15

GOLDEN GIRL

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rounding out the festivities, pop singer Kylie Minogue, who shines bright as the evening's featured performer, takes the stage at the resort in Dubai.

13 of 15

PLAYING NICE

Credit: Jose Perez / Splash News Online

Her character Georgina Sparks may be out of the picture, but Michelle Trachtenberg stops by the set of Gossip Girl to say hello to costar Leighton Meester in New York City on Thursday.

14 of 15

A MOTHER LOAD

Credit: Flynet

With baby No. 2 on the way, Naomi Watts has her hands full – with coffee and shopping bags – during a chilly outing in New York's East Village on Thursday.

15 of 15

PARTING SHOT

Credit: Flynet

It must have been a happy meal! Katherine Heigl and hubby Josh Kelley (not pictured) get ready to take off Wednesday after a meal at an L.A. restaurant. Days earlier, the Grey's Anatomy star, who turns 30 on Nov. 24, kicked off her birthday celebration early with a glam bash.

