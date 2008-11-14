Star Tracks - Friday, November 14, 2008
PACKING LIGHT
Eva Longoria Parker comes prepared for a long flight – bringing her own pillow – before boarding a plane Friday at Los Angeles International Airport.
'GOLD' STANDARD
After raving how much she adores John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston reunites with her object of affection Thursday during a late-night date at New York's GoldBar. Before meeting up with his girlfriend, a solo Mayer supported pal Alicia Keys at her Black Ball.
MIKED UP
Justin Timberlake works the crowd Thursday during a soulful performance at the Keep A Child Alive's 5th annual Black Ball at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom. As the Big Apple's newest resident, Timberlake tells PEOPLE that New York is "the greatest city in the world."
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Who's the hostess with the mostest? Why Alicia Keys, whose 5th annual Black Ball brought together talent (Timberlake and John Mayer) and a bevy of beauties, like mom Jessica Alba and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.
TOUCHING MOMENT
How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan gets some hands-on protection from husband Alexis Denisof Thursday as the parents-to-be step out for the 15th annual Lint Roller Party at L.A.'s Hollywood Palladium. The event benefited the Best Friends Animal Society's in Los Angeles, which helps find homes for homeless animals.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elizabeth Banks shows support for her W costar Josh Brolin (not pictured) at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, the equally political Milk, on Thursday at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts amp Sciences.
FREEZE FRAME
Paris Hilton and beau Benji Madden strike a seriously fierce pose on the red carpet for a pre-screening of the latest 007 action flick, Quantum of Solace, Thursday in Los Angeles.
GAME ON
Christina Aguilera takes a break from her music to focus on fashion at the launch of L'Agence Clothing and the new Fashion Rules board game at Fred Segal in Hollywood on Thursday.
NO RAIN CHECK
Despite rainy conditions, Lindsay Lohan and girlfriend Samantha Ronson (not pictured) step out for some shopping at London's trendy Lipsy and Topshop on Thursday. Lohan recently opened up about her romance with Ronson, saying, "I love her very much."
ON DISPLAY
Heidi Klum shows off her collection of makeup for Victoria's Secret's Very Sexy cosmetic line Thursday during a holiday shopping event at the retailer's Lincoln Road store in South Beach, Miami. While in town, Klum will film the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Miami Beach this weekend.
TALK OF THE TOWN
Gossip Girl gets around! The show's star Chace Crawford does his part to spread the word about the CW hit Thursday in London, where he stopped by a Zavvi retail store to promote the show's soundtrack and DVD.
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
After rocking the house at a secret show in Barcelona, pop star Pink continues her international travels Thursday, stopping for a bite at L'Avenue restaurant in Paris.
POINTING FINGERS
John Mayer stays on point and takes cover from the rain after shopping at Paragon Sports store in New York City.
DONE DEAL
Look who's a satisfied customer! Eve has her hands full after attending the Girls Night Out shopping event hosted by RampB singer Mashonda at Intermix boutique in New York on Wednesday.
'GOSSIP' GIRL
Cheetah Girls star and Dancing With the Stars alum Sabrina Bryan parks herself on a bench in New York City on Wednesday to flip through her new book, Princess of Gossip, which she co-wrote with young adult author Julia DeVillers.