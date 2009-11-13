Star Tracks: Friday, November 13, 2009
BIG WHEELER
Could it be an early birthday present? Ashlee Simpson shows off her newly darkened do while picking up a toy truck for son Bronx Mowgli (who turns 1 on Nov. 20) with hubby Pete Wentz at a Los Angeles CVS on Thursday.
SPIRITED FINGERS
Can you keep your eyes on the ball? It's not hard when Zac Efron provides some entertaining off-court action for the crowd (including George Lopez!) at the Staples Center in L.A. Thursday night. The courtside star power proved good luck for the home team Lakers, who beat the Phoenix Suns 121 – 101.
New Moon Over Madrid
Three's company for New Moon stars Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, who continue their worldwide promotional tour with a stop in Madrid to premiere their new movie on Thursday.
ROLE PLAY
From country music star to Hollywood leading man! Tim McGraw and Faith Hill step out for a screening of his new film The Blind Side in Nashville on Thursday. The drama, based on the true story about all-American football star Michael Oher, also stars Sandra Bullock.
WISH YOU WERE HERE
While his costars spread the word about New Moon abroad, Kellan Lutz satisfies fan-pires' thirst Stateside during a promotional stop with a cut-out stand-in of costar Ashley Greene in Natick, Mass., on Thursday.
The 'L' Word
The cast of Glee pays a visit to Tyra Banks's chat fest, where the tight-knit group was put to the test to figure out one another's "Glee-crets" in a show airing on Friday.
ACTION SHOT
Heather Locklear sticks close to beau Jack Wagner while watching the Lakers-Suns game at L.A.'s Staples Center on Thursday. The actress makes her much-anticipated return to Melrose Place on Nov. 17 as resident vixen Amanda Woodward.
BACKUP SUPPORT
Fergie gives her backing to her Black Eyed Peas band mate Taboo at his TABOO x JUMP footwear launch party Thursday in New York's Chelsea neighborhood.
DOUBLE UP
Too hot to handle? Eva Mendes shows off her steamy Calvin Klein ad at the launch of the Body by Calvin Klein Jeans line in Milan, Italy, on Thursday.
YANKEE UNDERCOVER
With his fifth World Series victory behind him, New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter looks to conquer the big screen, getting wiggy with it Thursday while shooting scenes for the upcoming comedy The Other Guys in Coney Island. The flick, about New York police officers, stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.
REESE'S REDUX
Sporting her favorite 3.1 Phillip Lim skirt, Reese Witherspoon takes in a little shopping at L.A. boutique Satine on Thursday.
'WOMAN' ON THE GO
Days after being named Glamour's Woman of the Year, Rihanna hits the road to promote her new album, Rated R, with a stop by Paris's Skyrock Radio on Thursday. The singer's fourth album hits stores Nov. 23.
INTIMATELY ELLE
Elle Macpherson doesn't mind showing off her underwear – in fact, she's flaunting it! – at the European launch of her intimates collection at Berlin's Galerie Morgen on Thursday.
BUMP WALK
Mom-to-be Rebecca Gayheart leans on her leading man, hubby Eric Dane, and shows off her growing baby bump during a glam event for IWC Schaffhausen watches at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The actress is due in late winter.
MOMMY MADGE
No, she's not just sightseeing! Madonna scouts out the Casa do Saber, a children's charity, during a visit to Sao Paulo, Brazil, with her beau Jesus Luz (not pictured).