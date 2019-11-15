Céline Dion Goes Glam in N.Y.C., Plus Common, Tom Hiddleston and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
November 15, 2019 06:00 AM

Off the Cuff

Splash News Online

Céline Dion looks holiday-ready on Thursday while making her way to The Tonight Show studios in N.Y.C.

A Second Coat

John Konstantaras/AP

Common helps collect coats for those in need on Wednesday while launching the 13th annual Burlington Coat Drive in Chicago.

Hold the Phone

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jenny McCarthy has a moment on Wednesday at SiriusXM’s “Dial Up The Moment” campaign launch at Penn Plaza Pavilion in N.Y.C.

Fast Friends

John Lamparski/Getty

Alfonso Ribeiro and Jerry O’Connell visit People Now at the PeopleTV Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Sweater Weather

Splash News Online

Karlie Kloss keeps cozy on Thursday while leaving her New York City office.

Take the Lead

Splash News Online

A casual Tom Hiddleston walks his dog through New York City’s Central Park on Thursday.

Mindy Peaces Out

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Mindy Kaling shows off her street style at an L.A. Lakers game in California on Wednesday. 

Power Couple

John Shearer/Getty

Gwen Stefani steps out in a statement dress with Blake Shelton for the CMA Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville. 

A Super +1

John Shearer/Getty

Or should we said supermodel plus one!? Kacey Musgraves takes Gigi Hadid to Wednesday’s CMA Awards in Nashville.

Use the Force, Pedro

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Pedro Pascal arrives at the premiere of Disney+’s The Mandalorian in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Perfect Pairing

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Lenny Kravitz and Lionel Richie share a laugh on Wednesday at the Church Boutique party in L.A.

Happy Reunion

Rachel Luna/Getty

Don Most, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Marion Ross and Anson Williams all attend Garry Marshall Theatre’s 3rd Annual Founder’s Gala honoring the original cast of Happy Days on Wednesday in L.A. 

Being Scene

Erik Voake/Getty

Joey King and Elsie Fisher speak at the 2019 Hulu Scene and Heard SAG event in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

Coffee Served with a Smile

SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Tracy Morgan is all smiles as he films The Last OG in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Bike-Man

MEGA

Batman who? Ben Affleck takes a ride on the set of Deep Water on Wednesday in New Orleans. 

Diplo Dips Out

Rich Polk/Getty

Diplo attends the unveiling of the razr phone as a reinvented icon on Wednesday in L.A. at The Container Year. 

Power Suit, Power Pose

Dave Benett/Getty

Nicole Scherzinger strikes a pose at the launch of Treehouse Hotel in London on Wednesday. 

Everybody Loves ...

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ray Romano gives the crowd a wave as he heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A. 

Good People

Jason Mendez/Getty

Wilmer Valderrama stops by People Now on at the PeopleTV Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Red Carpet Ready

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Producer, director and co-screenwriter Swati Bhise, actress, executive producer and co-screenwriter Devika Bhise, and actors Ben Lamb and Jodhi May attend The Warrior Queen of Jhansi world premiere hosted by The Wing on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

On an Athleisure-y Walk

The Image Direct

Punisher actor Jon Bernthal serves a look as he walks around N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Crown-ing Achievement

Dave Benett/WireImage

Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter attend the world premiere of The Crown season 3 at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Wednesday night

All Blue Everything

Splash News Online

Céline Dion has a fashionable outing in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Nifty at 50

Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Prince William meets Rita Ora and a guest as he marks the Centrepoint charity’s 50 years of tackling youth homelessness at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday.

Fun-d Night

BFA

Brandon Maxwell and Karlie Kloss hang at a party for the Fashion Scholarship Fund in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Hope Floats

Dave Benett/Getty

James Middleton attends the Bvlgari launch celebration for the Save the Children ‘Give Hope’ campaign on Wednesday night in London.

Inside Scoop

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Kristen Bell talks up Frozen 2 during a SiriusXM Town Hall at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Warm Vibes

Splash News Online

Olivia Palermo bundles up on Wednesday while out in chilly N.Y.C.

Bumpin' Along

Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Lauren Akins shows off her growing baby bump alongside her husband, Thomas Rhett, at the Annual BMI Awards in Nashville on Tuesday. 

Living Legend

Trae Patton/NBC

PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive John Legend is crowned the first-ever VEGOTSMA — that’s Voice coach winner, EGOT and SMA — with a celebratory pair of bedazzled booty shorts on Tuesday’s live Top 20 results episode of The Voice in L.A.

Victory Lap

Abbie Parr/Getty

Seattle Sounders part-owners Russell Wilson and Ciara proudly show off the team’s trophy during the MLS Cup victory parade on Tuesday in Seattle.

Showing Support

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Drew Barrymore and Charlize Theron pose together at Theron’s Africa Outreach Project fundraising event on Tuesday at The Africa Center in N.Y.C.

Mom & Dad Hit the Town

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, also attend Theron’s Africa Outreach Project Fundraising Event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

'Monáe Moves'

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at The West Hollywood Edition’s opening dinner and party on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

Joe, Incognito

The Image Direct

Stranger Things star Joe Keery looks stylish while incognito in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Deck the Halls

Brian Ach/Getty

Busy Philipps gets into the holiday spirit with Michaels for a ‘Holiday Crafternoon’ on Tuesday in New York City.

Taking a Knee

Michael Tran/January Images/Shutterstock

Shia LaBeouf poses at Amazon Studios’ Honey Boy Tastemaker event hosted by Damien Chazelle in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Treading Dark Waters

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock

Tim Robbins and Bill Pullman attend the N.Y.C. premiere of Dark Waters on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

It's Lit

The Image Direct

Rob Lowe is pictured in full fire gear while filming on the set of 9-1-1: Lone Star in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Lady in Red

Matt Crossick/Empics/PA Images

Pippa Middleton tries out the monochrome trend while attending Spender Matthew’s launch of The Clean Liquor Company at The Trading House in London on Tuesday. 

Keep It Cool

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Nile Rodgers performs during the Marian Anderson Award ceremony honoring Kool & the Gang at The Kimmel Center on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Doing His Bit

Matteo Prandoni/BFA

G-Eazy supports nonprofit organizations The SAFE Alliance, Superhero Kids and St. David’s Foundation Community Fund at the Austin Elevates event.

Blonde Beauties

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Naomi Watts, Laura Dern and Gwendoline Christie line up in height order at the 2019 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit honoring Dern on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

