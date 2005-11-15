Star Tracks - Friday, November 18, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

SHE'S WITH HIM

Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

Jessica Simpson cuddles close to hubby Nick Lachey (who was just anointed Sexiest Pop Star in this week's issue of PEOPLE) at the Los Angeles launch party for Genetic Denim, a jeans line created by Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen's respective exes, Scott Sartiano and Ali Fatourachi.

GOOD GENES

Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie also pair up at the Genetic Denim party held at LAX, the club that Richie's man Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein opened.

FRENCH TWIST

Credit: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott/REUTERS/Landov

Jennifer Lopez strikes a pose in Cap d'Antibes, France, during a photo shoot for the cover of the limited-edition 2006 Pirelli calendar. Models Gisele Bundchen and Kate Moss also appear in the famously sexy calendar, which was released today.

FLIGHT PLAN

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash; Mike Carrillo/ Pacific Coast News

Forget carpooling: As Angelina Jolie totes 10-month-old daughter Zahara, Brad Pitt takes charge of 4-year-old Maddox before boarding a private jet Wednesday at Van Nuys Airport. Jolie was due in Washington, D.C., the next day to speak about children's issues on Capitol Hill.

BROADWAY BOUND

Credit: INFGoff

Britney Spears gets back to her old high-heeled self and steps out with husband Kevin Federline to catch the Broadway show Sweet Charity in New York City on Thursday.

QUICK-CHANGE ARTIST

Credit: INFGOFF

Earlier that day, new mom Spears gives herself a makeover, emerging from the Calypso boutique in a new outfit.

'MIX' MASTER

Credit: J. Graylock/JPI

Usher cuts a dashing figure at the New York City premiere of his movie In the Mix on Wednesday. "My ultimate goal is to be associated with entertainment on all levels – as a dancer, as a singer, as an actor, and as a producer," says the multi-talented star.

SPEED DIALERS

Credit: VIPIX/ABACA

Let's hope they're not talking to each other: Sisters Nicky (left) and Paris Hilton are in sync as they gab and shop their way down Rodeo Drive on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

WARDROBE CHECK

Credit: David Buchan/Pacificcoastnews

Mischa Barton – who accidentally bared too much skin on last week's O.C. – keeps herself contained during a break on the show's Los Angeles set Wednesday.

DOUBLE DUTY

Credit: Flynet

Julia Roberts pushes a stroller built for two – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus – near her Venice, Calif., home Wednesday. The babies, whose dad is Roberts's husband, Danny Moder, will celebrate their first birthday on Nov. 28.

NEXT GENERATION

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Startraks

Giving what could be a glimpse of the 2020 Oscars, Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris) and Dakota Fanning wear their Hollywood finest at the 13th Annual Diversity Awards. Fanning took home the "nova" award (given to a young artist on the rise), while Williams's show won for favorite new comedy ensemble at the recent Beverly Hills ceremony.

SIDELINED

Credit: Lucy Nicholson /REUTERS/Landov

Kirsten Dunst and a pal root – presumably – for the home team as the Los Angeles Lakers played the New York Knicks in L.A. on Wednesday. (The Lakers edged out the Knicks, 97-92.)

