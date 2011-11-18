Star Tracks: Friday, November 18, 2011

Philbin makes his farewell appearance with Live! co-host Ripa in N.Y.C. Plus: Ryan Reynolds, Leonardo DiCaprio, Heidi Klum and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

FINAL BROADCAST

So long, Reg! With trusty cohort Kelly Ripa by his side, veteran broadcaster Regis Philbin says goodbye to Live! with Regis and Kelly – the daytime talk show he's hosted for 28 years! – from their New York studios on Friday.

MOTORCYCLE DIARIES

Ryan Reynolds gets his motor running Thursday, speeding through the streets of Los Angeles after filming his latest crime thriller Safe House, costarring Denzel Washington.

THE SUIT LIFE

Looking sharp! Leonardo DiCaprio is white hot in a three-piece suit Friday while continuing to shoot The Great Gatsby in Sydney, Australia, with Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan.

SWAGGER LIKE US

Justin Timberlake buddies up with fellow GQ Men of the Year honorees Jimmy Fallon and Jay-Z Thursday at the magazine's annual party, held at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont.

SHOULDERING ON

What's in the bag? Heidi Klum flashes her megawatt smile while filming a commercial Thursday in Beverly Hills.

POINTING FINGERS

Paula Abdul gets caught in the middle of her X Factor costars Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell during an interview for Extra at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on Thursday.

JACKET REQUIRED

After making a glam showing, indie-movie It girl Elizabeth Olsen goes casual, bundling up for a brisk stroll through New York's Nolita neighborhood on Thursday.

TAKE COVER

Jesse Tyler Ferguson goes all out Thursday, celebrating Out magazine's annual Out100 issue – which declared the Modern Family star Artist of the Year – Thursday in New York.

FRINGE BENEFITS

Cee Lo Green shows off his signature showmanship Thursday during a performance at the Soul Train Music Awards in Atlanta, Ga.

SHE'S 'HAT' STUFF

Maybe baby Loissa would like this outfit better? After bringing a young fan to tears, Lady Gaga leaves her London hotel Thursday in fascinating style.

BACK IN BLACK

After showing off her wedding dress, Beyoncé flaunts her maternity curves Thursday in New York.

PREMIERE PAIR

They may play onscreen rivals, but Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson buddy up at a photo call for Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Thursday in Barcelona, Spain.

IN 'HI' STYLE

Pairing a star-loved quilted purse with a sexy LBD, Sofia Vergara adds some flavor to Miami Beach on Thursday.

HATS ALL, FOLKS!

A vindicated Justin Bieber gets to Tweeting Thursday after an appearance on Elvis Duran's Z100 morning show in New York City. "It's all about the music," he wrote to fans.

SCENE STEELER

Who's the Steelers fan, Reese? Clad in workout gear, Witherspoon keeps coy about her football fandom Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.

LAUGHING MATTER

What's so funny? Salma Hayek and Puss in Boots costar Antonio Banderas experience quite the giggle fit at a press conference in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

By People Staff