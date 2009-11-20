Star Tracks: Friday, November 20, 2009
TO THE BEAT
Jennifer Lopez hits the stage at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre on Thursday in preparation for her big performance on Sunday night's American Music Awards. No word on what she'll sing, but it could be a track off her new album Love?, due out in January.
BELLA'S BOYS
Putting their onscreen animosity aside, New Moon's leading vamp Robert Pattinson and werewolf Taylor Lautner smolder for the cameras at the DampG and Cinema Society-hosted New York screening of their film on Thursday.
HOT TO TROT
Gotcha! After announcing that she was skipping the Victoria's Secret catwalk to host the fashion show this year, Heidi Klum makes a stunning return to the runway during the show Thursday night in New York City, strutting her stuff just six weeks after welcoming daughter Lou.
WHO'S THE MAN!
Diddy steps up to celebrate a V.I.P. – himself! – during his belated 40th birthday bash at New York City's Plaza Hotel on Thursday. The music mogul's star-studded party drew guests including Kim Kardashian, Jay-Z and Martha Stewart.
HEY GOOD LOOKIN'
Gilles Marini proves why he's one of this year's Sexiest Men Alive, striking an effortlessly je ne sais quoi pose while lounging in Miami on Thursday.
CALLING THE SHOTS
Let's go, Lakers! Heroes star Hayden Panettiere roots for the home team Thursday night during a basketball game at L.A.'s Staples Center. The reigning NBA champs beat the Chicago Bulls 108-93.
BOYS' ZONE
It's a guys' day out! Matthew McConaughey takes his son Levi, 17 months, out to lunch on Thursday at a Santa Monica, Calif., restaurant.
KARATE KID
Watch your back! Stephanie Pratt gets in on the action Thursday while walking the red carpet for the Ninja Assassin premiere at L.A.'s Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
CROWD PLEASER
With a frenzy of fans following close behind, a casual Tom Cruise keeps the pace while sightseeing in Salzburg, Austria, on Thursday. The movie star is in town to film his new action-comedy, Knight & Day, which also stars Cameron Diaz.
MAKES SCENTS
Ah, the sweet smell of success! Mariah Carey is aglow during the launch of her new fragrance, Forever, at London's Dorchester Hotel on Thursday.
MORNING RUSH
Hands-on mom Jessica Alba makes a stylish statement with her acid-washed pencil jeans during a breakfast run Thursday with fashionably dressed daughter Honor, 17 months, in Beverly Hills.
TEAM SPIRIT?
Is she still rooting for the Cowboys? Jessica Simpson may have split from Tony Romo in July, but the singer still proudly wears his team's sweatshirt during a dressed-down shopping trip Wednesday at a Beverly Hills Williams-Sonoma.
BLIND SPOT
Talk about sacrificing for fashion! Victoria Beckham isn't interested in sightseeing, keeping her hat low while leaving her London hotel Thursday.
CITY SLICKER
John Mayer dresses for the rainy weather, sporting a chic coat while arriving at New York's Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday for a taping of The Late Show with David Letterman. The rocker, who just released his latest album Battle Studies, recently played two intimate shows around the Big Apple.
OUT OF THE BLUE
Happy New Moon day! Fresh off his big L.A. premiere, a casual Taylor Lautner takes some time off to shop at a Calvin Klein Collection in New York City.